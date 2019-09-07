WATCH: Limerick and Tipperary hurling legends line out for Alzheimers Ireland

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland sponsored a unique Tipperary versus Limerick hurling fundraiser match at Nenagh Éire Óg, Nenagh, Co Tipperary this evening. This unique fundraising initiative, to mark World Alzheimer’s Month 2019, was the brainchild of two leading Munster dementia advocates, Kevin Quaid and Kathy Ryan, who both have a dementia diagnosis.

All the money raised will go towards providing community services and advocacy supports in the Munster area and beyond.

The event say some names from hurling's brilliant past tog out once more. On the Limerick side, manger of the Senior hurling team John Kiely wore the number 6 shirt, while Gary Kirby, TJ Ryan and Joe Quaid also wore green once more.

On the, winning, Tipperary side, were All-Ireland winning manager Liam Sheedy, Nenagh and Tipperary great Michael Cleary, current Na Piarsaigh coach Michael Ryan and Brendan Cummins, GAA analyst and former Tipperary goalkeeper.

All Photos by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile