SLIDESHOW: Limerick Junior Soccer Midweek Round Up

Fairview Rgs 1 Pike Rovers 1

The big game of the night drew a big crowd to the Fairgreen where the home side welcomed Pike Rvs, and after an intriguing if not enthralling encounter the sides shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

It was a case of both sides canceling each other out for the most part although each team did conjure a superb goal to ensure the crowd went home happy.

Gary Neville made a couple of good saves to deny Jeffery Judge and Ross Mann while in the home goal, Aaron Savage was also rock solid with anything that came his way.

Both defence topped their respective battles while Pike Rvs opted to start Colin Daly wide of the midfield and surprisingly opted to stick with the strategy when his creativity was missing in the middle of the park.

The game had “draw” written all over it until the home side broke the deadlock midway through the second half when Jeffery Judge hit a beauty from 20 yards that nestled low past Neville into the bottom corner for an excellent goal.

Pike went all out for the leveller and the introduction of Evan Patterson proved a masterstroke. His enthusiasm and pace got him to the end of a super ball from Ian Fletcher to head home from point blank range for a worthy equaliser and share of the spoils.

Fairview Rgs: Aaron Savage; Jamie Enright; Dermot Fitzgerald; Paul Danaher; Mark Slattery; Darragh Rainsford; Jeffery Judge; AJ O'Connor; James Fitzgerald; John Mullane; Ross Mann. Subs:Adam Frahill; Eddie Byrnes

Pike Rovers: Gary Neville; Wayne Colbert; Ian Fletcher; Eddie O'Donovan; Pat Mullins; Conor Kavanagh; Colin Daly; Shane Walsh; Steve McGann; Jonathan Grant; Eoin Hanrahan. Subs:Evan Patterson; Oisin Kelly

Mungret Reg 2 Ballynanty Rovers 4

Ballynanty Rvs take over top spot in the Premier League following tonight's results.

A 4-2 win Mungret sees Donal Magee’s side take a one point advantage over Regional Utd.

Parading their new signing Conor Ellis, Balla were out of the traps quickly and the former Limerick player combined with Adrian Power to set up Barry Quinn for the opener.

Power put Ellis in for his first goal for the club but Adam Costello reduced the deficit before the break.

Ellis went on to complete his hat trick after the restart and Keelan Sexton netted the home side’s second goal.

Mungret Reg: James Roche; Conor Myers; Martin Lennon; Eoin Ryan; Adam Costello; Richie Burke; Liam O'Sullivan; Colm Barrett; Evan Barrett; Cian McNicholas; Kian Barry. Subs; Adam Storan; Yakuba Yabre; Keelan Sexton; Craig Prendergast; Darragh Killian

Ballynanty Rovers: Stephen McNamara; Ronan Ryan; Dan Lucey; Dara Hughes; Ken Meehan; Jordan Boland; TJ O'Dwyer; Derek Daly; Barry Quinn; Adrian Power; Conor Ellis. Subs:Kevin Nolan; Shane Guerin; Adam O'Doherty

Regional Utd 5 Kilmallock 0

Regional Utd’s superb start to the season continued tonight when they put five past Kilmallock without reply.

Few envisioned the confidence shown by this young Regional side and they are just a point behind the leaders/

Paul Sheahan scored another two for the Dooradoyle club, a feat matched by team mate Donal O'Connell while Shane Dillon completed the scoring.

Regional Utd: Kevin Walsh; Tom Frawley; Martin Madden; David Cowpar; Andrew Cowpar; Ross Fitzgerald; Paudie Hartigan; Ewan O'Brien; Paul Sheehan; Shane Dillon; Donal O'Connell. Subs:Jamie Greaves; Jack O'Donovan

Kilmallock: Charlie O'Shea; Kieran Stubbins; Killian Lyons; Jason Heffernan; John Heffernan; Tommy Heffernan; Paul Moloney; Paul Doona; Jack McGuire; Ben Quirke; Jack Barry. Subs:Tom Bowyers; Chris Todd; Shane Enright

Janesboro 0 Geraldines 2

Following their heavy home defeat to Regional last Sunday, Geraldines had the perfect response when they picked up full points away to the Champions.

Former ‘Boro defender Danny O’Neill provide the cross for Thomas O'Gradyto put Dines in front after 14 minutes.

Before the break O’Neill was again the provider as Barry Harnett headed in off the post.

Losing their keeper to a second yellow did not deter the Dines who held on for three welcome points.

Janesboro: Tommy Holland; Aidan Hurley; Evan Lynch; Lee O'Mara; Jason Cross; Steven Bradley; Shane Stack; Declan Cusack; Arron Nunan; Pat McDonagh; Evan Cusack. Subs:Frank Herr; Alex Mason; Adam Dore; Jason Doyle

Geraldines: Evan Moloney; Danny O'Neill; Paul Fitzgerald; Bobby Tier; Thomas O'Grady; Cian Byrnes; Aaron Grant; Christy O'Neill; Ross Mitchell; Barry Harnett; Karl Turner. Subs:Donie Curtin; Dean McNamara; Luke Hayes

Aisling Annacotty 5 Coonagh Utd 1

With all eyes on Shane Clarke kicking off hos Aisling career, the International striker did not disappoint netting twice on his debut.

WATCH: Shane Clarke wraps up 5-1 win for @aislingannafc with his second goal in quick succession v @CoonaghUtd in Premier League in Annacotty tonight #LLSport @Limerick_Leader #LDMC pic.twitter.com/N5Mjvye8Om — Colm Kinsella (@ckSportLeader) August 29, 2019

Shane Donegan, Eoghan Burke and Aaron Murphy also scored for Aisling while Eddie Radcliffe replied for Coonagh.

Aisling Annacotty: Jack O'Brien; Conor Arthur; Eoghan Burke; Nathan O'Callaghan; Kennedy N'dip; Shane Donegan; Aaron Murphy; Brendan O'Dwyer; Shane Clarke; Paudie Walsh; Killian Moloney. Subs:Steven Daly; Graham Burke; Dion Lynch; James Cleary; Rian Brady

Coonagh Utd: Gearoid Slattery; Seamus Moloney; Darren Martin; Joey Sheehan; Sean O'Dwyer; Eoin Martin; Gordon McKevitt; Andrew Leydon; Eddie Radcliffe; Ger Myles; Ian Considine. Subs:Keith Doran; Domhnall Organ; Liam Morris

Prospect Priory 3 Nenagh AFC 2

Prospect picked up their first win over fellow strugglers Nenagh in Cals Park.

Bryan McGee Nenagh in front but Trevor Hogan scored twice along with a strike from Dean Glasheen to put the home side in control.

Luke Kennedy reduced the deficit but Prospect held on for victory.

Prospect Priory: Darren Glasheen; Dean Glasheen; Ian Maher; Darren Hanlon; Glen Kelly; Kuba Domanski; Chris Hogan; Philip Naughton; Adrian Healy; Trevor Hogan; James Cleary. Subs:Ian Clancy; Jamie Hogan

Nenagh AFC: Philip Shanahan; Jordan Lewis; Cathal Coonon; Mark McKenna; Jack Sanders; Roy Creagh; Alan Sheehan; Luke Kennedy; Francis Munsterberg; Dan Butler; Declan O'Meara. Subs:Jamie Lee Finn; Bryan McGee; Kieran O'Brien