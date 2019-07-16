SLIDESHOW: Limerick Community Games notes

Several community games teams traveled to Tralee on Saturday, July 6, where they represented Limerick in the Munster finals. All teams did very well and were a credit to themselves, their managers, coaches, areas and county. A number of Limerick teams reached finals and so were recipients of gold or silver medals. Congratulations to the five Limerick teams who are Munster champions and go forward to represent limerick at the National Finals to be held in UL over the weekend of 17th and 18th August.

GOLD Medal winners:

Futsal Boys U15: Caherdavin

Rounders Boys U13: Ballybrown Clarina

Rounders Girls U13: Monaleen

Spikeball Girls U14: Bruff Grange Meanus

Tag Rugby U14: Regional

SILVER Medal winners:

Futsal Boys U13: Caherdavin

Futsal Girls U15: Caherdavin

Tag Rugby U11: Caherdavin

CERTIFICATES were presented to the following semi-finalists:

Camogie U14 Monaleen

Futsal Girls U13 Regional

Gaelic Football U10 Monaleen

Gaelic Football U12 Girls Regional

Gaelic Football U14 Girls Feoghanagh/Castlemahon

Hurling Bruff/Grange/Meanus

Skittles U12 Caherdavin

Skittles U14 Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen

Skittles U16 Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen

Soccer Boys U12 Regional

Soccer Girls U12 Bruff/Grange/Meanus

Soccer Girls U15 Granagh/Ballingarry

Spike Ball Boys Bruff/Grange/Meanus