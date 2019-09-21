SLIDESHOW: Munster Rugby lose to Connacht in final pre-season tie

Munster Rugby were defeated 40-31 in the Sportsground in Galway this afternoon as Connacht claimed victory in the final pre-season tie ahead of the Pro14 season.

Munster trailed 7-5 at the interval as a converted Caolin Blade try gave Connacht the lead before 13-man Munster hit back through Rory Scannell. A quick-fire Connacht double at the start of the second half gave Connacht a 21-5 lead before Shane Daly crossed for his first try of the tie.

Ireland scrum half Kieran Marmion and Peter Robb scored a try apiece before Munster secured a five pointer as Rhys Marshall crossed the line off of a maul.

Alby Mathewson scored Munster’s fourth, but that man Marmion scored his second to put the result beyond doubt.

With over 30 players used on the day, two senior debuts were given to Alan Tynan and Jonathan Wren.

Munster kick off their Pro14 season next Saturday afternoon at Thomond Park (3pm) against the Dragons.

Munster: Mike Haley; Darren Sweetnam, Alex McHenry, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; JJ Hanrahan, Nick McCarthy; James Cronin, Kevin O’Byrne, Keynan Knox; Darren O’Shea, Fineen Wycherley; Arno Botha, Tommy O’Donnell (C), Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements (all used): Rhys Marshall, Liam O’Connor, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Billy Holland, Seán O’Connor, Gavin Coombes, Paddy Butler, Conor Oliver, Jack O’Sullivan, Alby Mathewson, Neil Cronin, Jack Stafford, Tyler Bleyendaal, Liam Coombes, Jonathan Wren, Alan Tynan.