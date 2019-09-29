SLIDESHOW: Limerick's Junior Soccer 'big guns' advance in FAI Junior Cup

FAI Junior Cup

Aisling Annacotty 10

Kilmallock 1

After losing their three opening games, Aisling Annacotty have drawn one and won seven of their last eight games.

Mike Aherne’s men overran their fellow Premier side hitting double figures in Annacotty on Sunday morning.

Aisling were rampant right from the kick off and had the game in the bag within ten minutes.

Before Kilmallock had time to draw breath, Shane Clarke got in behind the defence to shoot across the keeper to open the scoring.

It was 2-0 minutes later when Thomas Clarke scored from close range and minutes later it was game over, Aaron Murphy obliging.

Further goals before the break from Murphy, James Cleary and Paudie Walsh (2) made for a facile second half.

After the restart Shane Clarke completed his hat trick and Nathan O’Callaghan completed the rout.

Killian Lyons netted a mere consolation for the visitors.

Aisling Annacotty: Brian O'Connor; Kennedy N'dip; Killian Moloney; Tom Clarke; Nathan O'Callaghan; Paudie Walsh; Colm O'Reilly; Shane Donegan; James Cleary; Shane Clarke; Aaron Murphy, Subs, Graham Burke, Eoghan Burke, Steve Daly, Tommy Canty, Daniel Burke

Kilmallock: Charlie O'Shea; John Heffernan; Evan Hudner; Bennie Burke; Dave Todd; Killian Lyons; Killian Hayes; Jason Heffernan; Tommy Heffernan; Jack McGuire; Ben Quirke. Subs: Shane Enright

Mungret Reg 0

Coonagh Utd 1

The second all Premier game was a much closer affair that could have gone either way.

Twelve yellow cards suggests an ill tempered affair but the truth was far different as both sides produced a teak tough cup tie.

Scoreless at the break it was the visitors who broke the deadlock with 15 minutes remaining. Quick thinking by Gordon McKevitt saw him thread a free kick through for Ger Myles and the prolific Coonagh striker blasted the ball to the roof of the net giving Shane Hogan no chance in the home side’s goal.

Try as they might Mungret could not find a way through and Coonagh added their name to the hat for the next round.

Mungret Reg: Shane Hogan; Conor Myers; Craig Prendergast; Adam Costello; Adam Storan; Colm Barrett; Rory Hanrahan; Liam O'Sullivan; Kian Barry; Cian McNicholas; Evan O'Grady. Subs: Darragh Killian; Yakuba Yabre; Evan Barrett; Eoin Kelly; Keith Storan

Coonagh Utd: Ryan Doonan; Darren Martin; Luke Doherty; Sean O'Dwyer; Seamus Moloney; Joey Sheehan; Gordon McKevitt; Eddie Radcliffe; Ger Myles; William Brick; Domhnall Organ. Subs: Keith Doran; Rory O'Neill; Andrew Leydon; Liam Morris

Pike Rovers 5

Pallasgreen 1

As expected Pike eased into the next round of the FAI with a 5-1 win over Pallasgreen in the Pike Club.

The visitors suffered a humiliating 14-3 defeat last weekend but they were determined to show it was just a blip and they made life difficult for Pike early on.

At half time Jonathan Grant’s opener was all that separated the sides.

Some excellent goalkeeping from Declan O’Connor was frustrating the Hoops but just after the restart Steven McGann grabbed the crucial second.

Eoin Hanrahan made it three and Oisin Kelly added a fourth.

Keith Mawdsley completed the scoring for the hoops while Adam Keogh scored for the visitors late on.

Pike Rovers: Barry Guerin; Evan Patterson; Paddy O'Malley; Pat Mullins; Eddie O'Donovan; Eoin Hanrahan; Ian Fletcher; Steve McGann; Oisin Kelly; Jonathan Grant; Keith Mawdsley. Subs: Wayne O'Donovan; Shane Walsh; Conor Kavanagh

Pallasgreen; Declan O’Connor, Andrew Hartigan, Eamon Hanley, Diarmuid Greene, Alan Cosgrave, Darren Roche, Seamus Mulcahy, Mickey Gammell, Dillon Holmes, Eddie Mulcahy, Keith Ryan, Subs Pa Roche, Adam Keogh

Geraldines 11

Granville Rgs 0

Geraldines ran riot against near neighbours Granville netting double figures to advance in the National tournament.

