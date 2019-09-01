SLIDESHOW: Limerick Junior Soccer Weekend Update

Premier League - Aisling Annacotty 3 Fairview Rgs 3

The top game of the day produced a thriller in Annacotty when the home side gave up a two goal lead before snatching a last minute equaliser to share the spoils with Fairview in a 3-3 draw.

A foul on Aaron Murphy presented Nathan O’Callaghan with the chance to open the scoring from the resultant penalty kick.

Immediately after the break Aisling doubled their lead when Shane Clarke set up Brendan O’Dwyer to fire home from 20 yards.

Aisling were still celebrating when Jeffery Judge pulled one back and within two minutes it was all level when Dermot Fitzgerald headed in from Mark Slattery’s delivery.

Fairview’s comeback looked complete when James Fitzgerald’s inswinging corner ended up in the back of the net to put the visitors in front. However in the 90th minute ten man Fairview conceded a second spot kick and O’Callaghan stepped up to keep his nerve and score to earn a point for his side.

Aisling Annacotty: Jack O'Brien; Kennedy N'dip; Killian Moloney; Steven Daly; Nathan O'Callaghan; Brendan O'Dwyer; Shane Donegan; Paudie Walsh; Eoghan Burke; Shane Clarke; Aaron Murphy. Subs: James Cleary; Graham Burke; Conor Arthur; Dion Lynch

Fairview Rgs: Aaron Savage; Liam Byrnes; Jamie Enright; Mark Slattery; Dermot Fitzgerald; Eddie Byrnes; Jeffery Judge; John Mullane; James Fitzgerald; Jason Lipper; Darragh Rainsford. Subs: Ger Barry



Nenagh AFC 0 Ballynanty Rovers 7

Balla opened up a two point lead in the table with an easy win over an under strength Nenagh selection.

Kevin Nolan put the Blues on their way and before Adrian Power added a second.

Conor Ellis scored before the break to make it 3-0.

It was more of the same on the restart. Derek Daly scored and Power added his second and Ellis completed his second hat trick in three days.

Nenagh AFC: Mark McKenna; Jordan Lewis; Bryan McGee; Declan O'Meara; Jack Sanders; Nathan Kelly; Dan Butler; Daniel Ryan; Alex Gardos; Luke Kennedy; Jamie Bergin.

Ballynanty Rovers: Stephen McNamara; Dan Lucey; Dara Hughes; Ken Meehan; Shane Guerin; Derek Daly; TJ O'Dwyer; Ronan Ryan; Adrian Power; Kevin Nolan; Conor Ellis. Subs: Adam O'Doherty; Ryan Earls; Frank Lee

Pike Rovers 7 Prospect Priory 0

Pike kept pace with the leaders with a seven goal performance at home to Prospect.

It took the home side 23 minutes to break down the visitors; Conor Kavanagh heading home.

Two goals inside three minutes before half time by Steven McGann and Eoin Hanrahan put paid to any further resistance.

After the break, further scores by Colin Daly (2), Kavanagh and Shane Walsh completed the rout.

Pike Rovers: Gary Neville; Evan Patterson; Wayne O'Donovan; Wayne Colbert; Eddie O'Donovan; Eoin Hanrahan; Conor Kavanagh; Shane Walsh; Colin Daly; Jonathan Grant; Steve McGann. Subs: Brian O'Callaghan; Pat Mullins

Prospect Priory: Darren Glasheen; Dean Glasheen; Glen Kelly; Darren Hanlon; Ian Maher; Philip Naughton; Jamie Hogan; Derek Hanlon; Ian Clancy; Dave Power; Chris Hogan. Subs: Jason Hanlon; Michael Phelan

Geraldines 3 Mungret Reg 1

Geraldines take over third place after beating a game Mungret Regional XI in Garryowen on Sunday.

The visitors, fielding the youngest side in the League, caused Geraldines plenty of problems early on and could well have been in the lead before Kevin Barry opened the scoring from close range.

Minutes later Barry scored his second when sliding the ball past James Roche from 20 yards.

Mungret got some reward for their efforts when Yakuba Yabre scored from close range to make it a one goal game.

It was a nervy second half for Geraldines until Danny O'Neill settled the issue with a spectacular long range effort.

Geraldines: Shane Byrne; Danny O'Neill; Paul Fitzgerald; Bobby Tier; Thomas O'Grady; Donie Curtin; Aaron Grant; Clifton Carey; Kevin Barry; Christy O'Neill; Trevor Daly. Subs: Shane Cox, David Crowe

Mungret Reg: James Roche; Craig Prendergast; Eoin Kelly; Brian Cotter; Adam Costello; Richie Burke; Cian McNicholas; Liam O'Sullivan; Kian Barry; Yakuba Yabre; Evan Barrett. Subs: Rory Hanrahan; Darragh Killian; Conor Myers; Dylan Frawley; Keith Storan



Kilmallock 0 Janesboro 4

Janesboro recovered well from last week’s defeat to Geraldines by recording their fourth win of the season easing past Kilmallock at the county venue.

