SLIDESHOW: Limerick Junior Soccer Weekend Round Up

Premier League - Pike Rovers 5 Nenagh AFC 0 - Pike Rovers took over top spot in the Premier League last evening with a 5-0 win at home to Nenagh AFC.

A hat trick inside 20 minutes by the mercurial Colin Daly killed off any Nenagh challenge.

The game was only two minutes old when Daly fired in from Evan Patterson’s pass and eight minutes later slipped the ball under the keeper for his second.

The hat trick was completed on 20 minutes, Daly on the end of a sweeping move.

Daly turned provider five minutes later setting up Oisin Kelly for his first goal for the Hoops.

Before the break Jonathan Grant finished off a Shane Walsh delivery to make it 5-0.

The flood gates could have opened after the break but to their credit Nenagh showed plenty of pride and character to keep the Hoops at bay for the remainder of the game.

Pike Rovers: Gary Neville; Wayne O'Donovan; Eddie O'Donovan; Wayne Colbert; Ian Fletcher; Conor Kavanagh; Shane Walsh; Evan Patterson; Colin Daly; Jonathan Grant; Oisin Kelly.

Subs: Barry Guerin; Brian O'Callaghan; Darren Naughton; Keith Mawdsley

Nenagh AFC: Taylor Duffy; Jack Sanders; Eoin Coffey; Jordan Lewis; Mark McKenna; Declan O'Meara; Jamie Bergin; Luke Kennedy; Alex Gardos; Craig Connolly; Daniel Ryan.

Subs: Adam Ryan; Matt McGee

Fairview Rgs 1 Janesboro 0

Fairview Rgs took the points in their home game with Janesboro but once again they failed to impress needing a penalty to see off a hard working Boro XI.

Janesboro who lost their joint Manager Aidan Ryan in midweek, were forced to filed a weakened side but to their credit they turned in a spirited performance despite showing no reward at the final whistle.

Youngsters like Frank Herr, Jason Cross and goalkeeper Vincent Browne will have given manager Shane O’Hanlon renewed hope as he rebuilds the side.

Fairview however have no such concerns. On paper they have the strongest side in the League but have been struggling to click as a unit.

They had most of the possession but with Lee O’Mara dominant at centre back, they rarely looked like getting the breakthrough.

Despite possessing some of the fastest players in the League, they rarely use this to their advantage opting instead for the slower build up, giving teams the chance to organise the defence.

It looked as if Boro’s endeavour would pay off until a long kick out by Aaron Wall was flicked on by Jason Lipper and Ross Mann was tripped as he raced onto the through ball. From the resultant spot kick Darragh Rainsford expertly converted for the deciding goal.

Fairview Rgs: Aaron Wall; Jamie Enright; Liam Byrnes; Dermot Fitzgerald; Paul Danaher; AJ O'Connor; Jeffery Judge; James Fitzgerald; Ross Mann; Eddie Byrnes; Darragh Rainsford. Subs: Jason Lipper; Robbie Kelleher; Thomas Byrnes

Janesboro: Vincent Browne; Frank Herr; Evan Lynch; Jason Cross; Lee O'Mara; Aidan Hurley; Steven Bradley; Jason Doyle; Evan Cusack; Tyrique Leamy; Arron Nunan.

Regional Utd 4 Prospect Priory 2

Regional United returned to winning ways and moved into third spot with a 4-2 win at home to Prospect.

Two goals inside the opening five minutes by Ewan O’Brien put the home side firmly in the drivers seat but a goal by Trevor Hogan before the break reduced the deficit.

Shane Dillon restored Regional’s two goal advanatge but a stunning 30 yard drive by Philip Naughton again left the minimum between the sides.

Dillon scored his second to seal the win for Regional.

Regional Utd: Kevin Walsh; Tom Frawley; Martin Madden; Andrew Cowpar; David Cowpar; Ross Fitzgerald; Donal O'Connell; Ewan O'Brien; Willie Griffin; Shane Dillon; Jamie Greaves. Subs: Paudie Hartigan; Paul Sheahan

Prospect Priory: Darren Glasheen; Dean Glasheen; Ian Maher; Glen Kelly; Cyril Maher; Jamie Hogan; Ian Clancy; Philip Naughton; Adrian Healy; Trevor Hogan; Chris Hogan. Subs: Michael Phelan; Dave Power; Craig Hanlon

Coonagh Utd 3 Geraldines 3

Coonagh again showed great character to fight back to earn a point in their home game with Geraldines.

