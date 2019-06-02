SLIDESHOW: Limerick Ladies bow out to the 'Banner' in Ennis

Limericks Munster Ladies Football Championship campaign ended in Ennis with a seven point defeat to Clare. Despite the disappointment of the defeat, John Ryan can be happy that his side put in a performance more matching their abilities after a hammering in Thurles in May. (Final Score: CLARE 2-11 Limerick 1-7)

The result sees Clare advance to face Tipperary in the Intermediate decider, while Limerick face six weeks of a break before they face into the Intermediate Championship, All-Ireland series.

Trailing by just two points at the break, Limerick were dealt a hammer blow with the first score of the second half, as Niamh O’Dea, who was outstanding for the 'Banner' found the top corner to stretch the lead. Limerick would untimely never get closer, but fine second half scores from Rebekah Daly, Eimear Ryan and Orlaith Donoghue kept the game competitive until the final whistle.

Mairead Kavanagh landed the opening score of the game after just three minutes, but Limerick would go 17 first half minutes without a score.

In this time Clare notched 1-2, including a goal from Roisin Considine. Keeper Marie Lyons had earlier denied Fidelma Marrinan with a fine save, pushing the ball over for a point. Catriona Callinan, with two points, and O’Dea added to the lead, after Catriona Davis scored a 20th minute free.

A 32nd minute goal from Davis, added to by a well taken free left the half-time score 1-6 to 1-4. O’Dea’s goal, followed by Tara Kelly points pushed the lead to six, before quickfire points from Eimear Ryan and Rebecca Daly kept the girls in green in touch.

O’Dea proved a real threat for Clare and she kicked three points in the final quarter to end any Limerick hope. Limerick were hard-working throughout and caused Clare problems, something which augers well for Limerick ahead of their return to the Intermediate Championship following their Junior All-Ireland victory last September.

SCORERS:

CLARE: Niamh O’Dea 1-5; Roisin Considine 1-1; Catriona Callinan 0-2; Fidelma Marrinan, Grainne Nolan (free), Tara Kelly 0-1 each

LIMERICK: Catriona Davis 1-3 (0-2f); Mairead Kavanagh, Rebekah Daly, Eimear Ryan, Orlaith O’Donoghue 0-1 each.

Clare: Ciara Harvey; Caoimhe Harvey (Eva O’Dea 55mins), Ellie O’Gorman, Grainne Harvey, Carol O’Leary (Ciara Corbett 43mins), Orla Devitt, Siofra Ní Chonaill; Aisling Reidy, Eimear O’Connor; Roisin Considine, Fidelma Marrinan (Tara Kelly 43mins), Sarah Bohannon (Roisin Looney 43mins); Grainne Nolan, Niamh O’Dean, Catriona Callinan (Aisling Morrissey 51 mins)

Limerick: Marie Lyons; Rebekah Daly, Oliva Giltenane, Kristine Reidy; Megan O’Shea, Niamh Ryan, Cathy Mee (capt); Loretta Hanley, Rebecca Delee; Roisin Ambrose (Carla Sheehy 20mins), Mairead Kavanagh (Roisin Ambrose 49 mins), Cliodhna Ní Cheallaigh (Ciara Ryan 37mins); Eimear Ryan, Catriona Davis (Orlaith O’Donoghue 60mins), Caroline Hickey (Eimear Quinn ht)