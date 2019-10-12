SLIDESHOW: Limerick Sports Star Awards Luncheon

The Limerick Sports Star awards, sponsored by the Radisson Hotel, Keanes Jewellers and the Limerick Leader held it's quarterly luncheon last Thursday afternoon, October 3.

In total eight awards were handed out on the day, with all recipients now going forward to the end of year banquet, where the overall sports star, team and young sports star awards will be announced.

May's Senior Sports Star Award was awarded to Janesboro FC for representing Limerick and winning the Oscar Traynor Trophy for the first time in 23 years, while May's Young Sports Star Award was James O’Donovan, who helped Ireland secure a stunning silver medal success at the European Rowing Junior Championships in Germany.

The June Senior Sports Star Award went to the Limerick Senior Hurlers for their Munster final win over Tipperary, while the junior award went to the Limerick Minor hurlers for their win over Clare in the Munster final on the same day.

July's Senior Sports Star Award was won by Chloe Ryan, Chloe was selected to play on the Irish Ladies team in July, for the Home International Matches where she was unbeaten in her matches.

The July Young Sports Star for 2019 was awarded to Billy John Flavin from Croom who came second in the “Olympics of Clay Target Shooting” after beating competition from across the globe.

John Torpey and Mark Tuite were our August Senior Sports Stars for 2019 having made up half of the 4-man Republic of Ireland team that won the Home International Championships in Leeds in August.

Finally, the Young Sports Star Award for August went to Sophie Moore.

Sophie was part of the Irish U16 women's basketball side, that finished in 12th place at the FIBA U16 Women’s European Championship.