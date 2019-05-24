SLIDESHOW: Limerick prepares for Community Games festival

Limerick Community games are looking forward to a fantastic weekend in UL, for the first weekend of National Community Games finals which run from Friday 24 to Sunday 26 of May. Limerick Community Games will be represented at the finals by a total of 195 competitors from areas throughout the county and the Limerick Leader would like to wish individuals, teams and county representative groups the very best in their wide variety of events.

We also wish all team managers, adult and youth volunteers, supporters and organisers a most enjoyable and successful weekend and extend a Céad Míle Fáilte to all who will visit Limerick for the finals from all over Ireland.

The following 20 teams/groups will represent Limerick:

Talent - Group Drama/Comedy U12 - Croom-Banogue-Manister

Talent - Group Drama/Comedy U16- Kilteely - Dromkeen - Pallasgreen

Talent - Group Music U12 - Croom-Banogue-Manister

Talent - Group Modern Dance U16 - Feenagh - Kilmeedy

Talent - Group Modern Dance U12 - Cappagh

Talent - Group Singing U16- Ballingarry - Granagh

Talent - Group Music U16 - Croom-Banogue-Manister

Talent - Group Singing U12 - Croom-Banogue-Manister

Talent - Group Dance Irish Contemporary U12 - Kilteely - Dromkeen - Pallasgreen

Project U13 - Dromcollogher Broadford

Project U11 - Kilteely - Dromkeen - Pallasgreen

Project U16 - Kilteely - Dromkeen - Pallasgreen

Quiz U14 - Feenagh Kilmeedy

Table Tennis U16 Boys Caherdavin

Table Tennis U16 Girls Caherdavin

Rugby Mini U11 & O9- Regional

Indoor Soccer U10 & O8 Boys - Ahane Castleconnell Montpelier

Indoor Soccer U13 & O Boys - Caherdavin

Swim Squad(4x1 length Freestyle) U13 & O10 Boys - Monaleen

Swim Squad(4x1 length Freestyle) U13 & O10 Girls - Monaleen



Limerick will have 65 competitors in the following Individual Events:

Art, Duathlon, Gymnastics, Handball, Handwriting, Model Making, Swimming,Talent - Solo Music, Solo Modern Dance, Solo Recitation & Solo Singing

Limerick also has 38 competitors in county team events including U16 Boys’ Marathon and Cross Country/ Mixed Distance Relays - 5 County teams

Go n-éirí go geal le gach duine agus bainigí taitneamh as an deireadh seachtaine!