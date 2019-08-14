SLIDESHOW: Limerick Junior Soccer season returns

The 2019/20 Limerick Junior football season kicked off last night with two ties down for decision. Kilmallock hosted Ballynanty with the game ending in a draw, while Geraldines began their new season with a hard fought 2-1 win over Nenagh in Garryowen. For a full list of fixtures, which continue this evening Wednesday, see below.

Wednesday Aug 14

(All games kick off 6.30)

DIVISION 1B

Caledonians v Mungret Reg;

Aisling Annacotty C v Glenview Rvs;

Regional Utd B v Newport;

Pallasgreen v Athlunkard Villa B;

Charleville v Caherdavin Celtic

Division 2A League

Meanus v Wembley Rvs;

Castle Utd v Corbally Utd B;

Knockainey B v Hyde Rgs B; Caherconlish v Janesboro B;

Prospect Priory B v Kilmallock B; Murroe B v Herbertstown

Thursday Aug 15

(All games kick off 6.30)

Premier League

Mungret Reg v Fairview Rgs;

Aisling Annacotty v Regional Utd; Coonagh Utd v Prospect Priory;

Pike Rovers v Janesboro

Division 2B League

Kilfrush B V Parkville B;

Abbey Rvs v Northside;

Aisling Annacotty D v Brazuca United; Fairview Rgs C v Coonagh Utd C; Lisnagry v Coonagh Utd B

Friday, August 16

(All games kick off 6.30)

Division 1A League

Shelbourne v Star Rvs;

Knockainey v Hyde Rgs;

Southend v Kilfrush;

Summerville Rvs v Geraldines B; Patrickswell v Ballylanders;

Castle Rvs v Granville Rgs

Division 3A League

Athlunkard Villa C v Shelbourne B; Dromore Celtic v Nenagh B;

Newport v Caledonians B;

Mungret Reg C v Murroe C;

Moyross B v Lisnagry B

Saturday Aug 17

(All games kick off 6.30)

Premier League

Nenagh AFC v Kilmallock

Premier A League

Charleville v Murroe;

Aisling Ann B v Athlunkard Villa;

Carew Park v Hill Celtic;

Moyross v Cappamore;

Fairview Rgs B v Holycross;

Corbally Utd v Newport

Division 1B League

Parkville v Aisling Annacotty C;

Newport v Caledonians;

Glenview Rvs v Pallasgreen;

Caherdavin Celtic v Regional Utd B; Athlunkard Villa B v Charleville

Division 2A League

Janesboro B v Castle Utd

Sunday August 18

(All Games kick off 10.30)

Premier League

Regional Utd v Mungret Reg;

Prospect Priory v Fairview Rgs;

Janesboro v Aisling Annacotty;

Ballynanty Rovers v Coonagh Utd;

Geraldines v Pike Rovers

Division 2A League

Corbally Utd B v Meanus;

Hyde Rgs B v Wembley Rvs;

Kilmallock B v Knockainey B; Herbertstown v Caherconlish;

Murroe B v Prospect Priory B

Division 2B League

Northside v Kilfrush B;

Brazuca United v Parkville B;

Coonagh Utd C v Abbey Rvs;

Coonagh Utd B v Aisling Annacotty D; Lisnagry v Fairview Rgs C

Monday August 19

(All games kick off 6.30)

U17 Division One

Shelbourne v Cappamore;

Corbally Utd A v Fairview Rgs;

Aisling Annacotty A v Newport A;

Aisling Annacotty B v Carew Park

U17 Division Two

Corbally Utd B v Regional Utd;

Newport B v Kilfrush;

Castle Rvs v Knockainey;

Summerville Rvs v Herbertstown

tuesday August 20

(All games kick off 6.30)

Premier A League

Murroe v Aisling Ann B;

Charleville v Carew Park;

Athlunkard Villa v Moyross;

Hill Celtic v Fairview Rgs B;

Cappamore v Corbally Utd;

Holycross v Newport

Division 1B League

Mungret Reg v Newport;

Pallasgreen v Parkville;

Caledonians v Caherdavin Celtic;

Charleville v Glenview Rvs;

Regional Utd B v Athlunkard Villa B

Wednesday Aug 21

(All games kick off 6.30)

Division 1A League

Hyde Rgs v Shelbourne;

Kilfrush v Star Rvs;

Geraldines B v Knockainey;

Ballylanders v Southend;

Granville Rgs v Summerville Rvs;

Castle Rvs v Patrickswell

Division 2A League

Meanus v Hyde Rgs B;

Corbally Utd B v Janesboro B;

Wembley Rvs v Kilmallock B;

Castle Utd v Herbertstown;

Knockainey B v Murroe B;

Caherconlish v Prospect Priory B