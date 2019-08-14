SLIDESHOW: Limerick Junior Soccer season returns
The 2019/20 Limerick Junior football season kicked off last night with two ties down for decision. Kilmallock hosted Ballynanty with the game ending in a draw, while Geraldines began their new season with a hard fought 2-1 win over Nenagh in Garryowen. For a full list of fixtures, which continue this evening Wednesday, see below.
Wednesday Aug 14
(All games kick off 6.30)
DIVISION 1B
Caledonians v Mungret Reg;
Aisling Annacotty C v Glenview Rvs;
Regional Utd B v Newport;
Pallasgreen v Athlunkard Villa B;
Charleville v Caherdavin Celtic
Division 2A League
Meanus v Wembley Rvs;
Castle Utd v Corbally Utd B;
Knockainey B v Hyde Rgs B; Caherconlish v Janesboro B;
Prospect Priory B v Kilmallock B; Murroe B v Herbertstown
Thursday Aug 15
(All games kick off 6.30)
Premier League
Mungret Reg v Fairview Rgs;
Aisling Annacotty v Regional Utd; Coonagh Utd v Prospect Priory;
Pike Rovers v Janesboro
Division 2B League
Kilfrush B V Parkville B;
Abbey Rvs v Northside;
Aisling Annacotty D v Brazuca United; Fairview Rgs C v Coonagh Utd C; Lisnagry v Coonagh Utd B
Friday, August 16
(All games kick off 6.30)
Division 1A League
Shelbourne v Star Rvs;
Knockainey v Hyde Rgs;
Southend v Kilfrush;
Summerville Rvs v Geraldines B; Patrickswell v Ballylanders;
Castle Rvs v Granville Rgs
Division 3A League
Athlunkard Villa C v Shelbourne B; Dromore Celtic v Nenagh B;
Newport v Caledonians B;
Mungret Reg C v Murroe C;
Moyross B v Lisnagry B
Saturday Aug 17
(All games kick off 6.30)
Premier League
Nenagh AFC v Kilmallock
Premier A League
Charleville v Murroe;
Aisling Ann B v Athlunkard Villa;
Carew Park v Hill Celtic;
Moyross v Cappamore;
Fairview Rgs B v Holycross;
Corbally Utd v Newport
Division 1B League
Parkville v Aisling Annacotty C;
Newport v Caledonians;
Glenview Rvs v Pallasgreen;
Caherdavin Celtic v Regional Utd B; Athlunkard Villa B v Charleville
Division 2A League
Janesboro B v Castle Utd
Sunday August 18
(All Games kick off 10.30)
Premier League
Regional Utd v Mungret Reg;
Prospect Priory v Fairview Rgs;
Janesboro v Aisling Annacotty;
Ballynanty Rovers v Coonagh Utd;
Geraldines v Pike Rovers
Division 2A League
Corbally Utd B v Meanus;
Hyde Rgs B v Wembley Rvs;
Kilmallock B v Knockainey B; Herbertstown v Caherconlish;
Murroe B v Prospect Priory B
Division 2B League
Northside v Kilfrush B;
Brazuca United v Parkville B;
Coonagh Utd C v Abbey Rvs;
Coonagh Utd B v Aisling Annacotty D; Lisnagry v Fairview Rgs C
Monday August 19
(All games kick off 6.30)
U17 Division One
Shelbourne v Cappamore;
Corbally Utd A v Fairview Rgs;
Aisling Annacotty A v Newport A;
Aisling Annacotty B v Carew Park
U17 Division Two
Corbally Utd B v Regional Utd;
Newport B v Kilfrush;
Castle Rvs v Knockainey;
Summerville Rvs v Herbertstown
tuesday August 20
(All games kick off 6.30)
Premier A League
Murroe v Aisling Ann B;
Charleville v Carew Park;
Athlunkard Villa v Moyross;
Hill Celtic v Fairview Rgs B;
Cappamore v Corbally Utd;
Holycross v Newport
Division 1B League
Mungret Reg v Newport;
Pallasgreen v Parkville;
Caledonians v Caherdavin Celtic;
Charleville v Glenview Rvs;
Regional Utd B v Athlunkard Villa B
Wednesday Aug 21
(All games kick off 6.30)
Division 1A League
Hyde Rgs v Shelbourne;
Kilfrush v Star Rvs;
Geraldines B v Knockainey;
Ballylanders v Southend;
Granville Rgs v Summerville Rvs;
Castle Rvs v Patrickswell
Division 2A League
Meanus v Hyde Rgs B;
Corbally Utd B v Janesboro B;
Wembley Rvs v Kilmallock B;
Castle Utd v Herbertstown;
Knockainey B v Murroe B;
Caherconlish v Prospect Priory B