The visitors took the lead after five minutes through Kevin Barry but five minutes later the Leagues top scorer Ger Myles restored parity.

Cian Byrnes scored for ‘Dines to give them a 201 half time lead and minutes after the restart Donie Curtin made it 3-1.

Coonagh however, as they have shown on a few occasions this season, did not throw in the towel and a goal by Liam Morris put the result back into play before Billy Connors netted the equaliser.

Geraldines will be disappointed to have blown a two goal lead but will also be relieved as the home side missed a great chance to snatch all three points at the death.

Coonagh Utd: Josh Sheehan; Domhnall Organ; Rory O'Neill; Seamus Moloney; Sean O'Dwyer; Eoin Martin; Eoghan O'Neill; Joey Sheehan; Ger Myles; William Brick; Liam Morris. Subs: Gordon McKevitt; Billy Connors

Geraldines: Shane Byrne; Danny O'Neill; Shane Cox; Bobby Tier; Clifton Carey; Donie Curtin; Cian Byrnes; Aaron Grant; Karl Turner; Kevin Barry; Dean McNamara. Subs: Christy O'Neill; Thomas O'Grady; Paul Fitzgerald; Ian O'Donoghue; Ross Mitchell

Kilmallock 1 Mungret Reg 3

Mungret Regional posted their second win of the campaign against bottom side Kilmallock.

Evan Barrett gave the visitors the lead and a penalty kick converted by Yakouba Yabre doubled their advanatge.

A super free kick by Ben Quirke reduced the deficit by half time.

After the break Mungret made sure of the points when Keelan Sexton netted a crucial third goal to kill off the home side.

Kilmallock: Charlie O'Shea; John Heffernan; Kieran Stubbins; Dave Todd; Evan Hudner; Jason Heffernan; Paul Moloney; Anthony Punch; Jack McGuire; Tommy Heffernan; Ben Quirke. Subs: Jack Barry; Dan Clancy; Killian Lyons; Killian Hayes

Mungret Reg: James Roche; Craig Prendergast; Adam Costello; Brian Cotter; Dylan Frawley; Colm Barrett; Evan Barrett; Adam Storan; Liam O'Sullivan; Cian McNicholas; Yakouba Yabre. Subs: Rory Hanrahan; Keelan Sexton; Keith Storan; Evan O'Grady

Premier A League

The Premier A League is proving a tight affair with Moyross leading the way by a point from Cappamore and Murroe.

The top three won again on Sunday to keep the chasing pack just outside the promotion places.

Moyross beat Holycross 5-3 in Moyross. Anthony Quinn (2), Craig Collopy (2) and Chris Kaya scored for the winners. Ryan Glynn, Niall O'Riordan and an own goal made up the total for Holycross, who despite averaging three goals a game have just one win to show in seven starts.

Cappamore showed great character to come from from a 3-2 deficit at Carew Park to win it at the death thanks to Eric Conroy’s last gasp goal. Andy Murphy (2) and Rob McLoughlin made up the winning total while Dan Malone (2) and Kevin Laffan netted for Carew Park.

An Alan Cuneen goal gave Murroe the spoils in a close game with Corbally and Fairview Rgs B v Newport resulted in the expected draw. Kieran Long scored for the home side; Brian O'Sullivan replied from the spot for Newport.

Charleville and Athlunkard Villa played out an exciting 3-3 draw. AJ Moloney, Cian McNamara and Sean McCormack netted for the home side; Christian Kerley scored a hat trick for Villa.

Div 1A

Leaders Castle Rvs continue on their merry way with a 6-2 win over Ballylanders. Shane O'Halloran (2), Craig McNamara (2), Caimin Barrett and Sean O'Loughlin were on the mark for the winners while Eamon O’Mahoney netted a double for Ballylanders.

Goals from Nathan Kirrane, Lee Carey, Dave Buston Snr and Dave Buston Jnr gave Patrickswell a 4-1 win over Geraldines B to move them into joint second place with the Candy stripes.

Hyde eased past Southend with scores from Dylan Bourke, Kevin Slattery, Aidan O'Brien, Ciaran Rainsford, Ben Kennedy, and Jonathan Somers while Granville Rgs drew 2-2 with Shelbourne for whom Stephen Folan and Aaron O'Halloran were on target.

Goals from Nick Hayes (2) and Pat Reale gave Knockainey the spoils over Star Rvs for who Joe Keane and an own goal was the reply.

