SLIDESHOW: Limerick Junior Soccer Weekend Round Up

Premier League

Kilmallock 6 Coonagh Utd 3

Just one Premier League game fixed for the weekend when Kilmallock picked up three vital points in their bid to steer clear of the relegation zone.

Without a win before last weeks MFA win over Aisling B, the county side showed the form that has been evading them to date.

It was achieved despite a shaky start that saw Coonagh run up a tow goal lead courtesy of Gordon McKevitt and William Brick.

Barry Sheedy pulled one back with a shot from outside the box and Tommy Heffernan levelled with a shot from a tight angle.

Ian Considine restored Coonagh’s lead but before the break a thunderbolt from Killian Hayes sent them in level at half time.

Hayes scored his second to give Kilmallock the lead for the first time after the break and some Trojan work by Tommy Heffernan ended with him firing into the roof of the net

Ben Quirke wrapped up the scoring with a superb free kick from 30 yards that nestled into the top corner.

Kilmallock: Charlie O'Shea; Anthony Barrett; Evan Hudner; Bennie Burke; Dave Todd; Barry Sheedy; Jason Heffernan; Killian Hayes; Jack Barry; Ben Quirke; Tommy Heffernan.

Subs not used:Mark Heffernan; Killian Lyons; Shane Enright; Declan Hayes

Coonagh Utd: Ryan Doonan; Darren Martin; Luke Doherty; Joey Sheehan; Seamus Moloney; Eoin Martin; Gordon McKevitt; William Brick; Ger Myles; Domhnall Organ; Liam Morris.

Subs not used:Sean O'Dwyer; Eddie Radcliffe; Eoghan O'Neill; Ian Considine; Andrew Leydon

FAI Junior Cup

Ballynanty Rovers 4 Charleville 2

Ballynanty Rvs become the first Limerick side into Round Four of the FAI Junior Cup following a 4-2 win over a dogged Charleville side at LIT on Sunday.

Once again Conor Ellis was tormentor in chief bringing his tally to 24 from nine starts with the Blues.

Two goals from Ellis and one from new signing Shaun Kelly had Balla well in the driving seat at the break.

However the Cork side were not rolling over and when AJ Moloney reduced the deficit from the penalty spot it gave the visitors hope.

A second goal from Cian McNamara reduced the deficit to the minimum and gave Balla pause for thought.

However Ellis popped up again to complete his hat trick and give Balla a two goal cushion which they carried to the final whistle.

Ballynanty Rovers: Adam O'Doherty; Ronan Ryan; Dan Lucey; Michael Guerin; Shaun Kelly; Adrian Power; Jason Hughes; David Donnan; Kevin Nolan; Conor Ellis; Kieran Hanlon.

Subs not used:Ger Higgins; Dylan Kelly Higgins; Derek Daly; Thomas Lyons; Barry Quinn

Charleville; David Parajnak James Horgan Darren Butler John O’Driscoll, Ciaran Carey Darren Casey Myself Gary Ward Cian McNamara Sean McCormack AJ Moloney

Hill Celtic 1 Janesboro 2 (aet)

Premier A side Hill Celtic hosted the Premier League Champions Janesboro in Hogan Park and turned in a great display before bowing out after extra time.

Adrian Mitchell gave Celtic a first half lead but just before the break Aidan Hurley converted a spot kick to send the sides in level at the break.

The second half was end to end although the ‘Boro might have snatched in in 90 minutes but for a couple of last gasp interventions by Jordan Guerin.

Ger Barry struck the goal in extra time that puts the Premier side into Round Three where they will host Coonagh next Sunday.

Hill Celtic; Robert Power, Adrian Mitchell, Cian Quinn, Jason Keane, Jordan Guerin, Mike Lipper, Alex Purcell, Danny Sheehan, Ken Nealon, Dean Mitchell, Dave Power, Subs Johnny Corbett, Corey McAllum, Pat McCarthy, Jamie Leahy, Jeffery O’Callaghan

Janesboro: Tommy Holland; Samuel Ogiandare; Evan Lynch; Lee O'Mara; Jason Cross; Aaron Grant; Shane Stack; Aidan Hurley; John Boyle; Ger Barry; Aaron Fitzgerald.Subs: Frank Herr; Jack Cross; Jason Doyle

Prospect Prior 4 Patrickswell 1

Prospect faced a potential banana skin when hosting Patrickswell in the FAI. With the game switched to LIT, it was the Premier side who were more up for the clash.

Goals by Trevor Hogan, Dean Glasheen, Ian Clancy and Jamie Hogan resulted in victory. Gary Naughton replied for the ‘Well.