Arron Nunan has been in fine form since he return to the Boro fold and he put the team on their way with the opening goal.

Aidan Hurley doubled the advanatge before the break. On the resumption Nunan bagged his second and before the end Aidan Hurley matched his tally for last season by netting his second.

Kilmallock: Charlie O'Shea; Anthony Barrett; John Heffernan; Dave Todd; Evan Hudner; Killian Lyons; Paul Moloney; Jack McGuire; Anthony Punch; Kieran Stubbins; Jack Barry. Subs: Dan Clancy

Janesboro: Tommy Holland; Lee O'Mara; Tom Clarke; Jason Cross; Shane Stack; Evan Lynch; Steven Bradley; Aidan Hurley; Pat McDonagh; Tyrique Leamy; Arron Nunan. Subs: Frank Herr; Adam Dore



Coonagh Utd 2 Regional Utd 0

Coonagh Utd recorded their first ever Premier League win on Sunday when they defeated high flying Regional Utd in Coonagh.

Two spectacular goals from Ger Myles in the opening half stopped Regional in their tracks and while the home side had to defend stoutly in the second half, they were not to be denied the win.

Coonagh Utd: Josh Sheehan; Domhnall Organ; Darren Martin; Seamus Moloney; Sean O'Dwyer; Eoin Martin; Eoghan O'Neill; Andrew Leydon; Ger Myles; William Brick; Liam Morris. Subs: Keith Doran; Rory O'Neill; Mark Gallagher; Kelvin Reynolds

Regional Utd: Rob Shier; Tom Frawley; Ian Hughes; David Cowpar; Andrew Cowpar; Donal O'Connell; Ewan O'Brien; Ross Fitzgerald; Jamie Greaves; Paudie Hartigan; Shane Dillon.

Roundup

Premier A League

Moyross and Fairview Rgs B lead the way in the Premier A League following victories for both sides on Saturday.

Moyross were made work the points at Corbally, going behind to an early Darren Hanley goal. Chris Kaya headed the sides level but before the break Jake Downet restored Corbally’s lead.

Second half goals by Kaya and Shane O’Loughlin gave the Reds victory.

Fairview fell behind against Murroe but responded in style with six goals from Adam O'Regan (2), Eoin O'Regan, Conor Madden, Conor Madigan and Kieran Long.

Brian Quinn and Liam Quinn replied for Murroe.

Newport impressed in a six goal rout of Carew Park. Keith Mawdsley (4), Elliot Slattery and Paul Ryan were on the mark while Hill Celtic edged out Athlunkard Villa by the odd goal in three. Ken Nealon and Alex Purcell scored for the winners.

Tony Burke scored again for Holycross but they fell 2-1 to Aisling with goals from Mark Collins and Damien Collins.

Division 1A

Castle Rvs and Geraldines B remain tops in Division 1A after good wins on Saturday.

Dines beat a gallant Granville Rgs XI 2-1 with scores from Joe Power and Zak Mursal

While Castle Rvs picked up an excellent three points with a 3-2 win at Kilfrush.

Adrian Finnan, Brendan Donnelly and Ciaran Fitzgerald scored the winning goals. Ethan Butler hit a brace for the home side.

Hyde Rgs beat Patrickswell with scores from Luke Kennedy, Ben Kennedy and Kevin Slattery while an Eamon O'Mahoney goal gave Ballylanders the spoils at Shelbourne.

Star Rvs and Summerville Rvs played out a 1-1 draw. Shane Waters for Star and TP O'Rourke for the visitors obliging.

Diarmuid O'Dea scored for Knockainey but they fell 4-1 to Southend for whom Shane McGrath and Barry Gibbons claimed two apiece.

Division 1B

Athlunkard Villa B are clear leaders in Division 1B following a 5-2 win over Newport on Saturday.

Prince Bossman scored three to bring his tally for the season to eight. David Nyari and Adam Barry also scored; Ciaran Flynn and Colin Coleman replied.

Conor Lenihan scored for Aisling Annacotty C in a 1-1 draw with Regional Utd B.

Goals from Barry Butler (4), Shane Brosnahan (2), Ruairi Casserley and Gabriel O'Dwyer eased Glenview Rvs past Mungret Reg for whom Ian Moore and Rob Doyle were on the mark.

