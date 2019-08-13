Limerick prepares for National Community Games Finals

Limerick Community Games looks forward to once again welcoming thousands of participants, supporters and volunteers to UL for the National Community Games Finals to be held over the weekend of August 17 and 18. Limerick will be well represented at the finals with almost 120 young people from 15 different community games areas throughout the county participating in a wide variety of individual field and track events as well as relays and team games.

We wish all a very enjoyable and successful weekend. Many thanks to all at area and county level who have been working hard preparing these participants for the finals.

Limerick Community Games will be well represented at the August National Finals by the following:

Track Events

100m U10 & O8 Boys Aidan Donnelly, Ahane - Castleconnell - Montpelier ACM

100m U10 & O8 Girls Isbeal Ni hUigin,  Crecora-Patrickswell

100m  U12 & O10 Boys Malachy McKenna Kilteely - Dromkeen - Pallasgreen

100m  U12 & O10 Girls Maeve Purtill Croom-Banogue-Manister

100m  U14 & O12 Boys Denis Matthews Regional

100m  U14 & O12 Girls Angel Alfred Regional

100m  U16 & O14 Boys Conor Clery Kilmallock

100m  U16 & O14 Girls Sally Dickson Regional

1500m  U16 & O14 Girls Campbell Maria Regional

200m  U10 & O8 Boys Michael Hayes Feohanagh - Castlemahon

200m  U10 & O8 Girls Eimer Purtill Croom-Banogue-Manister

200m  U16 & O14 Boys Davis Okake Regional

200m  U16 & O14 Girls Emer Conroy Ballybrown Clarina

600m  U12 & O10 Boys Evan Boland Monaleen

600m  U12 & O10 Girls Kealon Collins Regional

60m  U8 & O6 Boys Ryan Twomey Ballybrown Clarina

60m  U8 & O6 Girls Sadbh Donnelly Ahane - Castleconnell - Montpelier ACM

60m HurdlesU10 & O8 Boys  Mark Smith Ballybrown Clarina

60m Hurdles U10 & O8 Girls Megan O’Shea Crecora-Patrickswell

800m  U14 & O12 Boys Conor Kennedy Cappamore

800m  U14 & O12 Girls Anna Campbell Regional

80m  U8 & O6 Boys Daniel McDermott Ahane - Castleconnell - Montpelier ACM

80m  U8 & O6 Girls Ellen Cagney Feohanagh - Castlemahon

80m Hurdles  U14 & O12 Boys Josh Boland Crecora-Patrickswell

80m Hurdles  U14 & O12 Girls Victoria Amiadamen   Monaleen

Field Events

Ball Throw  U12 & O10 Boys Max White Ballybrown Clarina

Ball Throw  U12 & O10 Girls Eimer Ryan Ballybrown Clarina

Discus  U16 & O14 Boys Leon Mcmahon Monaleen

Discus  U16 & O14 Girls Ava Kirschner Bruff - Grange - Meanus

High Jump  U16 & O14 Boys   Geoffrey Joy O Regan Bruff - Grange - Meanus

High Jump  U16 & O14 Girls  Laura Frawley Bruree - Rockhill

Javelin  U14 & O12   Girls Aoife Collins Kilmallock

Long Jump  U14 & O12 Boys Jaden Carmody Our Lady of Lourdes-St Josephs

Long Jump  U14 & O12 Girls Leagh Moloney Kilmallock

Long Puck  U12 & O10 Boys Joe Fitzgerald Kildimo Pallaskenry

Long Puck  U14 & O12 Girls Ellie Mulqueen Regional

Shot Putt  U14 & O12 Boys David Holewa Abbeyfeale

Shot Putt  U14 & O12 Girls Kate O’Sullivan Feenagh-Kilmeedy

Individual Events

Cycling 12 & O10 Boys Cillian Chawke Caherdavin

Cycling 14 & O12 Boys Michael Kennedy Feohanagh - Castlemahon

Pitch & Putt U16 Boys Luke Hegarty Caherdavin

Relay Events

Relay 4x100m  U10 & O8 Ahane - Castleconnell - Montpelier ACM

Relay 4x100m  U12 & O10 Boys  Regional

Relay 4x100m  U12 & O10 Girls  Regional

Relay 4x100m  U13 & O10 Mixed  Regional

Relay 4x100m  U14 & O12 Boys  Regional

Relay 4x100m  U14 & O12 Girls Regional

Relay 4x100m  U15 & O13 Mixed  Ballybrown Clarina

Relay 4x100m  U16 & O14 Boys Kilmallock

Relay 4x200m  U16 & O14 Mixed  Regional

Team Events

Futsal U15 & O12 Boys Caherdavin

Futsal U15 & O12 Girls Caherdavin

Rounders U13 & O10 Boys Ballybrown Clarina

Rounders U13 & O10 Girls Monaleen

Spikeball U14 & O11 Girls Bruff - Grange - Meanus

Tag Rugby U14 Regional