Prospect Priory: Darren Glasheen; Cyril Maher; Glen Kelly; Adrian Healy; Dean Glasheen; Ian Clancy; Kuba Domanski; Philip Naughton; Chris Hogan; Derek Hanlon; Trevor Hogan. Subs: James Cleary; Ian Maher; Jamie Hogan

Fairview Rgs 5 Carew Park 0

While always in control of affairs, Fairview were made to battle it out with a determined Carew Park XI before piling on a few goal.

Some superb defending by the visitors with Aaron Costello and Lee Hartigan prominent, were thwarting waves of Fairview attacks.

The deadlock was eventually broken when AJ O’Connor headed in at the near post from Darragh Rainsford’s corner kick.

Before the break Dermot Fitzgerald was on hand to score from close range to double the lead.

After the restart further goals from AJ O'Connor, James Fitzgerald and Jason Lipper completed the scoring.

Fairview Rgs: Aaron Wall; AJ O'Connor; Jamie Enright; John Mullane; Mark Slattery; Ross Mann; Adam Frahill; Jeffery Judge; Eddie Byrnes; Dermot Fitzgerald; Darragh Rainsford. Subs: James Fitzgerald; Jason Lipper

Carew Park; Eoin Daly, Jeffery Dore, Kyle Mannion, Aaron Costello, Lee Hartigan, Niall McNamara, Keith O’Byrne, Kevin Laffan, Gavin Mullins, Calvin Moran, Danny McCarthy, Kian Hedderman, Sub Prince

Munster Junior Cup

Kilfrush 1 Geraldines 5

In the Munster Junior Cup, Geraldines went into their clash with Kilfrush prepared for a real fight and that preparation stood to them as they brushed aside the challenge of the home side in an impressive outing.

Kevin Barry was at his menacing best and bagged a hat trick for the winners.

The visitors took the lead after 18 minutes when Barry played Shane Byrne through to fire home.

Just on the half hour mark, Barry was upended in the area and the ‘Dines striker dusted himself down before slotting in the resultant spot kick.

Any hopes the home side had of turning the tide were thwarted 35 seconds after the restart when Shane Cox’s pass saw Barry take the ball on his chest before volleying into the top corner.

Barry completed his hat trick on the hour mark following good work by Danny O’Neill.

Kilfrush got some reward for their efforts on 68 minutes.

The scoring was completed near the end and again Barry was in the thick of it. He was fouled in the box allowing Bobby Tier to get on the score sheet from the resultant penalty.

Kilfrush; Cian O’Grady, Tim O’Keeffe, Alan Buckley, Oisin O’Grady, Jamie Ryan, Mikey Bob Ryan, Ethan Butler, Bradley McNamara, Kevin Meade, David Hannon, Keith O’Connor, Subs: Killian Reale, Shane O Donoghue, Tyrique Leamy McNamara, Robert Sampson, Dylan O’Shea,

Geraldines: Evan Moloney; Danny O'Neill; Paul Fitzgerald; Bobby Tier; Thomas O'Grady; Cian Byrnes; Shane Cox; Christy O'Neill; Shane Byrne; Kevin Barry; Karl Turner. Subs: Clifton Carey; Dean McNamara; Ian O'Donoghue; Trevor Daly; George Daffy

Regional Utd 3 Hyde Rgs 1

High flying Premier side Regional Utd did not things their own way as they advanced in the Munster Junior Cup at the expense of Hyde Rgs.

Despite a two Divison gap, Hyde gave as good as they got for most of the game but the concession of two soft goals in the first half cost them in the end.

Donal O'Connell and an own goal had the Premier side two up at the break.

Steven Fitzmaurice reduced the deficit for the visitors but their hopes of a comeback were dashed when Shane Dillon restored Regional’s two goal advanatge.

Regional Utd: Kevin Walsh; Sean Madigan; Martin Madden; Andrew Cowpar; Owen Hassett; Andy Quaide; Ewan O'Brien; Willie Griffin; Donal O'Connell; Paul Sheahan; Shane Dillon. Subs: Tom Frawley; Jack O'Donovan

Hyde Rgs; Ronan Power, Mark Whelan, Ciaran Rainsford, Jon Somers, Dylan Bourke, Ger Nash, Gavin Hehir, Steven Fitzmaurice, Kevin Howard, Kevin Slattery, Aidan O’Brien

Pike Rovers 10 Athlunkard Villa B 0

As expected Pike Rvs eased into Round Three where they will meet Knockainey following a big win over a game Athlunkard Villa XI at the Pike Club on Sunday.

Last season’s top scorer Jonathan Grant bagged four goals. Two apiece for Eoin Hanrahan and Conor Kavanagh were added to by Ian Fletcher and Shane Walsh to wrap up the scoring.