Cals picked up their first win of the season in a 3-2 result at Parkville. Craig Madigan scored both for the home side; Craig Carew (2) and Alex Fitzgerald scored the winning goals.



Division 2A

Caherconlish’s super start to the season ses them atop the table in Division 2A. On Sunday they hit Wembley Rvs for six. A Hat trick by Philip Mulready, his second in successive games, played a big part in the result. Sean Erasmus and Dave Corbett also scored for the winners.

Killmallock are just behind the leaders following their 4-3 win in Meanus. Tadhg McCarthy, Brian Sexton and Gary O'Connell scored for the home side but goals from Thomas O'Shea (2), Thomas Bowyers and Larry Conway gave Kilmallock the points.

Castle Utd beat Knockainey B with scores from Shane Lyons (2), Sean Hanley and Thomas Fitzgibbon. Mike Shinney replied.

Hyde Rgs B went down 2-0 at home to Murroe B for whom David Fitzgerald and Gillan Piveteau were on the mark.

Division 2B

Division 2B leaders Aisling Annacotty D hit Coonagh Utd C for five through Gearoid Hegarty, Killian Darcy and a hat trick from Barry Madden. Keith Hyland replied for Coonagh C

Coonagh B felt the full force of the Fairview front line. Eddie Lee scored twice, Shane Madden, Mike Kett, Stuart Byrnes and Jason Lipper also netted..

Northside are just a point behind after a good win over Parkville in Meelick.

Danny McDonagh and Dan Reddan scored for the home side; goals from Simon Keating, Frank Daly and Jeff O'Donnell won it for the visitors.

Abbey despite scoring four through Dave Healy, Dave Healy Lawlor, Wayne Fitzgerald and an own goal went down by double scorers to Brazuca. Maicon Morelli scored five for the winners, Ze bagged two and Wagner Rocha completed the scoring.

A super goal from Chris Jasterebski gave Lisnagry the spoils v Kilfrush B.

Division 3A

Cals and Moyross share top spot in Division 3A after both sides won on Friday evening. Athlunkard Villa C had no answer to a rampant Caledonians B side who ran in goals from Alex Fitzgerald (2), Anthony McNamara (2), Ian Barrett (2), Andrew Brosnahan and Adam Quinlivan .

Moyross won at Dromore Celtic thanks to goals from Cyril Cleary, Frank Hogan, Mark Mullane and an own goal. Joe O'Callaghan scored for the home side.

Martin Donnellan, Tommy Martin, Diarmuid Fitzpatrick and Igor Gurjanov were on the mark for Nenagh B in a 4-1 win over Murroe C while Vitalie Alcedarevshi scored the only goal of the game for Mungret versus Newport.

Shelbourne B beat Lisnagry B thanks to goals from John Frawley (2), Niall Hogan, Anthony Begley, Wayne Cunningham, Matt Turner and Mark Tuite.

Dean Byrne and Tom Hogan replied for Lisnagry.



Youths and Under 17s

Youth Division One leaders Fairview Rgs had their work cut out to see off Charleville edging it 6-5 thanks to five goals from Eoin Duff and one from Jamie Griffin.

Cian McNamara (2), Joey Herbert, Fergal O'Connor and Enda Sheedy replied for the Cork side.

Aisling A beat Kilfrush 4-2 with scores from Cian Lynch, Killian O'Shea, Paul Brennan and Ciaran Fitzgerald. Shane O'Donoghue and Jack O'Reilly replied for the home side.

Caimin Ayers was on target for the Aisling B side but they went don to Caherdavin Celtic whose scorers were Conor O'Shaughnessy and Kane Connolly.

In Youth Division Two Shelbourne won 2-1 at Mungret Reg thanks to scores from Jack Rice and Kyle Luck.

In the Under 17 A league Aisling had a big win at Corbally with Aodh O'hAnluain, Ger Quaid, Jack O'Connor, Stephen Young, Killian O'Shea and Kieran Scully among the goals.

Carew Park won 2-0 at Fairview courtesy of goals from Scott Kelly and Sean McGill while Shels beat Newport 3-0. Darragh Curtis scored twice and and Conor McGuane also netted.

In Division Two Kilfrush with goals from Oisin Enright, Killian O'Brien and Ben Ryan

Saw off Castle Rvs.

Diarmuid Enright (2), Jake Walsh and Ethan Dorney scored for Knockainey but goals from Mark Moroney (2), Conor Brennan, Sean Donnerama and Fionn O'Dwyer gave Regional their second win of the campaign.

Summerville Rvs edged out Aisling Annacotty in a nine goal thriller. Promise Igbin, Samir Atanda, Dom Kelly, Henry Ezomo and Adam Quinlivan scored for the winners; Joe Gavan (3) and Brian Canny replied.