SLIDESHOW: Limerick Community Games news

County Finals: A number of county finals have been played in the past few weeks with gold medal winning teams qualifying to represent Limerick at the Munster Finals to be held in Tralee on Saturday, 6th July.

SPIKEBALL: U14 boys’ and girls’ Spikeball county finals were played in Scoil Dean Cussen, Bruff on Tuesday afternoon last with teams from Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen and Bruff Grange Meanus playing some very fast and exciting games. The following are the results:

U14 Boys: Gold: Bruff Grange Meanus, Silver: Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen A, Bronze: Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen B

U14 Girls: Gold: Bruff Grange Meanus, Silver: Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen

Good Luck to both teams from Bruff Grange Meanus who go forward to the Munster Finals.



SKITTLES: U12 and U14 Skittles County Finals were played at the Kilteely Allotments on Sunday evening with teams and supporters from Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen and Caherdavin gathered.

Results as follows:

U12 Skittles: Gold: Caherdavin, Silver: Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen A, Bronze: Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen B

U14 Skittles: Gold: Caherdavin, Silver: Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen

U16 Skittles: Gold: Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen

Limerick will be represented at the Munster finals by Caherdavin in U12 Skittles and by Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen in both U14 and U16 categories.



COUNTY ATHLETICS FINALS: All roads will lead to Mungret GAA grounds this weekend where the County Athletics finals will be held. Events will begin at 10am on Saturday and run throughout the day with remaining events and a number of finals to be held on Sunday as well as the ever popular Fun Runs for U5s and U7s. A great weekend of individual and relay track and field events is promised.