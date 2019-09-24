SLIDESHOW: Granagh continue impressive Desmond League start

Granagh United came from 1-0 down to win 3-2 away to Carrig Celtic in the first round of the Munster Junior Cup. Understrength Carrig opened the scoring in the 15th minute when a clever quick free-kick from Dean Liston put Seanie King through on goal and the striker slotted confidently past the advancing goalkeeper. Granagh equalised in the 18th minute through Edward Sheehy and went ahead in the 41st minute when Mike McElligott finished to the net after being set up by Alier Ajuong, who made it 3-1 in the 58th minute by lifting the ball over the oncoming keeper in a breakaway attack. Carrig pulled a goal back two minutes later when King scored on the rebound from a free-kick by Sean Kelly.

St. Ita’s advanced to the second round by winning 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw at home to Breska Rovers. They led 2-0 with an Eamon Carmody goal and a Martin Mullane penalty but Breska forced extra-time with a goal from Niall Quane and a late equaliser from Diarmuid O’Connor.

Rathkeale had an easy 7-0 victory at home to Breska Rovers B. Pa Ahern and Keith Harnett both bagged a brace and the other scorers were Jack Hennessy, Declan Nash and Steven Power.