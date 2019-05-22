Aisling Annacotty confirm sponsor for Liverpool Legends tie in September

Aisling Annacotty AFC have today confirmed that The MILLHOUSE BAR & GRILL, Annacotty have agreed to become main sponsor of the Liverpool Legends vs Aisling Annacotty game at Annacotty on September 7, 2019

Chairman of Aisling Annacotty Jim Canny said : “As a club, we are so proud to be bringing the Liverpool Legends to Limerick to play Aisling Annacotty! This is to support our new community centre in the heart of the community, which can provide a meeting place for local community groups, local residents, active age groups and other youth groups, together with servicing the 900 or so members of our Club in Annacotty. I am delighted a local business The MILLHOUSE Bar & Grill are on board and we look forward to working in partnership with them enhancing our community links”

General Manager of The MILLHOUSE Bar & Grill DJ Roche added “We have recently opened this beautiful listed old mill and we will serve our clientele into the future the most gorgeous cocktails, wines and beers. Our restaurant serves delicious food with an emphasis in steaks. To celebrate our community we are delighted to be main sponsor for the Aisling Annacotty Liverpool Legends game and we look forward to welcoming you all to the Millhouse Bar and Grill in Annacotty.

Aisling Annacotty have adult (10 Euro), kids (5 Euro) and family tickets (2 Adults and 2 Kids 25 Euro) available for the match, which are on sale from local businesses such as The Millhouse Bar and Grill, The Still House, Black Swan, Noone Centre, Monaleen Stores, The Hurlers, Tap House and Chawkes Filling Station, Castletroy

The club also confirmed that legendary Danish star Jan Molby will manage the Liverpool Legends team on the day.