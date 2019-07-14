SLIDESHOW: All-Ireland hurling series launched at Mungret St Pauls GAA Club

THE joy of Limerick's 2018 All-Ireland SHC title win "had to be seen to be believed".

That was the message delivered at the launch of the 2019 All-Ireland SHC series by Mungret St Pauls GAA chairman Mike O'Connor.

The knockout stages of the 2019 championship was officially launched this week and as champions the event was hosted in Limerick - in Mungret.

"The joy it brought to so many people had to be seen to be believed," Mungret St Pauls chairman Mike O'Connor told the official launch.

"2018 saw Limerick win the Liam MacCarthy Cup and the positive effects were felt in our city, our county and indeed nationwide - it gave a welcome boost to businesses and put our city in the headlines for all the right reasons," outlined O'Connor.

"With players visiting schools all over county, young children have been motivated to follow in their footsteps."

He added: "Probably one of the most rewarding aspects of winning the All-Ireland was heading sick and elderly people talking of the joy of seeing and holding the Liam MacCarthy Cup - for many this was a dream come through when players visited them in hospital and nursing homes all over the county and beyond".

GAA President John Horan was at the launch and paid tribute to the Mungret St Pauls GAA club.

"The whole approach and attitude I picked up since I arrived here is that the club belongs to the whole community," said Horan.

"They also fulfill our dream within the association in that one club model where they cater for all four codes," said the president, referencing the hurling, Gaelic football, camogie and ladies football in the club.

"The ambition within the club in terms of their development plan and lands that they have just purchased is the sign of a club that is thinking to the future."