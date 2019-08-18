SLIDESHOW: Limerick Junior Soccer Weekend Round Up

Aisling Annacotty 0

Janesboro 1

Champions Janesboro bounced back after their opening day disappointment when they pipped Aisling with a late goal to take the points.

New signing Arron Nunan scored the winner seven minutes from time on his return to the club.

Aisling Annacotty: Brian O’Connor, Paul Storan, Steve Daly, Nathan O Callaghan, Damian Collins, Eoghan Burke, Conor Arthur, Paudie Walsh, Mark McGrath, Colm O’Reilly, Killian Moloney, Subs; Rian Brady, Graham Bourke, James Cleary, Donnacha O’Dalaigh

Janesboro: Tommy Holland; Cormac Roche; Jason Cross; Tom Clarke; Lee O'Mara; Shane Stack; Aidan Hurley; Steven Bradley; Declan Cusack; Arron Nunan; Tyrique Leamy. Subs: Frank Herr

Ballynanty Rvrs 3

Coonagh Utd 2

Ballynanty Rovers came back twice to get the better of Coonagh Utd in a five goal game. Gordon McKevitt gave Coonagh and early lead cancelled out by Dan Lucey’s second half goal.

Liam Morris restored the visitors lead before Ken Meehan head in the equaliser.

With time running out Adrian Power was upended in the area and Barry Quinn converted the penalty to seal Balla’s comeback.

Ballynanty Rovers: Adam O'Doherty; Michael Guerin; Dara Hughes; Ken Meehan; Shane Guerin; Ronan Ryan; Ger Higgins; Derek Daly; Dylan Kelly Higgins; Barry Quinn; Adrian Power. Subs: Dan Lucey; Jordan Boland

Coonagh Utd: Josh Sheehan; Seamus Moloney; Darren Martin; Joey Sheehan; Sean O'Dwyer; Eoin Martin; Gordon McKevitt; William Brick; Eoghan O'Neill; Ger Myles; Liam Morris. Subs: Eddie Radcliffe; Domhnall Organ

Prospect Priory 0

Fairview Rgs 8

Fairview were once again hugely impressive when they overran an out of sorts Prospect XI.

Leading 4-0 at the break, Rangers did not ease up and repeated the feat after the break.

Darragh Rainsford marked his return to the club with a hat trick. Jason Lipper and Eddie Byrnes scored two apiece and Ross Mann completed the rout.

Fairview Rgs: Aaron Savage; Brian Fitzgerald; Jamie Enright; Paul Danaher; Mark Slattery; Darragh Rainsford; Adam Frahill; Jeffery Judge; Eddie Byrnes; Jason Lipper; Ross Mann. Subs: Liam Byrnes; Dermot Fitzgerald; Josh O'Rahilly

Prospect Priory: Darren Glasheen; Adrian Healy; Darren Hanlon; Dean Glasheen; Cyril Maher; Philip Naughton; Kuba Domanski; Derek Hanlon; James Cleary; Ian Clancy; Trevor Hogan. Subs: Chris Hogan

Geraldines 2

Pike Rovers 2

Following their impressive start versus Janesboro, Pike were brought back to earth when they shared the spoils on the short trip to Geraldines.

Steve McGann opened the scoring but goals from Bobby Tier and Cian O’Donoghue saw ‘Dines ahead six minutes from time when Conor Kavanagh levelled from the spot.

Geraldines: Evan Moloney; Danny O'Neill; Paul Fitzgerald; Bobby Tier; Thomas O'Grady; Clifton Carey; Donie Curtin; Christy O'Neill; Dean McNamara; Cian O'Donoghue; Kevin Barry. Subs: Trevor Daly

Pike Rovers: Gary Neville; Wayne O'Donovan; Eddie O'Donovan; Ian Fletcher; Wayne Colbert; Colin Daly; Conor Kavanagh; Eoin Hanrahan; Shane Walsh; Steve McGann; Jonathan Grant. Subs: Brian O'Callaghan

Nenagh AFC 1

Kilmallock 0

Nenagh picked up a welcome three points with a hard earned win over Kilmallock on Saturday evening.

Dan Butler proved the hero of the evening scoring the only goal of the game.

Kilmallock: Charlie O'Shea; Kieran Stubbins; Killian Lyons; Dave Todd; Evan Hudner; Jack McGuire; Jason Heffernan; Paul Moloney; Jack Barry; Tommy Heffernan; Ben Quirke. Subs: Dan Clancy; Shane Enright

Nenagh AFC: Taylor Duffy; Jack Sanders; Cathal Coonon; Mark McKenna; Eoin Coffey; Roy Creagh; Alan Sheehan; Craig Connolly; Francis Munsterberg; Alex Gardos; Jordan Lewis. Subs: Luke Kennedy; Declan O'Meara; Dan Butler; Jamie Bergin; Bryan McGee



Regional Utd 2

Mungret Reg 1

Regional Utd took on Mungret Reg in a local derby and two goals from Donal O’Connell sealed the points for the Dooradoyle side.

Paudie Hartigan set O’Connell up for the opener and another good build up saw Shane Dillon put the Regional striker in for a second.

Dylan Frawley netted for Mungret Regional.