Goals from Ian O'Donoghue (3), Danny O'Neill (2), Ross Mitchell (2) and Shane Cox had ‘Dines nine in front at the break while second half goals from George Daffy and Kevin Barry completed the misery for Granville.

Geraldines: Evan Moloney; Danny O'Neill; Paul Fitzgerald; Clifton Carey; Thomas O'Grady; Shane Cox; Dean McNamara; Christy O'Neill; Ross Mitchell; Ian O'Donoghue; Trevor Daly. Subs: Kevin Barry; George Daffy; Will O'Neill; Donie Curtin; Karl Turner

Shelbourne 0

Regional Utd 8

Another game that makes the case for seeding of the FAI Junior Cup saw Regional Utd run riot against Shelbourne in Shelbourne Park.

Eight goals in the opening half resulted in an early shower for both sides.

Shane Dillon was tormentor in chief with a hat trick for Regional. Paul Sheahan added two to his tally while Ewan O'Brien, Donal O'Connell and Andrew Cowpar were also on the mark.

Regional Utd: Jonathan Coyle; Jack O'Donovan; Martin Madden; Tom Frawley; Andrew Cowpar; Ewan O'Brien; Donal O'Connell; Willie Griffin; Paul Sheahan; Shane Dillon; Jamie Greaves. Subs: Paudie Hartigan; Martin Zalewski

Ballynanty Rovers 9

Wembley Rvs 0

Wembley went into their FAI game with Balla with the aim of keeping the scoreline down. They gave it their all but against a very strong home XI they were never at the races. Goals from Conor Ellis (3), Dylan Kelly Higgins (2), Thomas Lyons, Kieran Hanlon, Barry Quinn and Adrian Power accounted for the winning tally.

Ballynanty Rovers: Stephen McNamara; Ronan Ryan; Ken Meehan; Shane Guerin; Michael Guerin; Adrian Power; Derek Daly; Thomas Lyons; Dylan Kelly Higgins; Conor Ellis; Kieran Hanlon.Subs:Barry Quinn; Dara Hughes; Jordan Boland; TJ O'Dwyer

Hyde Rgs 1

Holycross 0

The only shock result of the morning games came at Hyde Park when the home side pipped Premier A side Holycross with a last minute goal.

There was little to choose between the sides but with time virtually up, Mark Whelan’s delivery into the ‘Cross area saw the ball strike the frame and the ever alert Kevin Slattery pounced to tuck away the rebound.

Hyde Rgs; Ronan Power, Mark Whelan, Ian Quaide, Jonathan Somers, Conor Joyce, Ben Kennedy, Gavin Hehir, Ger Nash, Dylan Bourke, James Davoren, Kevin Slattery, Subs, Aidan O’Brien, Danny Harris

Holycross; Stephen O’Connell, Martin Carew, Barry Kirby, Chris Browne, Stephen Hanley, Kyle Dillon, Paul Browne, John Carew, John O’Driscoll, Tony Burke, Ryan Glynn

Castle Rvs 1

Moyross 5

An impressive showing by Moyross saw them brush aside the challenge of high flying Division 1A side Castle Rvs at the county venue. Shane O'Halloran netted for home side but the visitors bagged five to move into the next round.

Anthony Quinn claimed a hat trick and further scores from Craig Collopy and Ger Johnson sealed the win.

Castle Rvs; Thomas Myles, Jerry Flavin, Dave Doherty, Adrian Finnin, Jack Flavin, Micheál Ryan, Ciaran Fitzgerald, Brendan Donnelly, Paul Kiely, Shane O’Halloran, Craig McNamara

Moyross; Michael o Donoghue, Tyrone Cronin, Jonathan Power, Lee Boyle, Gary Moore, Stephen Hannon, Colm O’Mahony, Tommy Quinn, Anthony Quinn, Eddie O’Neill, Craig Collopy Duggan, Subs, Anthony McInerney, Alan Quinlivan, Ger Johnson

Knockainey 8

Brazuca 3

Another high scoring game saw Knockainey advance at the expense of Brazuca.

Nick Hayes scored four to bring his tally for the season to double figures. Padraig Barron scored three and Eddie Winter made up the winner’s tally.

Dave Murphy scored twice and Maicon Morelli also netted for the visitors.

