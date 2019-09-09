SLIDESHOW: Limerick's Aaron Gillane lends support to CRY Charity Coffee morning

Limerick All-Ireland winning hurler Aaron Gillane was on hand to lend his support to CRY Charity's recent coffee morning in Knocklong. The CRY Charity has three main objectives, to raise awareness of the condition known as Sudden Cardiac Death or Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS) through media campaigns and information meetings, to provide free counselling and support for families affected by sudden death or cardiac conditions and to support the Centre for Cardiovascular Risk in Younger Persons (CRYP). For more on CRY - click here