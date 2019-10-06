SLIDESHOW: Limerick Junior Soccer Weekend Round Up

PREMIER LEAGUE

Mungret Reg 3

Aisling Annacotty 0

Mungret Regional raised a few eyebrows on Sunday morning when they inflicted a 3-0 defeat on high flying Aisling Annacotty.

The result moves the newly promoted side well clear of the danger zone, allowing them to take the field without that added pressure.

They took the lead following a goalmouth scramble with Yakuba Yabre getting the final touch.

On the hour mark Mungret doubled their lead when Evan Barrett passed to Yabre whose effort flew to the net with the help of a defender.

Mungret wrapped up a memorable win when they were awarded a free kick on the edge of the box and Kian Barry hit a low shot into the bottom corner.

A couple of yellow cards late on saw Aisling finish with nine men to compound a miserable morning.

Mungret Reg: Shane Hogan; Conor Myers; Eoin Kelly; Adam Storan; Colm Barrett; Darragh Killian; Evan Barrett; Liam O'Sullivan; Kian Barry; Cian McNicholas; Yakuba Yabre. Subs; Keith Storan, Evan O’Grady and Mark Purcell

Aisling Annacotty: Brian O'Connor; Paul Storan; Killian Moloney; Nathan O'Callaghan; Kennedy N'dip; Colm O'Reilly; Paudie Walsh; Shane Donegan; Aaron Murphy; Mark McGrath; James Cleary. Subs: Graham Burke; Eoghan Burke; Brendan O'Dwyer; Tommy Canty

Ballynanty Rovers 3

Regional Utd 2

Ballynanty Rvs picked up three valuable Premier League points on Sunday when they edged out Regional United at LIT.

Balla, buoyed by a number of new signings, went into the tie full of confidence but met a Regional XI who refused to go along with the narrative and Ewan O’Brien’s crunching tackle on Conor Ellis in the opening minute gave notice they were not here to make up the numbers.

They had Balla on the back foot for much of the game and the relief of the Balla line upon the final whistle was testament to that.

Donal Magee and Tom Daly will no doubt look at the positives and three points in the bag was the objective and that’s what they got.

However they will be concerned that they were unable to close down Regional’s Ross Fitzgerald. The midfielder was superb and bossed the whole game. However despite the fact that it was obvious everything was going through the former Nenagh player, the home side failed to stem the flow, allowing acres of space to create openings for his front runners.

On the plus side, the threat offered up front with Ellis, Kieran Hanlon and Adrian Power is substantial and will give them an edge over most sides. The introduction of Kevin Nolan and Barry Quinn just highlighted their strength in depth.

In the opening exchanges Balla’s prying and prodding was countered by a speedy Regional front line who were getting in behind their markers.

The visitors took a deserved lead on ten minutes when Donal O’Connell made a good break on the right. His cross into the area was helped on by Shane Dillon to Willie Griffin to blast home from six yards.

It would have been worse for Balla five minutes later when Shane Dillon teed up Griffin in the box but a last gasp interception by Thomas Lyons saved the day.

At the other end Kieran Hanlon and Dylan Higgins brought out good saves from Regional keeper Kevin Walsh.

Balla were back on level terms on the half hour mark when Thomas Lyons knocked the ball back into the path of Mike Guerin who let fly from 25 yards to rifle the ball to the roof of the net.

The home side struck again before Regional could regroup and Derek Daly split the visiting defence to put Adrian Power through on goal and he kept his nerve to coolly slot the ball past the keeper to give Balla the lead.

In the last couple of minutes of the opening half Regional threatened twice; Martin Madden fired into the side netting and Paul Sheahan volleyed straight at Stephen McNamara in the Balla goal.

The second half continued much in the same vein but the home side got the vital breakthrough when Kevin Nolan was tripped in the area and from the resultant spot kick Conor Ellis converted.

Regional still weren’t done and Griffin scored a second with a deft header to set up a nervy finish. However the Blues held out to take the points.

Ballynanty Rovers: Stephen McNamara; Michael Guerin; Dara Hughes; Shane Guerin; Ken Meehan; Dylan Kelly Higgins; Thomas Lyons; Derek Daly; Adrian Power; Kieran Hanlon; Conor Ellis. Subs: Ronan Ryan; David Donnan; Kevin Nolan; Barry Quinn; TJ O'Dwyer

Regional Utd: Kevin Walsh; Tom Frawley; Martin Madden; Andrew Cowpar; Owen Hassett; Donal O'Connell; Ewan O'Brien; Ross Fitzgerald; Willie Griffin; Paul Sheahan; Shane Dillon. Subs: Jamie Greaves



Coonagh Utd 0

Fairview Rgs 7

Coonagh had the misfortune to welcome Fairview to their grounds with the Blues in flying form. The result puts Fairview joint top of the table with Pike Rvs who were not in action. New signing from Limerick Clyde O'Connell scored twice as did Darragh Rainsford. Jeffery Judge, AJ O'Connor and Eddie Byrnes also found the net for the winners.

