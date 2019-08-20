SLIDESHOW: Limerick stars to the fore at Aldi Community Games finals

The Limerick Community Games family are celebrating this weekend following some stellar performances at the Aldi Community Games August Festival finals in UL. In spite of the very wet weather, all performed magnificently and did themselves, their families, managers, areas and county proud!

The following is a list of Limerick’s medal winners and participants from the weekend.

GOLD

100m U14 Boys: Denis Matthews, Regional

60m Hurdles U10 Girls: Megan O’Shea, Crecora-Patrickswell

80m Hurdles U14 Boys: Josh Boland, Crecora-Patrickswell

High Jump U16 Boys: Geoffrey Joy O’Regan, Bruff Grange Meanus

Long Jump U14 Girls: Leagh Moloney, Kilmallock

SILVER

Relay 4x100m U10 Boys: Ahane Castleconnell Montpelier

Relay 4x100m U12 Boys: Regional

Relay 4x200m U16 Mixed: Regional

Futsal U15 Boys: Caherdavin

Futsal U13 Boys: Caherdavin

Spikeball U14 Girls: Bruff Grange Meanus

BRONZE

80m Hurdles U14 Girls: Victoria Amiadamen, Monaleen

Long Puck U12 Boys: Joe Fitzgerald, Kildimo Pallaskenry

Rounders U13 Boys: Ballybrown Clarina

Rounders U13 Girls: Monaleen

4th PLACE MEDAL

Long Puck U14 Girls: Ellie Mulqueen, Regional

Futsal U15 Girls: Caherdavin

Tag Rugby U14: Regional

Other participants, many of whom reached semi-finals and finals in their events included the following:

100m U10 Boys: Aidan Donnelly, Ahane Castleconnell Montpelier

100m U10 Girls: Isbeal Ní hUigín, Crecora Patrickswell

100m U12 Boys: Malachy McKenna, Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen

100m U12 Girls: Maeve Purtill, Croom Banogue Manister

100m U14 Girls: Angel Alfred, Regional

100m U16 Boys: Conor Clery, Kilmallock

100m U16 Girls: Sally Dickson, Regional

1500m U16 Girls: MariaCampbell, Regional

200m U10 Boys: Michael Hayes, Feohanagh Castlemahon

200m U10 Girls: Eimer Purtill, Croom Banogue Manister

200m U16 Boys: Davis Okake, Regional

200m U16 Girls : Emer Conroy, Ballybrown Clarina

600m U12 Boys: Evan Boland, Monaleen

600m U12 Girls: Kealon Collins, Regional

60m U8 Boys: Ryan Twomey, Ballybrown Clarina

60m U8 Girls: Sadbh Donnelly, Ahane Castleconnell Montpelier

60m Hurdles U10 Boys: Mark Smith, Ballybrown Clarina

800m U14 Boys: Conor Kennedy, Cappamore

800m U14 Girls: Anna Campbell, Regional

80m U8 Boys: Daniel McDermott, Ahane Castleconnell Montpelier

80m U8 Girls: Ellen Cagney, Feohanagh Castlemahon

Ball Throw U12 Boys: Max White, Ballybrown Clarina

Ball Throw U12 Girls: Eimer Ryan, Ballybrown Clarina

Discus U16 Boys: Leon McMahon, Monaleen

Discus U16 Girls : Ava Kirschner, Bruff Grange Meanus

Javelin U14 Girls: Aoife Collins, Kilmallock

Long Jump U14 Boys: Jaden Carmody, Our Lady of Lourdes-St Josephs

Shot Putt U14 Boys: David Holewa, Abbeyfeale

Shot Putt U14 Girls: Kate O’Sullivan, Feenagh-Kilmeedy

Cycling On Grass U12 Boys: Cillian Chawke, Caherdavin

Cycling On Grass U14 Boys: Michael Kennedy, Feohanagh - Castlemahon

Pitch & Putt U16 Boys: Luke Hegarty, Caherdavin

Relay 4x100m U12 Girls: Regional

Relay 4x100m U13 Mixed: Regional

Relay 4x100m U14 Boys: Regional

Relay 4x100m U14 Girls: Regional

Relay 4x100m U15 Mixed: Ballybrown Clarina

Relay 4x100m U16 Boys: Kilmallock



As this Community Games season comes to an end, we wish all an enjoyable last few weeks of the summer holidays and look forward to the 2020 Community Games!