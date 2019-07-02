SLIDESHOW: Pike Rovers host 'Say no to drugs' soccer tournament

Pike Rovers FC recently held the Stephen Collins U12 'Say no to Drugs' tournament at the Pike Grounds. The tournament consisted of eight teams - Carew Park, Shannon Hibs, Regional, Mungret, Avenue Utd, Dynamic Coaching and Pike Rovers. Killarney were crowned the Carmel Collins Memorial Shield winners, while Shannon Hibs defeated Pike Rovers to win the Roy Collins Memorial Cup. Player of the tournament was Connor Wall - Shannon Hibs