SLIDESHOW: Future of Limerick camogie in good stead with 23 teams in U10 blitz

LIMERICK camogie held their annual U10 county blitz in Killeedy GAA grounds last weekend.

Twenty three clubs from all over the county lined out behind the piper Sean Lyons to take part in the annual parade with banners, mascots and flags at the ready.

Every team had up to three competitive games in their pitch which were evenly matched allowing for a showcase of camogie skills being displayed on the day.

In total there were seven pitches marked out with a coordinator and referee assigned to each.

Players, mentors and parents were welcomed to the venue by Olive Sheehan West Development Officer accompanied by Jack

O’Connor who was MC for the day.

John Cunnigham along with members from Killeedy Camogie directed traffic which allowed easy access for all involved as soon as they arrived.

Limerick Camogie have expressed a huge thank you to the seven referees Aoife Curtin, Roisin Scanlon, Connie Sheehan, Mikey Brown, Aishling Irwin, Amy Condon and Amy O’Sullivan.

Also thank you to the coordinators on each pitch which ensured games were on time and kept teams up to date with their schedule Liz Cahill, Shane Cahill, Gerard Casey, Katie Scanlon, Caitrin De Bhaill, Danny Clifford and Helena Lacey.

A big thank you was also extended to all the parents and Killeedy camogie club for their help in the kitchen throughout the morning.

* All photographs by Marie Keating