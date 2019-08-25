SLIDESHOW: Limerick Junior Soccer Weekend Round Up

Premier League Pike Rovers 4 Coonagh Utd 1 Its a two way tie at the top of the Premier League after the fourth round of games with Pike Rvs and Ballynanty Rvs leading the pack by a point. Pike ensured they get to the top following a 4-1 win over Coonagh.



Hero of the day for Pike was Eoin Hanrahan who scored twice and forced an own goal in the opening half.

New signing Oisin Kelly set him up for the opener and Shane Walsh played him through for a second. A mazy run by the Pike wide man ended with a cross that was deflected to the net.

Ger Myles pulled one back for Coonagh before the break. In a rather subdued second half Pike added one more through substitute Pat Mullins to seal the win.



Pike Rvs; Gary Neville, Wayne Colbert, Eddie O'Donovan, Brian O'Callaghan, Shane Walsh, Colin Daly, Conor Kavanagh, Eoin Hanrahan, Steve McGann, Oisin Kelly, Ian Fletcher, Sub, Pat Mullins

Coonagh; Josh Sheehan; Seamus Moloney, Joey Sheehan, Sean O'Dwyer, Darren Martin; Gordon McKevitt, Andrew Leyden, Eoin Martin, Keith Doran, Eoghan O'Neill; Ger Myles. Subs : Eddie Radcliff, Liam Morris, Lloyd White, Domhnall Organ

Ballynanty Rovers 1

Prospect Priory 0

Balla kept up their charge but once again needed a late strike to seal the points.

Pity poor Prospect who defended gallantly for 90 minutes with keeper Darren Glasheen making a host of super saves. Just when it looked like they would get their reward, a long ball played forward saw Shane Guerin gather and with a sublime overhead kick played in-form Adrian Power through. The former Boro player kept his composure to round the keeper to score the winner to the delight and relief of a large Balla support.

Ballynanty Rovers: Stephen McNamara; Dan Lucey; Dara Hughes; Shane Guerin; Ken Meehan; Barry Quinn; Jordan Boland; Derek Daly; TJ O'Dwyer; Adrian Power; Dylan Kelly Higgins. Subs: Michael Guerin

Prospect Priory: Darren Glasheen; Ian Maher; Cyril Maher; Glen Kelly; Darren Hanlon; Philip Naughton; Chris Hogan; Jamie Beville; Jamie Hogan; Ian Clancy; Corey McAllum. Subs: Dave Power; Jason Hanlon; Jeffery O'Callaghan

Janesboro 2

Mungret Reg 0

Champions Janesboro won again to remain just a point behind the front two.

New signing Pat McDonagh gave ‘Boro something to smile about with a superb debut that saw him score twice to seal the points.

Played in by Bradley for the opener the exciting from man scored a superb second leaving a number of defenders in his wake before tapping in.



Janesboro: Tommy Holland; Frank Herr; Jason Cross; Cormac Roche; Lee O'Mara; Shane Stack; Steven Bradley; Aidan Hurley; Tyrique Leamy; Pat McDonagh; Arron Nunan. Subs:Declan Cusack; Evan Lynch

Mungret Reg: James Roche; Conor Myers; Martin Lennon; Brian Cotter; Adam Costello; Richie Burke; Cian McNicholas; Evan Barrett; Kian Barry; Colm Barrett; Yakuba Yabre. Subs; Craig Prendergast; Liam O'Sullivan; Darragh Killian; Rory Hanrahan

Geraldines 1

Regional Utd 4

Geraldines were brought back to earth when a very good Regional side beat them 4-1 in Garryowen.

The home side had the best of the early possession but were hit on the break when Shane Dillon opened his account.

Donal O'Connell added a second and before the break a superb third finished by Paul Sheehan ensured no comeback.

After the restart Kieran O'Connell netted from the spot before an injury to the midfielder marred a good day for the Dooradoyle club.

Karl Turner netted a consolation late on fro Dines.



