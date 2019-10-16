Limerick student represents Ireland at World Curling championships

Limerick's Niamh Begley-Luke a 25 year old student nurse, currently studying in Stirling University, Scotland is flying the Irish flag at the World Mixed Curling Championships which are currently under way in the 'granite city' of Aberdeen.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader this week, Niamh admitted that her pathway into the game was an interesting one.

"Two years ago, I began a journey, I got lost in the students Union of the University I attend, and stumbled across the clubs and societies wall, where I saw Curling advertised" the Dooradoyle native admitted.

"I had never heard of it, nor did I know what it was, so I went home and looked it up on Google. What I found really intruiged me, so when it came time for the clubs and societies to let students give their sports a go I gave it a shot, and have loved every minute of it since"

Curling is not necessarily a popular sport in Ireland, indeed, there doesn't seem to be any place to play, despite the interest the sport gets on TV every four years at the Winter Olympics.

"Unfortunately, there is no curling ice available in Ireland, but then on the other hand, it is also fortunate, as the Irish Curling Association is situated in Scotland, enabling me to become an active member" added Begley-Luke who is competing against 39 other countries this week in Aberdeen.

"This is my third year curling, may it long continue. Curling is a great sport, from all ages to all abilities, there are wheelchair and stick curling events held world wide. A very welcoming sport" she added.

The World Mixed Championships is divided into 5 sections, each with 7 teams, each team plays 7 games with the top 3 teams from each section going forward to the semi finals, and then the winners from that continue on.



So far team Ireland have won their first games against: Slovenia, Italy, Chinese Taipei. However their winning streak was brought to a bitter end yesterday, as they lost 6-3 to Turkey, but with two games left they are very hopeful of qualifying.

Limerick's Niamh Begley-Luke is joined on the Irish team by skip - John Wilson, Third - Ailsa Anderson, Second - Craig Whyte and are coached by David Hibberd.