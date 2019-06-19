SLIDESHOW: Croom GAA gets Presidential seal of approval for new 'Club Plan'

Last Tuesday marked a very special occasion for Croom GAA club as they launched their Club Plan 2019-2021. The club welcomed guest of honour, GAA President John Horan, to formally launch the plan. There were joyous scenes with huge crowds from the community with kids, parents, players, coaches, committee members, and supporters present.

All the the kids and their coaches formed a guard of honour and John shook all their hands and he was very impressed and delighted to see so many kids turn out. The county club then hled exhibition games involving the U6s, U8s, U10s, and U12s showcasing their skills.

Club secretary Alan Sheerin acted as MC and welcomed everyone including dignitaries from the club executive, county board, Munster council, and local elected representatives.

First to speak was Richie O'Kelly-Croom GAA chairperson, followed by John Cregan-county board chairperson, Liam Lenihan-Munster council president, and finally John Horan. The speakers each commended the club on their facilities development, and on the efforts of everyone to produce the club plan.

Liam Lenihan spoke of the history of Croom GAA and its part in Limerick GAA down through the years. John Horan commended the work on the plan and the importance of keeping it a "living" document. He noted how he doesn't prepare speeches when he attends clubs/GAA events, preferring to get a feel for each occasion or club when he is there.

He complemented the club plan and in particular the club's facilities, the great turnout (especially the kids), but particularly the atmosphere and enthusiasm he felt when he came and was confident that the club's plan would be a success.

The night wrapped up with food and refreshments for everyone and indeed the crowd stayed around long after, to chat and talk about the club plan and future.

The club would like to thank John Horan for coming from Dublin, and all visiting dignitaries. Special thanks to everyone who worked so hard putting together the night especially Breda O'Dwyer, PJ O'Mahoney, Alan Sheerin, Richie O'Kelly, the committee, everyone who helped clean up, look after the food and refreshments, parents, kids, coaches, and supporters.

"The club plan consists of 6 focus areas: 1) Recruitment and retention, 2) Communications, 3) Fund raising and social events, 4) Schools link, 5) Coaching and Games, 6) Facilities."

We hope anyone who is interested, would pick an area from the plan to get involved with.

Please contact Alan or Richie. The future is bright. Croom Abu!