Coonagh Utd: Ryan Doonan; Darren Martin; Seamus Moloney; Sean O'Dwyer; Ian Considine; Eoin Martin; Luke Doherty; Josh Sheehan; Domhnall Organ; Eddie Radcliffe; Ger Myles. Subs: Eoghan O'Neill; Rory O'Neill; Andrew Leydon; Keith Doran

Fairview Rgs: Aaron Savage; AJ O'Connor; Clyde O'Connell; Mark Slattery; John Mullane; Eddie Byrnes; Jeffery Judge; Adam Frahill; James Fitzgerald; Ross Mann; Darragh Rainsford. Subs: Dermot Fitzgerald; Liam Byrnes; Robbie Kelleher; Paul Danaher.



Revised Munster Junior Cup 3rd Round Draw

Pike Rvs or Athlunkard B v Kilmallock

Kilfrush or Geraldines v Murroe

Fairview Rgs A or Ballynanty Rvs v Athlunkard A

Regional Utd A or Hyde Rgs v Southend

Regional Utd B v Northside or Shelbourne B

Fairview Rgs B or Aisling A v Newport

Summerville Rvs v Cappamore or Parkville B



Munster Junior Cup

Holycross 2

Hyde Rgs 3 (aet)

For the second week running Hyde Rgs have defeated Holycross to advance in cup fare. Last weekend a late goal saw them beat the Premier A side in the FAI Junior Cup and on Sunday the teams met again in the Munster Junior Cup.

This time it looked like the home side had their homework done as they raced into a 2-0 lead thanks to a brace from Adam Reardon.

However Gavin Hehir pulled one back for Hyde side-footing home from 12 yards. New boy Kevin Howard had a superb outing after his introduction and levelled the tie, heading in from Ger Nash’s delivery, for Adrian Shine’s men to send the tie to extra time. Hyde snatched it in extra time when Adam O’Neill got on the end of Gavin Hehir’s delivery to head home the winner.

Hyde Rgs; Ronan Power, Dylan Bourke, Mark Whelan, Ciaran Rainsford, Jonathan Somers, Conor Joyce , Aidan O’Brien, Gavin Hehir, Ger Nash, Kevin Slattery, Ben Kennedy, Subs; Kevin Howard, Luke Kennedy, James Davoren, Adam O’Neill, Darren Shine

Holycross; Stephen O’Connell, Conor Hayes, Martin Carew, Kyle Dillon, Stephen Hanley, Gary McInerney, Niall O’Riordan, Tony Burke, Adam Costelloe, John Carew, Darragh Glynn, Adam Reardon



Summerville Rvs 4

Patrickswell 2

Summerville Rvs will host either Cappamore or Parkville B for a place in the open stages of the Munster Junior Cup following their 4-2 win over Patrickswell on Sunday.

Tony O'Mahony, Byron Fitzgerald, Steven Kiely and Stan Jolondcowschi scored for the winners while Dave Buston Jr and Bobby Harty replied for the ‘well.

Summerville Rvs; David Kiely, Conor McNamara, Tony O'Mahony, Greg Barrett, Seamus Madigan, Byron Fitzgerald, David Bradley, Ian Dore, Marcus Kiely, Steven Kiely, Peter O'Ruairc, Subs, Ciaran Cable, Stan Jolondcowschi, Shane Kiely, John Slattery, David McMahon, Shane Power.

Athlunkard Villa A 10

Granville Rgs 1

Athlunkard advanced to round three with ease adding further woe to Granville Rgs. Christian Kerley claimed a hat trick while Lincoln Lohan scored twice. Ernest Nacaj, Sean Markham, Danny Taylor and Shane Cope made up the tally.

Athlunkard Villa; Alan Jennings, Sean Markham, Donal O’Keeffe, Jamie Kerley, Alan Colbert, Danny Taylor, Lorcan Feeney, Raymond Kerley, Lincoln Lohan, Christian Kerley, Ernest Nacaj, Subs, Shane Cope.



Kilmallock 5

Aisling Annacotty B 0

Kilmallock recorded their first goal a young Aisling B team on Sunday. Killian Hayes marked his first start of the season with an excellent hat trick in the opening half.

In the second half the home side added a fourth courtesy of an own goal and Paul Moloney wrapped it up with the final goal.

