Limerick prepares for National Community Games Finals
Limerick Community Games looks forward to once again welcoming thousands of participants, supporters and volunteers to UL for the National Community Games Finals to be held over the weekend of August 17 and 18. Limerick will be well represented at the finals with almost 120 young people from 15 different community games areas throughout the county participating in a wide variety of individual field and track events as well as relays and team games.
We wish all a very enjoyable and successful weekend. Many thanks to all at area and county level who have been working hard preparing these participants for the finals.
Limerick Community Games will be well represented at the August National Finals by the following:
Track Events
100m U10 & O8 Boys Aidan Donnelly, Ahane - Castleconnell - Montpelier ACM
100m U10 & O8 Girls Isbeal Ni hUigin, Crecora-Patrickswell
100m U12 & O10 Boys Malachy McKenna Kilteely - Dromkeen - Pallasgreen
100m U12 & O10 Girls Maeve Purtill Croom-Banogue-Manister
100m U14 & O12 Boys Denis Matthews Regional
100m U14 & O12 Girls Angel Alfred Regional
100m U16 & O14 Boys Conor Clery Kilmallock
100m U16 & O14 Girls Sally Dickson Regional
1500m U16 & O14 Girls Campbell Maria Regional
200m U10 & O8 Boys Michael Hayes Feohanagh - Castlemahon
200m U10 & O8 Girls Eimer Purtill Croom-Banogue-Manister
200m U16 & O14 Boys Davis Okake Regional
200m U16 & O14 Girls Emer Conroy Ballybrown Clarina
600m U12 & O10 Boys Evan Boland Monaleen
600m U12 & O10 Girls Kealon Collins Regional
60m U8 & O6 Boys Ryan Twomey Ballybrown Clarina
60m U8 & O6 Girls Sadbh Donnelly Ahane - Castleconnell - Montpelier ACM
60m HurdlesU10 & O8 Boys Mark Smith Ballybrown Clarina
60m Hurdles U10 & O8 Girls Megan O’Shea Crecora-Patrickswell
800m U14 & O12 Boys Conor Kennedy Cappamore
800m U14 & O12 Girls Anna Campbell Regional
80m U8 & O6 Boys Daniel McDermott Ahane - Castleconnell - Montpelier ACM
80m U8 & O6 Girls Ellen Cagney Feohanagh - Castlemahon
80m Hurdles U14 & O12 Boys Josh Boland Crecora-Patrickswell
80m Hurdles U14 & O12 Girls Victoria Amiadamen Monaleen
Field Events
Ball Throw U12 & O10 Boys Max White Ballybrown Clarina
Ball Throw U12 & O10 Girls Eimer Ryan Ballybrown Clarina
Discus U16 & O14 Boys Leon Mcmahon Monaleen
Discus U16 & O14 Girls Ava Kirschner Bruff - Grange - Meanus
High Jump U16 & O14 Boys Geoffrey Joy O Regan Bruff - Grange - Meanus
High Jump U16 & O14 Girls Laura Frawley Bruree - Rockhill
Javelin U14 & O12 Girls Aoife Collins Kilmallock
Long Jump U14 & O12 Boys Jaden Carmody Our Lady of Lourdes-St Josephs
Long Jump U14 & O12 Girls Leagh Moloney Kilmallock
Long Puck U12 & O10 Boys Joe Fitzgerald Kildimo Pallaskenry
Long Puck U14 & O12 Girls Ellie Mulqueen Regional
Shot Putt U14 & O12 Boys David Holewa Abbeyfeale
Shot Putt U14 & O12 Girls Kate O’Sullivan Feenagh-Kilmeedy
Individual Events
Cycling 12 & O10 Boys Cillian Chawke Caherdavin
Cycling 14 & O12 Boys Michael Kennedy Feohanagh - Castlemahon
Pitch & Putt U16 Boys Luke Hegarty Caherdavin
Relay Events
Relay 4x100m U10 & O8 Ahane - Castleconnell - Montpelier ACM
Relay 4x100m U12 & O10 Boys Regional
Relay 4x100m U12 & O10 Girls Regional
Relay 4x100m U13 & O10 Mixed Regional
Relay 4x100m U14 & O12 Boys Regional
Relay 4x100m U14 & O12 Girls Regional
Relay 4x100m U15 & O13 Mixed Ballybrown Clarina
Relay 4x100m U16 & O14 Boys Kilmallock
Relay 4x200m U16 & O14 Mixed Regional
Team Events
Futsal U15 & O12 Boys Caherdavin
Futsal U15 & O12 Girls Caherdavin
Rounders U13 & O10 Boys Ballybrown Clarina
Rounders U13 & O10 Girls Monaleen
Spikeball U14 & O11 Girls Bruff - Grange - Meanus
Tag Rugby U14 Regional