Geraldines: Evan Moloney; Danny O'Neill; Paul Fitzgerald; Thomas O'Grady; Clifton Carey; Dean McNamara; Barry Harnett; Cian Byrnes; Kevin Barry; Christy O'Neill; Karl Turner. Subs, Aaron Grant, Ross Mitchell, Ian O’Donoghue, Trevor Daly

Regional Utd: Kevin Walsh; Jack O'Donovan; Martin Madden; Andrew Cowpar; Tom Frawley; Donal O'Connell; Kieran O'Connell; Ross Fitzgerald; Paudie Hartigan; Shane Dillon; Paul Sheehan. Sub Rob Shire

Nenagh AFC 0

Fairview Rgs 3

Fairview bounced back in style winning 3-0 on their trip to Nenagh.

Darragh Rainsford put Fairview on their way with a half time lead when keeper Duffy was unable to keep out a cross/shot.

After the break Rainsford moved joint top of the scoring charts with his fifth of the season and late on Paul Danaher headed home from Dermot Fitzgerald’s cross.

Fairview Rgs: Aaron Savage; Dermot Fitzgerald; Paul Danaher; Jamie Enright; Mark Slattery; Jeffery Judge; Adam Frahill; Darragh Rainsford; Jason Lipper; Ross Mann; Ger Barry. Subs:John Mullane; Josh O'Rahilly; Liam Byrnes

Nenagh AFC: Taylor Duffy; Cathal Coonon; Jordan Lewis; Mark McKenna; Francis Munsterberg; Alan Sheehan; Roy Creagh; Luke Kennedy; Eoin Coffey; Jamie Bergin; Dan Butler. Subs: Jack Sanders; Alex Gardos; Craig Connolly

Kilmallock 2

Aisling Annacotty 5

Aisling picked up their first points of the season with a 5-2 win over Kilmallock. Buoyed by the news of the imminent arrival of Shane Clarke, Aisling proved too good for the home side.

Killian Moloney and Aaron Murphy traded scores with Kilmallock’s Paul Moloney and Killian Lyons to see the sides level at the break. After the restart Aisling upped the tempo and goals from

Mark McGrath restored the Aisling lead and needed a penalty save by Jack O’Brien to retain it before Colm O'Reilly and Nathan O'Callaghan completed the scoring.



Kilmallock: Charlie O'Shea; John Heffernan; Dave Todd; Evan Hudner; Killian Lyons; Jason Heffernan; Paul Moloney; Tommy Heffernan; Kieran Stubbins; Ben Quirke; Jack McGuire. Subs: Anthony Punch

Aisling Annacotty: Jack O'Brien; Conor Arthur; Graham Burke; Nathan O'Callaghan; Kennedy N'dip; Brendan O'Dwyer; Eoghan Burke; Killian Moloney; Paudie Walsh; Mark McGrath; Aaron Murphy. Subs: James Cleary; Steven Daly; Sam Egan; Colm O'Reilly; Shane Donegan

Round up

Premier A League

Murroe lead the way in the Premier A League with a 11% record.

On Saturday they defeated Carew Park 5-3 with scores from Liam Quinn (2), Jack O'Carroll (2) and Brian Quinn. Conor Laffan (2) and Danny McCarthy replied for the home side.

A Conor Madden goal gave Fairview Rgs B the spoils over Charleville to put them second in the table two points behind the leaders.

Third placed Cappamore impressed again with a 4-1 win at Holycross. Rob McLoughlin, Aaron Daly, Andy Murphy and David Buckley netted for the winners. Paddy Moloney replied.

Corbally Utd went down at home to Athlunkard Villa. Donal Doherty scored the only goal.

Moyross and Aisling Ann B shared the spoils. Shane O'Loughlin and James McNamara were on the mark for Moyross with Caolan Dignam and Adham Madhay netting for Aisling.

Ken Nealon and Alex Purcell had Hill Celtic two goals to the good at nine man Newport but the home side fought back to win a valuable point. Dave Kennedy and Ray Massey scored.

Division 1A

In Division 1A Hyde Rgs led twice through Aidan O'Brien and Ger Nash against Geraldines B but the visitors showed more smarts and ran out 5-2 winners courtesy of David Considine, Zak Mursal, Joe Power, avid Crowe and Paudie Reale.

Barry Gibbons and James Lyons scored for Southend but Ronan Sherlock, Des O'Donoghue and Donal Doherty replied to give Castle Rvs their second win.