Kilmallock will be hoping the result can kick start their season. They welcomed back a few players and it showed.

Kilmallock; Charlie O Shea, Antony Barrett, Davie Todd, John Heffernan, Evan Hudner, Jack Maguire, Paul Moloney, Jason Heffernan, Killian Hayes, Tommy Heffernan, Ben Quirke, Subs, Barry Sheedy, Anthony Punch, Killian Lyons, Jack Barry



Charleville 2

Newport 3

Two sides with their eyes set on the Premier League played out an exciting game in Charleville on Saturday evening before Newport emerged 3-2 winners after extra time.

AJ Moloney and Darren Casey were on the mark for Charleville while Paul Ryan, Brian o Sullivan netted in normal time for Newport. Jake Dillon proved the hero netting the extra time winner.

Newport; Harry Ryan, Kevin O’Brien, Christy Connors, Sean Ryan, Ryan Mawdsley, Kevin Connolly, Jimmy Fyffe, Peter O Sullivan, Davy Ryan, Brian O’Sullivan, Paul Ryan, Subs Jake Dillon



Parkville A 0

Southend Utd 3

Southend posted an impressive 3-0 win at a rapidly improving Parkville side.

Barry Gibbons scored twice for the winners with Mo Flynn also netting.

Southend; Jordan Hickey, Eoin O’Sullivan, Dylan O’Byrne, John , Calvin Moloney, Emmanuel Ajoung, James Lyons, Dean Hogan, Tyrone Price, Mo , Barry Gibbons, Subs Ross Brosnan, David Brosnan

Murroe 4

Carew Park 0

The all Premier A clash between Murroe and Carew Park went the way of the home side with four goals to spare.

Two goals from Diarmuid Aherne put the home side on their way and when Darren Dulea was sprung from the bench he netted another brace. Premier

Murroe; Adam Newman,Darragh Ryan, David Rainsford, Des Keenan, Brian Quinn, Owen Roche, Evan Walsh, Diarmuid Ahern, Shane Power, Liam Quinn. Sub Darren Dunlea



Castle Rovers 2

Fairview Rangers B 3

A couple of weeks inaction had little effect on Fairview Bees who recorded a good 3-2 win at Castle Rvs. Fairview’s reward is a tilt at Aisling A next weekend. Kieran Long, Conor Madden and Conor Madigan were on target for the winners. Ronan Sherlock and Brendan Donnelly netted for Castle Rvs.

Fairview Rgs B; Tony McCarthy, Dean Kirwan, David Frawley, Steven Frawley, Steven Gallagher, Conor Madigan, Conor Madden, Evan Waters, Adam O'Regan, Kieran Long, Shane O'Connell; James Hodkinson, Aaron Long, Aodhan Keane, Eoin O'Regan, Pa Reardon

Regional Utd B 3

Corbally Utd 2

Regional Utd Bees are one step away from reaching the Open stages of the Munster Junior Cup following their 3-2 win over Corbally on Saturday evening.

Ben Carew and Eoghan Killian (Regional) and Brian Muldoon and Darragh Reddan (Corbally0 exchanged goals to tie the game at 90 minutes.

However Brian Ryan’s extra time goal means Northside or Shelbourne B will be next up on their Munster journey.

Regional B; JJ Hartigan, Sam Gleeson, Steve Gleeson, James Deery, Kyle Cotter, Eoghan Killian, Aaron Ó Hanlon, Mark O' Connor, Jeff Mannion, Brian Ryan, Ben Carew, Subs: Cian Cusack, Alex Angland, Evans Ezekannagha, Ian Downes

In the FAI Under 17 Cup Aisling proved much too strong for a young Aisling Annacotty XI.

Aodh O’hAnluain, Cillian O’Shea, Leon Kirrane, Alex Keehan, Ger Quaid, Cian Lynch and Chris Nwankwo were among the scorers.

Gearoid Malone Kian Hedderman and Adam Slattery were on the mark for Carew Park but goals from David Curtin, Cian Fitzgerald, Kyle Tierney and Josh Shinnors gave Fairview a 4-3 win.

Cappamore beat Holycross of Tipperary after extra time by the odd goal in seven. Sean Whelan 2, Ciaran Kennedy and Mike Fitzgibbon scored for the winners.

James McBride scored for Corbally but goals from Conor Martin and Killian O’Brien gave Kilfrush a 2-1 victory.

Newport edged out Ballymackey thanks to scores from Daniel Egan & Cillian O'Sullivan (2) while Shels proved too strong for Summerville.

Editor's note: At the time of going to print, there was no information to hand on Janesboro's Champions Cup, 3-0 loss, to St Michaels of Tipperary