Summerville Rvs went down 4-2 at home to Kilfrush for whom Mikey Ryan (2), Keith O'Connor and Pat Hehir obliged.

Div 1B

Regional Utd B are back atop Division 1B after a hard earned 2-1 win over Pallasgreen. Eoghan Killian and Brian Ryan netted for the leaders while Vinnie Ryan replied for Pallas.

Glenview continued their good run with a 7-2 win over Newport. Mattie Connolly and Colin Coleman scored for Newport but Glenview Rvs won with scores from Sean Keane (2), Ruairi Casserley (2), Barry Butler, Frank Lang and Adam Hanrahan.

John McDonagh and Rob Doyle were on the mark for Mungret but a hat trick by Craig Madigan gave Parkville the spoils.

Div 2A

Caherconlish lead the way in Division 2A and they picked up another 3 points when Hyde were unable to field a side.

Second placed Kilmallock kept pace with a 4-1 win at Murroe. Jay Ryan was on target for the home side, Thomas Bowyers (2), Enda O'Neill and Tommy Heffernan accounted for the winning scores.

Goals from Tom Kennedy and Shane Garry gave Wembely a 2-1 win at Castle Utd to remain in third place.

A thrilling game in Cals Park saw Janesboro edge out Prospect Priory B in a 12 goal game. Corey McCallum (2), Jamie Hogan, Stephen Flanagan, Jason Hanlon scored for the home side but Adam Dore, Damien Carmello, Shane Clohessy, Evan Doran, Denis Brophy, Brian Nugent and an own goal saw ‘Boro win 7-5.

Kieran McCarthy and Dylan O'Connor were on the mark for Herbertstown but Meanus with goals from Chris Crotty, Brian Sexton and Aidan Meade took the points.

Scott Fitzgerald scored a hat trick for Corbally in a 4-3 win at Knockainey. Gavin Healy also scored for the winners while Ciaran Mallory (2) and Adam Carroll replied.

Div 2B

Division 2B leaders Aisling D were not in action but the chasing group failed to reel them in.

Northside went in front against Brazuca United through Jeff O’Donnell but the Brazilian side fought back and levelled through Vagner Araujo ten minutes from time.

Not content with a point Brazuca went for it and were rewarded when Felipe Rodrigues netted a late winner.

Fairview C could only manage a share of the spoils with Kilfrush B. Kevin Meade (2) and Jason Dineen scored for Kilfrush with Wayne Lee, Killian Costello and Eddie Lee on target for Fairview.

Coonagh Utd B picked up their first win of the season beating Abbey Rvs 3-1 thanks to scores by Kelvin Reynolds, Billy Connors and Shane Fitzgerald.

Coonagh Utd C shared the spoils with Parkville B. Colin Browne and Kieran Simmonds netted the Coonagh goals.

Div 3A

Division 3A leaders Moyross B made it four from four with a 2-1 win over Nenagh B.

Keith Ryan and Colm O'Mahoney scored the winning goals.

Second placed Cals B suffered a big defeat at Lisnagry. Dean Byrne, Tristan O'Sullivan, Eric Sheehan, Tom Hogan, Cian Stapleton, Liam Duffy and Lee Park scored for the winners. Damon Lee, Alex Fitzgerald and Evan Madigan replied for Cals.

Keith Kerley (2) and Artjom 0 scored in Athlunkard Villa’s 3-0 win at Murroe wgil Dromore also scored three courtesy of Andrew Bennett, Joe O'Callaghan and Ian Quinn in a 3-1 win at Newport.

Mungret Reg C and Shelbourne B drew 2-2. Glen Coady and Niall Gibbons scored for the home side, John Frawley replied with both for Shels.

Youths

In Youth Div One Charleville edged out Caherdavin Celtic in a close game.

Joe Kavanagh, Enda Sheedy and Fergal O'Connor scored for the home side with Ben O'Shaughnessy and Ben Frost replying for Celtic.

Under 17 Division One leaders Carew Park beat Shelbourne thanks to a Gearoid Malone goal while in In the Under 17 Div Two Regional posted a big win at Herbertstown thanks to scores from Conor Brennan (3), Cian O'Neill, Mark Moroney, Aidan Bill, Posi Obasa and Ben White

Glen Leamy (2), Henry Ezomo (2) and Dom Kelly gave Summerville a 5-2 win at Newport while Colin Marnane scored for Corbally but they went down 5-1 to Kilfrush.