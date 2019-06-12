SLIDESHOW: Limerick amateur jockey to take part in the 2019 Corinthian Challenge

LIMERICK amateur jockey Niamh McNamara is to take part in the 2019 Corinthian Challenge.

McNamara, 30, from Mungret will take part in this year's event in aid of Irish Injured Jockeys.

The series allows 15 riders to become jockeys for five months and ride on three of Ireland’s top race course, an once in a lifetime opportunity. The first of the races will take please on July 21 on the newly built Curragh, September 1 in Cork racecourse and November 23 at Leoparstown.

"After having my son Harry in July 2018, I sent myself a goal to take part in the 2019 Corinthian Challenge knowing that riding racehorse was one of my biggest passions I didn’t want it to slip away. When Harry was three months old, I got back riding my horse Huckleberry Hill and I have gone riding her everyday since," explained Niamh McNamara.

Huckleberry Hill was bought from the Goffs Land Rover sale in 2016 as a three year old, this year she won her first Point-to-Point at Rathcannon Co Limerick.

Each rider must raise €10,000 for the Irish Injured Jockeys.

"My father and his business partner Tommy Rowan company Macro Stainless Ltd. have come on board as my main sponsors. I work here myself in marketing and accounts so I was absolutely thrilled. At Macro we all get on so well together and I am hoping that we can get a bus load up of the big day," said Niamh.

"My sisters, both business owners Fiona owner of FMN Make up and hair and Aoife owner of the clothing brand AOIFE will be spearheading my first event on July 11 in association Newbridge Silverware at Newbridge Silverware Café, Co Kildare. The fashion and beauty night with a heavy nod to racing will showcasing my sister Aoife’s brand AOIFE spring summer collection. This will be followed by a make-up demonstration by Fiona who is one of Irelands leading make-up artist. Miss Ireland Aoife O’Sullivan has kindly come on board as MC on the night," outlined the Mungret woman.

Tickets are €20 and are available on Eventbrite

"The second event I will hold over the summer will be with my brother Shane McNamara, just fresh home from New York, suggested a golf tournament at our local golf club Limerick Golf Club. A keen golfer himself, he will help me with all the logistics of the event while I’ll concentrate on getting bums on seats or legs on the greens."

The Golf Classic will take place on August 16.

"Overall I am really looking forward to challenge training, meeting some new people and most of all raising money and awareness for this great cause," said McNamara.

"To keep up with my progress and show your support please log onto www.corinthianchallenge.com or please email niamhmcnamara14@gmail.com for more information."