Mungret Reg: Shane Hogan; Conor Myers; Adam Costello; Brian Cotter; Dylan Frawley; Richie Burke; Cian McNicholas; Colm Barrett; Evan Barrett; Kian Barry; Rory Hanrahan.

Regional Utd: Kevin Walsh; Tom Frawley; Martin Madden; David Cowpar; Andrew Cowpar; Ross Fitzgerald; Jamie Greaves; Kieran O'Connell; Paul Sheehan; Shane Dillon; Donal O'Connell. Subs:Paudie Hartigan; Jack O'Donovan



Premier League A

In the Premier A League we have three teams on full points after two games.

Murroe made it six points with a good win at Charleville. AJ Moloney netted for the home side but goals from Jack O'Carroll and Alan Cuneen sealed the win for Murroe.

Fairview Rgs B had another six goal display putting Holycross to the sword.

James Hodkinson, Aodhan Keane, Conor Madden, Niall O'Connor, Dave Frawley and Adam O'Regan scored for the winners with Tony Burke replying.

Moyross are the third side on full points following their 5-2 win over Cappamore. Eric Conroy scored two for the county side but goals from Craig Collopy (2), Shane O'Loughlin. Anthony Quinn and an own goal secured Moyross’ win.

Newport bounced back after a bad start to beat Corbally Utd 6-2.

Newport goalscorers were Paul Ryan (3), Brian O'Sullivan, Dave Kennedy and Keith Mawdsley while Darren Hanley and Jake Downey replied for Corbally.

John Mitchell scored the only goal in the local derby to see Hill Celtic past Carew Park and Aisling fell at home to Athlunkard Villa for whom Christian Kerley (2) and Danny Taylor obliged.

Division 1A

Division 1A kicked off with Castle Rvs posting a 4-0 win over Granville Rgs. Des O'Donoghue (2), Micheal Ryan and Paul Kiely were on the mark.

Frank Hogan scored for Shelbourne but they fell 4-1 to Star Rvs and scored from Adam McInerney (2), Daniel Ikoghode and Shane Waters.

Joe Flynn scored the only goal for Southend versus Kilfrush and Geraldines pipped Summerville Rvs 2-1. 1 - 2 Marcus Kiely scored for Rovers; Paudie Reale and Joe McNamara for the winners.



Division 1B

Regional Utd and Athlunkard Villa lead the way in Division 1B after two games.

Villa beat Charleville 2-1 with scores from Graham Carey and David Nyari, Gary O'Reilly replied while goals from Eoin Killian and Smith Omojoefodun saw Regional past Caherdavin.

Frank Lang and Barry Butler scored for Glenview Rvs but Pallasgreen replied one better through Dylan Holmes, Vinnie Ryan and Keith Ryan.

A hat trick from Colin Coleman helped Newport in a 4-0 win over Cals while Parkville with goals from Graham Power and Mike Blake beat Aisling Annacotty C 2-1. Dara Neville replied.

Division 2A

Caherconlish have opened a two point lead in Division 2A following a good 2-0 win at Herbertstown. Dave Corbett and Robert Brock netted for the winners.

Tommy Heffernan (2), Thomas Bowyers and Enda O'Neill netted as Kilmallock beat Knockainey B.

Goals from Gillan Piveteau, Rob Ryan and John Ryan saw Murroe edge out Prospect while Wembley beat Hyde Rgs 2-1 with goals from Shane Garry and Ivan Lancaster. Robert Griffin replied for Hyde Rgs.

Goals from Brian Nugent (2), Damien Carmello and Jamie Cross helped ‘Boro B past Castle Utd while Meanus beat Corbally 4-3. Eben Burke, Ryan Lynch and Gavin Healy scored for Corbally but goals from Brian Sexton (3) and Phil Corbett won the game.

Division 2B

The standard in Division 2B is very strong with a number of Premier ability players opting for the lower leagues very obvious.

Fairview C made it two from two with a 4-3 win at Lisnagry. Jordan Clancy, Jason Keane and Jamie Collins scored for the home side; Eddie Lee, Darren Roche, Jamie Kelly and Jamie O'Sullivan replied for the winners.

Goals from Gearoid Hegarty (2), Craig Downes and Barry Madden saw Aisling D beat Coonagh B 4-3. Liam Kelly, Sam Power and Rob Carey replied for Coonagh.

Tim Hogan’s goal against Kilfrush B ensure Northside also are on full points after a couple of games.

Wagner Rocha netted for Brazuca United but Richie Pearse levelled for Parkville B and it was also a draw between Coonagh Utd and Abbey Rvs. Paul Fitzgerald and Luke Walsh scored for Abbey. Ralph Leonard and Brian Murray netted for the home side.

Division 3A

In Division 3A Shelbourne beat Athlunkard Villa C 2-1 with scores from John Frawley and Andrew Egan.

Dromore Celtic opened with a 3-1 win over Nenagh B; Nigel Walsh, Reece Moran and Macauley Murtagh scored the winning goals.

Moyross B hit Lisnagry B for three courtesy of Keith Ryan, Glen Woodland and Cyril Cleary while Mungret Reg C edged out Murroe C 4-2. Niall Gibbons, Aaron Hughes, Glen Coady and Jamie Cross scored the winning goals; Steve Daly and Mike Quigley replied.

Goals from Jason Franklin (2) and Cian Kileen gave Cals a 3-2 win over Newport.

