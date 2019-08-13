Limerick prepares for National Community Games Finals

Limerick Community Games looks forward to once again welcoming thousands of participants, supporters and volunteers to UL for the National Community Games Finals to be held over the weekend of August 17 and 18. Limerick will be well represented at the finals with almost 120 young people from 15 different community games areas throughout the county participating in a wide variety of individual field and track events as well as relays and team games.

We wish all a very enjoyable and successful weekend. Many thanks to all at area and county level who have been working hard preparing these participants for the finals.

Limerick Community Games will be well represented at the August National Finals by the following:

Track Events

100m U10 & O8 Boys Aidan Donnelly, Ahane - Castleconnell - Montpelier ACM

100m U10 & O8 Girls Isbeal Ni hUigin, Crecora-Patrickswell

100m U12 & O10 Boys Malachy McKenna Kilteely - Dromkeen - Pallasgreen

100m U12 & O10 Girls Maeve Purtill Croom-Banogue-Manister

100m U14 & O12 Boys Denis Matthews Regional

100m U14 & O12 Girls Angel Alfred Regional

100m U16 & O14 Boys Conor Clery Kilmallock

100m U16 & O14 Girls Sally Dickson Regional

1500m U16 & O14 Girls Campbell Maria Regional

200m U10 & O8 Boys Michael Hayes Feohanagh - Castlemahon

200m U10 & O8 Girls Eimer Purtill Croom-Banogue-Manister

200m U16 & O14 Boys Davis Okake Regional

200m U16 & O14 Girls Emer Conroy Ballybrown Clarina

600m U12 & O10 Boys Evan Boland Monaleen

600m U12 & O10 Girls Kealon Collins Regional

60m U8 & O6 Boys Ryan Twomey Ballybrown Clarina

60m U8 & O6 Girls Sadbh Donnelly Ahane - Castleconnell - Montpelier ACM

60m HurdlesU10 & O8 Boys Mark Smith Ballybrown Clarina

60m Hurdles U10 & O8 Girls Megan O’Shea Crecora-Patrickswell

800m U14 & O12 Boys Conor Kennedy Cappamore

800m U14 & O12 Girls Anna Campbell Regional

80m U8 & O6 Boys Daniel McDermott Ahane - Castleconnell - Montpelier ACM

80m U8 & O6 Girls Ellen Cagney Feohanagh - Castlemahon

80m Hurdles U14 & O12 Boys Josh Boland Crecora-Patrickswell

80m Hurdles U14 & O12 Girls Victoria Amiadamen Monaleen

Field Events

Ball Throw U12 & O10 Boys Max White Ballybrown Clarina

Ball Throw U12 & O10 Girls Eimer Ryan Ballybrown Clarina

Discus U16 & O14 Boys Leon Mcmahon Monaleen

Discus U16 & O14 Girls Ava Kirschner Bruff - Grange - Meanus

High Jump U16 & O14 Boys Geoffrey Joy O Regan Bruff - Grange - Meanus

High Jump U16 & O14 Girls Laura Frawley Bruree - Rockhill

Javelin U14 & O12 Girls Aoife Collins Kilmallock

Long Jump U14 & O12 Boys Jaden Carmody Our Lady of Lourdes-St Josephs

Long Jump U14 & O12 Girls Leagh Moloney Kilmallock

Long Puck U12 & O10 Boys Joe Fitzgerald Kildimo Pallaskenry

Long Puck U14 & O12 Girls Ellie Mulqueen Regional

Shot Putt U14 & O12 Boys David Holewa Abbeyfeale

Shot Putt U14 & O12 Girls Kate O’Sullivan Feenagh-Kilmeedy

Individual Events

Cycling 12 & O10 Boys Cillian Chawke Caherdavin

Cycling 14 & O12 Boys Michael Kennedy Feohanagh - Castlemahon

Pitch & Putt U16 Boys Luke Hegarty Caherdavin

Relay Events

Relay 4x100m U10 & O8 Ahane - Castleconnell - Montpelier ACM

Relay 4x100m U12 & O10 Boys Regional

Relay 4x100m U12 & O10 Girls Regional

Relay 4x100m U13 & O10 Mixed Regional

Relay 4x100m U14 & O12 Boys Regional

Relay 4x100m U14 & O12 Girls Regional

Relay 4x100m U15 & O13 Mixed Ballybrown Clarina

Relay 4x100m U16 & O14 Boys Kilmallock

Relay 4x200m U16 & O14 Mixed Regional

Team Events

Futsal U15 & O12 Boys Caherdavin

Futsal U15 & O12 Girls Caherdavin

Rounders U13 & O10 Boys Ballybrown Clarina

Rounders U13 & O10 Girls Monaleen

Spikeball U14 & O11 Girls Bruff - Grange - Meanus

Tag Rugby U14 Regional