SLIDESHOW: Final four confirmed in Limerick Senior Football championship

Newcastle West and St Kierans joined Adare and Oola in the semi finals of this season's Irish Wire Products sponsored Limerick SFC this evening following wins over Ballysteen and Fr Casey's respectively.

A goal from substitute Bryan Nix proved to be the difference as Newcastle West booked their semi-final spot thanks to a 1-10 to 1-7 victory over Ballysteen in Mick Neville Park.

Following a low scoring opening half Ballysteen lead by 1-3 to 0-3 at half time with a Danny Neville goal in the 20th minute giving Cathal Anglin's side the advantage. The game opened up in the second half and following an injury to Ballysteen's Jamie O'Sullivan, Newcastle West began to take a stronghold in midfield.

The scoreboard reflected this and Mike Qulligan's charges drew level with minutes remaining.

Two minutes before time added on, substitute Bryan Nix finished off a superb ball through by Iain Corbett to make it 1-7 to 1-7.

Further points from Corbett (2) and AJ O'Connor put three between the sides as Adare await Newcastle West in the semi-final.

Meanwhile in Newcastle West, St Kieran's were 1-11 to 0-7 winners over Fr Casey's. The score at half time was 0-4 to 0-3 in favour of St Kieran's. Fr Casey's inability to score from play in the second half summed up their afternoon. The scoreline however does not truly reflect a tighter contest as a stoppage time penalty from Sean McSweeney added the margin, while teenager John Hayes was the star of the show, kicking five second half points for the winners.

The semi final details have also being confirmed with Adare to face Newcastle West on Sunday September 22 at 5pm in Mick Neville Park, while Oola and St Kierans will meet on September 21 at 5pm in Kilmallock.