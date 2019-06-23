SLIDESHOW: Regional United claim 2019 Limerick Over 40s soccer title

The 37th Annual Over 40`s soccer tournament held centre stage at the weekend as a lot of the class of 1979 made their debuts in this very popular tournament with all the money raised going to some local charities.

It was indeed typical Irish weather over the two days of the 40`s with glorious sunshine on Saturday followed by constant rain on Sunday, this however did not deter the big crowds that took in all the games over the 2 days.

The football on show was of the highest quality with some top class players still indeed able to turn on the style. After some exciting games it was Regional who came out on top.

The final was a cracker as last year’s beaten finalists went one better seeing off Ballynanty 3-1. Regional led 2-0 at the break as the evergreen Tom O Connell with a looping header and a beauty from Dave Morris as Alan Finucane made it three and Ballynanty` s Damien Conway hit one from 40 yards as Regional emerged 3-1 victors.

Player of the final went to Dave Morris (Regional) as Ballynanty` s Tony Grace was the player of the tournament.

In the Joe Norris Memorial Summerville with goals from Mike Monahan and Jason Cross saw off Star 2-0.

The following were the results for Saturday 22nd June.

Parkville 2 - Shelbourne 0

Darren McNamara and Ronnie Gallagher



Carew Park 2 - Hyde 1

Anthony McCormack (2) and Peter Guerin (1)



Aisling 3 - Moyross 0

Mike Ahern, Damien Collins, Alan Murphy



Star 1 - Ballynanty 1

Christian Doyle - Frankie Lee

Balla advanced after penalties



Janesboro 1 - Fedamore Villa 0

Kevin O Connell

Shannon Hibs 1 - Polonia FC 0

Brian Keane

Regional 2 - Geraldines 0

Alan Finucane (2), Craig Morson



Granville 1 - Athlunkard Villa 0

Jason Benn

______________________________



Quarter Finals :



Carew Park 0 – Parkville 0

Carew Park advanced on penalties



Ballynanty 0 - Aisling 0

Ballynanty advanced on penalities



Regional 2 - Granville 0

Alan Finucane (2)



Janesboro 1 - Shannon Hibs 1

Anthony Tobin - Kieran Collins

Janesboro win on penalties

________________________________



Sunday 23rd June Results:



Christy Ryan Over 40`s Semi Final:

Regional 2 – Janesboro 1

Tom O Connell Brian Begley for Janesboro

Danny Galvin



Ballynanty 1 – Carew Park 0

Damien Conway

___________________________________



Final

Regional 3 – Ballynanty 0

Tom O Connell

Dave Morris

Damien Conway

______________________________________



Joe Norris Memorial Semi Final



Summerville 2 – Geraldines 1

Shane Gorey Alan Barry for Geraldines

Jason Curtin



Ballynanty Rovers: Barry Guerin, John Kiely, Tony Grace, Garret Ryan, Clive Whelan, Niall McNamara, Glen Woodland, Jason Sheehan, Francis Lee, Keith Johnson, Damian Conway, Kieran O Donnell, Paul McInerney, Stephen Leo, John Cusack, John Toomey, Kieran McInerney, Ter Bussoli, Paul Houlihan, Dermot O Dwyer, Kieran Kiely, Phillip Collopy.

Star Rovers: Alex Kelly, Martin O Brien, Ian Wallace, James O Brien, James Lyons, Peter Colbert, Christian Doyle, Geoffrey Joyce, Dave Buston, Timmy Desmond, Johnny Johnson, Pat Purcell, Mark Hickey, Ber Hickey, Ray Quinlivan.

Hyde: Packie Kiely, John Cole, Damian McCormack, Aidan Shine, Ger Nash , Declan Curtin, Andy Meehan, Simon Quinn, Ger Moloney, Jeffery Slattery, Rob Griffen, Peter Gurine, Jason Flanagan, Declan Carey, Dermot Ryan, John Sommers.

Regional United: Keith Carmody, Jason Scanlon, Damien Mullins, Mark Finucane, Tony McNamara, Vinnie Naughton, Declan Considine, Tom O Connell, Stephen Tuohy, Alan Finucane, Danny Galvin, Steven Gleeson, Charlie Carmody, Craig Morson, Ray Jordan, Liam Dunne, Hugh O Donnell, Julian Lyons, Kevin Higgins, Davy Morris, Dermot Phelean, Barry Conway.

