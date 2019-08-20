SLIDESHOW: Limerick stars to the fore at Aldi Community Games finals
The Limerick Community Games family are celebrating this weekend following some stellar performances at the Aldi Community Games August Festival finals in UL. In spite of the very wet weather, all performed magnificently and did themselves, their families, managers, areas and county proud!
The following is a list of Limerick’s medal winners and participants from the weekend.
GOLD
100m U14 Boys: Denis Matthews, Regional
60m Hurdles U10 Girls: Megan O’Shea, Crecora-Patrickswell
80m Hurdles U14 Boys: Josh Boland, Crecora-Patrickswell
High Jump U16 Boys: Geoffrey Joy O’Regan, Bruff Grange Meanus
Long Jump U14 Girls: Leagh Moloney, Kilmallock
SILVER
Relay 4x100m U10 Boys: Ahane Castleconnell Montpelier
Relay 4x100m U12 Boys: Regional
Relay 4x200m U16 Mixed: Regional
Futsal U15 Boys: Caherdavin
Futsal U13 Boys: Caherdavin
Spikeball U14 Girls: Bruff Grange Meanus
BRONZE
80m Hurdles U14 Girls: Victoria Amiadamen, Monaleen
Long Puck U12 Boys: Joe Fitzgerald, Kildimo Pallaskenry
Rounders U13 Boys: Ballybrown Clarina
Rounders U13 Girls: Monaleen
4th PLACE MEDAL
Long Puck U14 Girls: Ellie Mulqueen, Regional
Futsal U15 Girls: Caherdavin
Tag Rugby U14: Regional
Other participants, many of whom reached semi-finals and finals in their events included the following:
100m U10 Boys: Aidan Donnelly, Ahane Castleconnell Montpelier
100m U10 Girls: Isbeal Ní hUigín, Crecora Patrickswell
100m U12 Boys: Malachy McKenna, Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen
100m U12 Girls: Maeve Purtill, Croom Banogue Manister
100m U14 Girls: Angel Alfred, Regional
100m U16 Boys: Conor Clery, Kilmallock
100m U16 Girls: Sally Dickson, Regional
1500m U16 Girls: MariaCampbell, Regional
200m U10 Boys: Michael Hayes, Feohanagh Castlemahon
200m U10 Girls: Eimer Purtill, Croom Banogue Manister
200m U16 Boys: Davis Okake, Regional
200m U16 Girls : Emer Conroy, Ballybrown Clarina
600m U12 Boys: Evan Boland, Monaleen
600m U12 Girls: Kealon Collins, Regional
60m U8 Boys: Ryan Twomey, Ballybrown Clarina
60m U8 Girls: Sadbh Donnelly, Ahane Castleconnell Montpelier
60m Hurdles U10 Boys: Mark Smith, Ballybrown Clarina
800m U14 Boys: Conor Kennedy, Cappamore
800m U14 Girls: Anna Campbell, Regional
80m U8 Boys: Daniel McDermott, Ahane Castleconnell Montpelier
80m U8 Girls: Ellen Cagney, Feohanagh Castlemahon
Ball Throw U12 Boys: Max White, Ballybrown Clarina
Ball Throw U12 Girls: Eimer Ryan, Ballybrown Clarina
Discus U16 Boys: Leon McMahon, Monaleen
Discus U16 Girls : Ava Kirschner, Bruff Grange Meanus
Javelin U14 Girls: Aoife Collins, Kilmallock
Long Jump U14 Boys: Jaden Carmody, Our Lady of Lourdes-St Josephs
Shot Putt U14 Boys: David Holewa, Abbeyfeale
Shot Putt U14 Girls: Kate O’Sullivan, Feenagh-Kilmeedy
Cycling On Grass U12 Boys: Cillian Chawke, Caherdavin
Cycling On Grass U14 Boys: Michael Kennedy, Feohanagh - Castlemahon
Pitch & Putt U16 Boys: Luke Hegarty, Caherdavin
Relay 4x100m U12 Girls: Regional
Relay 4x100m U13 Mixed: Regional
Relay 4x100m U14 Boys: Regional
Relay 4x100m U14 Girls: Regional
Relay 4x100m U15 Mixed: Ballybrown Clarina
Relay 4x100m U16 Boys: Kilmallock
As this Community Games season comes to an end, we wish all an enjoyable last few weeks of the summer holidays and look forward to the 2020 Community Games!
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on