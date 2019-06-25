Limerick's Caherline National School win training session with Ireland's Johnny Sexton

Ireland rugby star Johnny Sexton visited Caherline National School, Limerick, to deliver a coaching masterclass to students as part of the MACE, “Going the Extra Smile” campaign. Caherline National School won the prize thanks to their random act of kindness in their local community.

Caherline National School prides itself on performing acts of kindness for their local community by regularly visiting the nursing home, doing local road clean-ups and a particular project to raise funds to replace medals won by local priest Fr Currivan. MACE, Ireland’s longest serving convenience brand, is rooted in local communities with over 160 stores nationwide and along with brand ambassador Johnny Sexton, these initiatives will further strengthen these links.

Daniel O’Connell, MACE Sales Director said, “We were very excited to have Johnny deliver a coaching master class to the deserving winners, Caherline National School of MACE’s “Going the Extra Smile” campaign. MACE is determined to contribute positively to the communities they serve to lead a healthy, active lifestyle filled with acts of kindness and Johnny is also a great role model for young people in communities all over Ireland.

Speaking at the “Going the Extra Smile” training masterclass, Johnny said, “I’m delighted to be able to give back to the local community and deliver a coaching session to Caherline National School who deservedly won this great competition. MACE’s “Going the Extra Smile” campaign is a great initiative for local schools and rugby clubs to showcase their random act of kindness to their local community.

Seeing the wide range of thoughtful and spontaneous acts performed by people in communities all around the country, I am genuinely proud to be working with MACE in promoting this positive community initiative throughout towns and villages in Ireland.”

Caherline National School Principal Gearóid Power was delighted to host Ireland’s star out-half Johnny Sexton for the masterclass, and was full of praise for his easy nature with the students, “It was great to have a player of Johnny’s stature pass on some nuggets to the students, especially as it can’t have been easy for him coming into a Munster rugby stronghold! The students had a wonderful day and I want to thank Johnny and MACE for making it happen.”

Operated by independent retailers, MACE stores have been serving their local communities for almost 60 years, and with over 160 stores located around the country, the addition of Ireland’s most recognisable sports star will help create further awareness and strengthen the brand as well as supporting local communities.