Geraldines AFC: Ger Collopy, Nigel McElligott, James O Regan, Mike Crowley, Leonard O Grady, Niall Nestor, Garry Shanahan, Alan Barry, Derek Hannon , Keith, Nicholas, , James O Regan, Kieran Maher, , Derek Barry, Darragh Hogan, Tom Hayes, Tim Hartnett, , Derek McNamara, Tommy Barrett, Martin Dore.

Aisling Annacotty: Richard Waisik, Gary Gleeson, Damien Patten, Graham Minogue, Mick Allen, Keith Doran, Kevin McGuinness, Alan Murphy, Damien Collins, Dave McPhillips, Eoghan Rattan, Martin Hayes, Ed Murnane, Conor Poland, Ger Mc Gareth, Ian Sullivan, Hector Baraiea, Tommy Guanine, Gavin McCarthy.

Athlunkard Villa: Keith Kerley, David Bronson, Benny Grant, Paul O Riordan, Brian O Riordan, Olatz Olaskoaga, Will O Meara, Maurice O Connell, Don Moore, Connor O Doherty, Mark Barry, Graham Carey, Eamon Rice, Alan Colbert, Johnny Gale.

Janesboro FC: Alan Sheehan, Anthony Tobin, Barry Conway, Barry Culhane, Brian Begley, Brian Lawlor, Christy O Regan, Darren Connery, Dathi O Donoghue, Dermot Waters, Gary Dillon, James Arnold, Joe Carey, Joe O Sullivan, Kevin O Connell, Mark Purcell, Mike O Malley, Pat McEvoy, Pat Moloney, Ray Curtis, Richie Boland, Shane O Hanlon, Timmy Madden, Declan O Sullivan, John Enright, Conor Lynch, Anthony Curtis, Jude Curtis.

Shannon Hibs: John Bryant, Ger Mason, Brain Keane, Damian Alford, Darren Murphy, Liam Alford, Brian Power, Liam Heffernan, Kieran Kissane, John Lee, Gearoid McGee, Ger Kelly, Davy Wall, Micheal Wall, Jamie Cullen, Niall O Brien, Kieran Collins, Richard Murphy.

Carew Park: Charlie O Shea, Denis Griffin, Robert Curtin, Pat Koyce, Freddie Higgins, Albert Slattery, Mark Heffernan, Kieran Grimes, Alan Rice, Ger Constable, Anthony McCormack, Pat O Byrne, Tony Prendergast, Eddie Slattery, Mikey Collins, Mark Doherty, Johnny Carey, Leonard Earls, Kieran O Byrne, Denis Whelan, Darren Duffy, Billy Quinn, Gordan Stewart, Cecil Prendergast, Johnny Grehan.

Granville Rangers: Wesley Fitzgerald, Paul Twoomey, Sean Coyne, Oliver Kenny, Eddie Whelan, Neal Maggoty, Paul O Mahoney, Jason Benn, Dermot, Dan Kelleher, Conor Croke, Stephen Benn, Joe Ryan, Niall Walsh, Peter Tighe, Conor O Keefe, Mitchel Georgenwill.

Shelbourne: Kieran Dareah, Keith McGuane, Mike Walsh, Barry Dwane, Tommy O Donoghue, Des Henn, Mike Fahy, Ian Bolger, Leonard Dural, Dave O Connell, Stuart Moane, Paul Hankin, Seamus Reilly, Migal Ryan, Barrie Walsh, Liam O Connor, Alan Madden.

Parkville: Niall Ward, Ger Madigan , Ronan Cannon, Darren McNamara, Derek Moloney, James Carr, Paul McMahon, Brain Punch, Sean Naughton, Ken Kinsella, Terrence O Brien, Trevor McInerney, Mark Cosgrave, Darren Wright, Ronnie Gallagher, Kieran Costello.

Polonia Limerick FC: Georgi Mikov, Robert Przybycien, Przemyslain Zigta, Bogustaw Kamray, Andrzej Sobgrath, Edward Prezekwas, Mirostaw Kurzeja, Andrzej Chodana, Tomasz Bialek, Robert Fracz, Marek Zbraja, Pawel Beadzinski, Gigi Mielko, Robery Adamczyk, Igor Gurjanor, Robert Bytner, Framz Healy.

Fedamore Villa: D Keogh, P Carey, B Fitzgibbon, R McCann, J Hayes, C Carey, D Foley, C Barron, D Noonan, M Cholessy, M Birmingham, B O Callaghan, ML O Dwyer, N Carey

For more see #LLSport on social media