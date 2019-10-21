SLIDESHOW: Camogie All-Stars dominated by champions Galway

All-Ireland Senior champions Galway dominated the 2019 Camogie All-Stars team sponsored by Liberty Insurance, taking seven places on this year’s selection presented by Camogie Association President Kathleen Woods at the Citywest Hotel on Saturday October 19th.

All-Ireland runners-up Kilkenny received four awards, with Waterford receiving two Awards and Cork and Limerick completing the line-up with one award each.

Amongst the winners for the Tribeswomen in defence were goalkeeper Sarah Healy, right corner-back Shauna Healy, full-back and captain Sarah Dervan and right half-back Heather Cooney. Aoife Donohue and Niamh Kilkenny took the midfield berths whilst forward Ailish O’Reilly completed the selections for the All-Ireland champions.

All-Ireland runners-up Kilkenny are represented by left corner-back Edwina Keane, half-back Claire Phelan, and forwards Denise Gaule and Michelle Quilty.

Waterford are represented by defender Lorraine Bray and forward Beth Carton.

The 2019 All-Stars team is completed with Limerick stalwart Niamh Mulcahy and Cork’s Amy O’Connor rewarded with their first All-Stars Awards.

Galway manager Cathal Murray was named as Manager of the Year after guiding both the Senior and Intermediate teams to All-Ireland Finals and guiding the Senior team to All-Ireland glory.

Galway’s Niamh Kilkenny also collected the Camogie Association/WGPA Senior Players’ Player of the Year award following Player of the Match displays in both the All-Ireland Semi-Final and Final. Pamela Greville of Westmeath was the recipient of the Intermediate accolade whilst Kerry’s Patrice Diggin was chosen as the Junior Players’ Player of the Year. All three were selected after voting by intercounty players through the WGPA with the awards sponsored by Liberty Insurance.

All-Ireland Intermediate champions Westmeath lead the 2019 Soaring Stars Awards, represented by seven players; defenders Laura Doherty and Fiona Leavy, midfielder Muireann Scally, and forwards Mairéad McCormack, Sheila McGrath, Megan Dowdall and Pamela Greville.

Intermediate runners-up Galway are represented by three players; goalkeeper Laura Glynn, defender Dervla Higgins and forward Tara Ruttledge.

All-Ireland Intermediate Semi-Finalists Tipperary are represented by defenders Laura Shinners and Sabrina Larkin.

The 2019 Soaring Stars team is completed by Derry forward Gráinne McGoldrick, Down’s Nicole Kelly at left corner-back and Patrice Diggin in midfield for All-Ireland Premier Junior champions Kerry.

Speaking at the event Camogie Association President Kathleen Woods said:

"I’d like to congratulate all of tonight’s winners, as well as all of the nominees, for their fantastic contribution to a wonderful year of Camogie action. The All-Stars Awards recognise players that have thrilled us all during the 2019 Championships with their skill, athleticism, determination and commitment.

“I also wish to congratulate the Camogie Association/WGPA Players’ Player of the Year Award winners on their wonderful individual achievements in 2019. These awards are a recognition of their individual performances within their teams and a reflection of the esteem that they are held in by their fellow players who selected tonight’s winners.

“I’d like to acknowledge our partners Liberty Insurance for their continued support of our game and for sponsoring our upcoming All-Stars Tour to New York next month which is another exciting occasion for many of tonight’s winners to look forward to!”

Speaking on behalf of Liberty Insurance, Stuart Trotter said:

“Our heartfelt congratulations go to all those who have won a Camogie All-Stars or Soaring Stars Award. To win one of these awards reflects their skill, commitment and athleticism although all nominees deserve recognition for their exhilarating performances throughout the season. The 2019 Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Championships were historical in terms of support and attendance. The attendance of 24,730 for the Finals in September represents a significant milestone. It is something that we as sponsors hope to see increase year-on-year.

“The players here this evening, are role models in their communities whose accomplishments will inspire girls and young women to participate and stay involved in sport for years to come.

“We now look forward to the Liberty Insurance All-Stars Tour to New York this coming November, which promises to be a fantastic match between the 2018 and 2019 All-Stars teams.”

2019 All-Stars team sponsored by Liberty Insurance:

Goalkeeper: Sarah Healy (Galway) – 1st Time Winner

Right Corner-Back: Shauna Healy (Galway) – 1st Time Winner

Full-Back: Sarah Dervan (Galway) – 6th Time Winner

Left Corner-Back: Edwina Keane (Kilkenny) – 2nd Time Winner

Right Half-Back: Heather Cooney (Galway) – 2nd Time Winner

Centre Half-Back: Claire Phelan (Kilkenny) – 1st Time Winner

Left Half-Back: Lorraine Bray (Waterford) – 1st Time Winner (Won Intermediate Soaring Stars Award in 2015)

Midfield: Aoife Donohue (Galway) – 3rd Time Winner

Midfield: Niamh Kilkenny (Galway) – 6th Time Winner

Right Half-Forward: Niamh Mulcahy (Limerick) – 1st Time Winner (Won Intermediate Soaring Stars Awards in 2013 and 2014)

Centre Half-Forward: Denise Gaule (Kilkenny) – 3rd Time Winner

Left Half-Forward: Amy O’Connor (Cork) – 1st Time Winner

Right Corner-Forward: Michelle Quilty (Kilkenny) – 3rd Time Winner

Full-Forward: Ailish O’Reilly (Galway) – 4th Time Winner

Left Corner-Forward: Beth Carton (Waterford) – 2nd Time Winner (Won Intermediate Soaring Stars Award in 2015)

2019 Soaring Stars sponsored by Liberty Insurance:

Goalkeeper: Laura Glynn (Galway) – 1st Time Winner

Right Corner-Back: Laura Doherty (Westmeath) – 2nd Time Winner

Full-Back: Laura Shinners (Tipperary) – 1st Time Winner

Left Corner-Back: Nicole Kelly (Down) – 1st Time Winner

Right Half-Back: Fiona Leavy (Westmeath) – 1st Time Winner

Centre Half-Back: Sabrina Larkin (Tipperary) – 1st Time Winner

Left Half-Back: Dervla Higgins (Galway) – 1st Time Winner

Midfield: Patrice Diggin (Kerry) – 1st Time Winner

Midfield: Muireann Scally (Westmeath) – 1st Time Winner

Right Half-Forward: Mairéad McCormack (Westmeath) – 1st Time Winner

Centre Half-Forward: Sheila McGrath (Westmeath) – 1st Time Winner

Left Half-Forward: Megan Dowdall (Westmeath) – 1st Time Winner

Right Corner-Forward: Gráinne McGoldrick (Derry) – 1st Time Winner (Won Senior All-Stars Award in 2009)

Full-Forward: Pamela Greville (Westmeath) – 3rd Time Winner

Left Corner-Forward: Tara Ruttledge (Galway) – 1st Time Winner

2019 Manager of the Year sponsored by Liberty Insurance:

Cathal Murray, Galway – 1st Time Winner

2019 Camogie Association/WGPA Players’ Player of the Year sponsored by Liberty Insurance:

Senior Players’ Player of the Year: Niamh Kilkenny (Galway) – 1st Time Winner

Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year: Pamela Greville (Westmeath) – 1st Time Winner

Junior Players’ Player of the Year: Patrice Diggin (Kerry) – 1st Time Winner