Knockainey had a big win over Granville Rgs with John Tierney (3), Nick Hayes (2), Ciaran Mallory (2) and Dave Cregan doing the damage while Kilfrush also won big at Shelbourne. Keith O'Connor (2), David Hannon (2), John Fitzgerald and Kevin Meade scored for the county side.

On Sunday Patrickswell saw off Summerville 3-0 with goals from Aaron O’Shea, Martin Harty and Sean Dooley.

Division 1B

Division 1B leaders Athlunkard Villa B ran up a big win over Caledonians with goals by Andrew Hayes (3), Nicholas Strok (3), Mark O'Neill and Prince Bossman.

Joint leaders Regional Utd B won again beating Glenview 4-1 courtesy of Bryan Ryan (3) and Aaron O’Hanlon. Sean Keane replied for Glenview.

Shane Carmody, Conor Lenihan and Killian Pickford were on the mark for Aisling Annacotty C in a 3-3 draw with Pallagreen, Pat Roche, Mick Gammell and Vinnie Ryan scored for the visitors.

Dylan Meehan, Cian O'Rahilly and Cian Williams were on target for Caherdavin Celtic but they were pipped 4-3 by Mungret Reg with scores from Rob Doyle, John McManus, John McDonagh and Shane Conway.

Parkville kept up their good form with a 5-0 win over Charleville. Graham Power (2), Michael Blake, Craig Madigan and Cian Moore were on the mark.

Division 2B

Northside are tops in Division 2B following a 4-0 win over Lisnagry. Mark Reddan, Ray McMahon, Jeff O'Donnell and Frank Daly scored the goals.

Fairview and Aisling are just behind after also winning on Sunday.

Nabil Kassam scored the only goal as Aisling beat Abbey Rvs while Fairview Rgs C scored five against Parkville B. Eddie Lee (2), Darren Roche (2) and Killian Costello scored the winning goals. Richie Pearse, Rioghan Butler and Paul Scales replied for Parkville.

Elimar Rodgrigues, Edgar Antonio and Felipe Rodrigues netted as Brazuca won at Coonagh Utd B while Coonagh C had no luck either going down to Kilfrush B and scores by Kevin McCarthy (2) and Pa Kiely.



Division 3A

Goals from Joe O'Callaghan and Colin O'Gorman gave Dromore a 2-0 win over Murroe to put them joint top in Division 3A.

Alongside them on six points are Moyross B after a 2-1 win over Mungret. Keith Ryan and Glen Woodland scored for Moyross, Denis Glitenane replied.

Cals B are joint top also after they beat Shelbourne 4-2. Goals from Adam Quinlivan (2), Evan Fahy and Evan Madigan sealed the win, Niall Hogan and Mark Tuite replied for Shels and goals from Igor Gurjanov, Mike Duff and Damien Carey gave Nenagh a 3-1 win over Athlunkard Villa C.

Lee Park scored the only goal of the game to give Lisnagry B the points against Newport

Youths and Under 17s

Fairview are the early leaders in Youth Div One following a 5-1 win at Caherdavin Celtic. Zak Sheehan (2), Cian Fitzgerald, James Collopy and Jamie Griffin scored for the winners.

Aisling Annacotty A and Charleville played out a scoreless draw while Aisling Bees hit seven versus Kilfrush courtesy of Caolan Dignam (3), Calum Ryan (3) and Colm Mohally were on target.

In Division Two Corbally Utd edged out Mungret Reg thanks to a double from Darragh Varley and Murroe beat Shelbourne 5-3.

Kyle Luck and two from Mark Moloney accounted for Shels scores but goals from

Eoin Smith (2), Dylan Ryan, Gavin Denihan and John Ryan Rose won the game.

Carew Park put four past Corbally Utd A courtesy of Dylan Emwanta (2), Logan O'Byrne and Kian Hedderman and Fairview Rgs beat Shelbourne 2-1. Cian Noonan scored for Shels.

Aisling Annacotty C went down in a high scoring game versus Newport B for who Luke Ryan (3), Johnny Ryan (2) and Lorcan Delaney were on the mark.

Kilfrush beat Summerville Rvs 2-1 thanks to a double from Oisin Enright and Knockainey beat Corbally Utd 6-2.

Diarmuid Enright (2), Pat Finn (2), David Griffin and Darragh Butler scored for the winners, Arthur Curran and Kyle McRedmond for Corbally.

For more see #LLSport