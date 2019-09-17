SLIDESHOW: Mungret St Pauls host successful Cúl Camp 2019

The Cúl Camp 2019 in Mugnret St. Pauls was once more ran very well and they were blessed with dry weather. The club were lucky they had their newly purchased land behind the hurling wall where they could safely host the youngest groups while construction began for the music festival.

Looking after the 300 children were 21 cul camp coaches. Mungret's Shane Barry and Patrick Dwane were accompanied by Micheal, Siobhán, Aishling, Alan, Maeve, Colin, Brian, Dylan, Aaron, Darragh, Neamh, Sive, Ava, Meadbh, Kevin, Emma Kate, Jade, Sophie and Aoife.

Over seeing the coaches were Ollie Coffey, James Ryan and Liam Bourke. The club would like to also thank helpers and volunteers during the week who looked after the loan of equipment and child welfare.

The children had a fantastic week and Mungret St Pauls look forward to them returning back to the pitches in the next few weeks.