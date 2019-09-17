SLIDESHOW: Limerick's U14 All-Ireland champions collect their medals

LIMERICK'S All-Ireland U14 Ladies Football champions were presented with their medals in the Woodlands House Hotel in Adare.

The 37-strong squad of girls and management were presented with their provincial and national medals in celebration of their Munster C and All-Ireland silver victory, in June.

Former Cork star Briege Corkery was guest of honour.

Captained by Claire Kiely from Monaleen, Limerick's journey through 2019 included games with Kerry, Cork, Sligo, Derry, Cavan, - culminating in the All Ireland Silver Trophy final where they defeated Tipperary.

On the night the Limerick girls were presented with their medals by Cathy Mee - captain of Limerick Junior All-Ireland winning team in 2018.