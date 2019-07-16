SLIDESHOW: Limerick's County Football League final ends in a draw

A replay is needed to decide the destination of the 2019 Division One title in the Limerick County Football League.

On Monday evening, champions Newcastle West and their rivals St Kierans finished level after extra time.

The final in Rathkeale GAA club grounds finished Newcastle West 0-16, St Kierans 1-13.

Mike Quilligan was the Newcastle West hero on two occasions - forcing extra time and then a replay.

And, he was only introduced at half time and as a goalkeeper.

Bidding for a fourth title in a row, Newcastle West set the early pace and had three points on the scoreboard before their neighbours opening their account.

The men in black and white were 0-9 to 0-6 ahead by half time.

A Noel Callanan goal helped St Kierans ahead late in the second half and they went in search of their first ACFL title in over 20 years.

It fell to Mike Quilligan to score a '45 to tie up the final and force extra time - 0-14 to 1-11.

The men in green and gold were 1-12 to 0-14 ahead at half time in extra time but once again a Quilligan '45 tied up the game and forced the final to a replay.