SLIDESHOW: Limerick Sports Star Awards quarterly luncheon

The Limerick Sports Star Awards, in association with the Limerick Leader, Radisson Hotel and Keanes Jewellers has returned for 2019 and eight more award winners received their prizes last Thursday afternoon.

Once more the quarterly luncheon, held at the Radisson on Thursday afternoon, presented awards to both senior and junior winners for the months of January, February, March and April .

There was a 'hockey' feel to this quarter as Limerick Hockey Club, Catholic Institute and Crescent College Comprehensive were among the winners, while the diversity of Limerick sport was also on show as Show jumping, swimming, athletics, Ladies Football and Youth soccer were also honoured.

The event was hosted by Brian Harrington of the Radisson Hotel and the prizes were once more presented by Keanes Jewellers, Limerick.

January

Senior - Limerick Hockey Club Indoor Munster Title Winners

Junior - Laura Frawley - Combined Event winner at National Athletics Level



February

Senior - Paul O’Shea - Showjumper - Five Star Grand Prix in Florida

Junior - Eoin Corby - Broke Three Irish Swim Records



March

Senior - UL O’Connor Cup winners

Junior - Crescent Comprehensive School - All Ireland Hockey (Kate Russell) Champions



April

Senior - Catholic Institute Hockey

Junior - Limerick Youths Soccer