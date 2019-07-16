SLIDESHOW: Limerick Community Games notes
Several community games teams traveled to Tralee on Saturday, July 6, where they represented Limerick in the Munster finals. All teams did very well and were a credit to themselves, their managers, coaches, areas and county. A number of Limerick teams reached finals and so were recipients of gold or silver medals. Congratulations to the five Limerick teams who are Munster champions and go forward to represent limerick at the National Finals to be held in UL over the weekend of 17th and 18th August.
GOLD Medal winners:
Futsal Boys U15: Caherdavin
Rounders Boys U13: Ballybrown Clarina
Rounders Girls U13: Monaleen
Spikeball Girls U14: Bruff Grange Meanus
Tag Rugby U14: Regional
SILVER Medal winners:
Futsal Boys U13: Caherdavin
Futsal Girls U15: Caherdavin
Tag Rugby U11: Caherdavin
CERTIFICATES were presented to the following semi-finalists:
Camogie U14 Monaleen
Futsal Girls U13 Regional
Gaelic Football U10 Monaleen
Gaelic Football U12 Girls Regional
Gaelic Football U14 Girls Feoghanagh/Castlemahon
Hurling Bruff/Grange/Meanus
Skittles U12 Caherdavin
Skittles U14 Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen
Skittles U16 Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen
Soccer Boys U12 Regional
Soccer Girls U12 Bruff/Grange/Meanus
Soccer Girls U15 Granagh/Ballingarry
Spike Ball Boys Bruff/Grange/Meanus
