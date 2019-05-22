SLIDESHOW: Limerick Post Primary hurling title goes to St John the Baptist Hospital
HOSPITAL'S John the Baptist Community School of Hospital were crowned Limerick senior hurling champions this week.
The Harty Cup quarter finalists were big 5-22 to 1-13 final winners over Doon's Scoil na Tríonóide Naofa this Tuesday in the LIT Sportsgrounds.
The LIT sponsored Limerick Post Primary Schools Senior A Hurling Championship is played for the Keane Cup.
Hospital reached the final after a thrilling semi final replay win over fellow Harty Cup side Ardscoil Ris.
However, this U19 hurling final was one-sided with the south Limerick side 2-9 to 0-7 up by half time.
