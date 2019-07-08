SLIDESHOW: South Liberties GAA Legends Golf Classic

South Liberties GAA club held their annual Legends Golf Classic last Friday at Ballyneety Golf Club. The stars of Irish sport were once more to the fore. Legends of hurling, football, soccer and of course horse racing took part in the event. All three hurling trophies won by Limerick, the All-Ireland, League and Munster Cup were present as guests of honour, with a night of great craic and memories following some exceptional golf. See above for a full slideshow from the day by Kieran-Ryan Benson, can you spot your favourite legend?