Knockainey; Dara O’Connell, Paddy Noonan, Shane Finch, Dara Cunningham, Eoin O’Dea, Eddie Winter, Michael Hickey, Ciaran Mallory, Patrick Reale, Nick Hayes, Padraic Barron

Star Rovers 4

Summerville Rovers 3

A cracking cup tie was played out in Lee Estate when Star Rvs pipped fellow Division 1A side Summerville Rvs by the odd goal in seven.

Goals from Alan Keane, Glen Bussoli and Joe Keane had Star well in control, 3-1 ahead but Summerville showed great character to bring the tie back to 3-3.

Peter O’Ruairc (2) and Steven Kiely obliged for the visitors.

With extra time looking likely Evan Duhig struck the decider to see Star through.

Star Rvs; Anthony Keane, Mick O’Donnell, Own Tracey, Kevin O’Doherty, Shaun Lyons, Brad Lyons, Glen Bussoli, Daniel Ikoghode, Thomas O’Dwyer, Joe Keane, Alan Keane, Subs Alan Lyons, Keith Curran, Evan Duhig, Jack Doyle, Alex Kelly

Summerville Rvs; David Kiely, David McMahon, Conor McNamara, Keith O'Sullivan, Greg Barrett, Shane Power, Ian Dore, David Bradley, Marcus Kiely, Steven Kiely, Peter O'Ruairc, Subs Ciaran Cable, Shane Kiely, Seamus Madigan, Sean O'Donnell, Luke Kennedy, Brendan Woodage

Corbally Utd 0

Newport 5

Corbally, following their giant killing exploits last weekend versus Nenagh, were brought back to earth on Sunday when they met a bang in form Newport XI.

Brian O'Sullivan scored a hat trick for the Tipperary side whose total was made up by Paul Ryan and Jake Dillon, returning to the club after a few years with Limerick FC.

Newport; Harry Ryan, Ryan Mawdsley, Christy Connors, Sean Ryan, Kevin O’Brien, Peter O’Sullivan, Jimmy Fyffe, Dave Ryan, Paul Ryan, Kevin Connolly, Brian O’Sullivan, Subs: Dave Kennedy, Matty Connolly, Elliott Slattery, Jake Dillon,

Lisnagry 1

Athlunkard Villa 4

Athlunkard Villa scored another good win, this time advancing in the FAI Junior Cup with a 4-1 win at Lisnagry.

Villa took the lead through Lincoln Lohan but James Collins had Lisnagry back on level terms by half time.

After the break Villa upped it a gear and goals from Danny Taylor, Christian Kerley and Ernest Macig sealed the win.

Athlunkard Villa; Bobby Carroll, James Ryan, Donal O’Keeffe, Alan Colbert, Shane Cope, Raymond Kerley, Lincoln Lohan, Jamie Kerley, Christian Kerley, Danny Taylor and Sean Markham. Subs, Ernest Nacaj, Stephen Carmody, Adam Lyons and David Nyari

Nenagh 1

Kilfrush 3

Nenagh’s tale of woe continued on Sunday afternoon when they followed up their shock exit from the Munster Junior Cup to Corbally, by exiting the FAI Junior Cup at the opening hurdle when they fell to a superb Kilfrush XI.

Goals from Oisin o Grady, Bradley McNamara and the returning Tyrique Leamy McNamara gave the county side a famous victory.

Kilfrush; Cian O’Grady, Dylan O’Shea, Alan Buckley, Oisin O’Grady, Jamie Ryan, Mikey Bob Ryan, Dean Coughlan, Bradley McNamara, Kevin Meade, Keith O’Connor, Ethan Butler, Subs: Killian Reale, Shane O Donoghue, Tyrique Leamy McNamara, Robert Sampson

Roundup

Charleville were the first LDL side to make to round two of the FAI Junior Cup when they beat Murroe 3-0 on Saturday evening at the Cork venue.

Sean McCormack scored twice with Darren Casey also getting among the goals.

In the last of the FAI games Southend scored a 2-1 win over an in-form Parkville XI.

Calvin Moloney and Barry Gibbons scored the winning goals.



Management teams announced for Representative sides

Following the success of last season when Limerick won both Oscar Traynor and Inter County Youth trophies, the LDL have announced who will take the reins for the coming year.

The Oscar Traynor side will be managed by John Grehan assisted by Leon Casey-Ryan, both with Limerick FC experience. The team will also have Shane Clarke as Player-Coach.

The Inter County Youth side will have Janesboro's Martin Sugrue at the helm again and this season he will be assisted by Kevin Kirwin and Shay Madden of Fairview Rgs.

For more see #LLSport