Pike Rovers: Gary Neville; Wayne O'Donovan; Eddie O'Donovan; Evan Patterson; Ian Fletcher; Eoin Hanrahan; Conor Kavanagh; Steve McGann; Oisin Kelly; Jonathan Grant; Keith Mawdsley. Subs: Kyle Duhig



Dromore Celtic 2 Northside 3

The battle of the minnows turned up an exciting tie with Northside just edging it.

Joe O’Callaghan scored twice for the home side but goals from Eoghan Conway (2) and Mark Reddan gives a Northisde a pop off Premier side Prospect next Sunday in Round Three.

Dromore Celtic; Reece McNamara Nathan Lyons Jack Liddy Nigel Walsh Adam Deegan Ian Quin Paul Franklin captain Emmet McGinty Cian o Grady Andrew Bennett Joe o Callaghan. Subs; Maurizio de luca, Reece Moran, Connor Roche

Northside; Christy Lynch, Mark Redden, Stuart Zheng, Luke McMahon, Robert Kerley, Eoghan Conway, Jeff O’Donnell, Ross Kelly, Mick o Donnell, Simon Keating, Niall Coughlan, Subs, Tom Williams, Jason Devlin, Timmy Hogan, Kenneth Griffin, Dean Cronin



Cappamore 3 Caledonians 2

Cappamore advanced in the FAI with a 5-2 win over an under strength Cals side on Sunday.

Eric Conroy scored a hat trick for the home side whose reward is a home game versus Hyde Rgs next weekend.

Rob McLoughlin and Kevin Doyle also netted for the home side while Jamie McNamara and Mike O’Connor replied for Cals.

Cappmaore; Johnny Barrett, Kevin Doyle, Denis Leonard, Brian O Leary, Shane Ryan, Rob McLoughlin, Joe Lonergan, Colin Ryan, Kieran Hanley, Eric Conroy and Aaron Daly Subs William Ryan and David Madden



Fairview Rgs B 0 Aisling Annacotty 3

Another game that was a potential giant killing act never materialised as Premier side Aisling proved more clinical, running out 3-0 winners.

The home side’s hopes of causing an upset was dashed after just four minutes when Eoghan Burke’s corner kick was flicked on by Brendan O’Dwyer and Shane Clarke pounced to finish.

Clarke doubled the lead when he got ahead of the defence to guide in a cross from Paudie Walsh.

The scoring was completed when Tommy Canty split the defence to allow Walsh race through to finish.

Aisling; Brian O'Connor, Kennedy N'dip, Killian Moloney, Nathan O'Callaghan, Tom Clarke, Conor Coughlan, Brendan O'Dwyer, Eoghan Burke, Paudie Walsh, Shane Clarke, Tommy Canty, Subs; James Cleary, Mark McGrath, Steven Daly, Shane Donegan, Ger Quaide

Roundup

Moyross opened up a five point lead in the Premier A league following a 2-1 win at Athlunkard Villa.

Shane O'Loughlin gave the visitors the lead but a goal from Danny Taylor levelled the tie. Anthony Quinn scored the winner from the spot in the second half.

A hat trick from Sean O'Loughlin and one from David Doherty gave leaders Castle Rvs the spoils at Shelbourne in Division 1A.

Ballylanders led Summerville Rvs 4-1 thanks to goals from Dylan Noonan (2), Cathal Shanahan and Danny Frewen but a great comeback saw Rovers earn a share of the spoils. Marcus Kiely (2), Shane Power and Steve Kiely were on the mark.

Niall Benson was on the mark for Geraldines B but Southend ran in five through Barry Gibbons (2), Manni Ajoung (2) and Dean Hogan.

In Division 1B Newport beat Aisling Annacotty C wuth sores from Colin Coleman, Killian O'Malley and an own goal.

Pallagreen and Charleville shared the spoils. Keith Ryan netted for Pallas and Jason Collins replied while Caherdavin Celtic picked up three points with a win over Parkville courtesy of Dan Daly, Kane Connolly and Cian Williams goals.

Janesboro B have moved into second place in Division 2A following a 3-1 win over Herbertstown. Brian Nugent, Jamie Cross and Jay Johnson scored the winning goals.

In the FAI Youth Cup Fairview, through Eoin Duff, led Ballymackey when the game was abandoned ten minutes from time following comments passed from the sideline. In the other game Division Two side Shelbourne beat Kilfrush 4-2.

Conor Martin and Robert Sampson scored for the home side. Max Clein, Mark Moloney, Jack Rice and Sam Cusack netted for Shels.

One game in Youth Division One saw the two Aisling Annacotty sides clash and the A’S beat the Bees 3-2. Ben O'Shaughnessy (2) and Aodh Ó hAnluain netted for the A’s while Caimin Ayers and Ryan Power replied for the Bees.

In Youth Division Two, Jack O'Carroll scored five time for Murroe in a 6-3 win over Aisling Annacotty C. Shea Doyle was also on target for the winners