SLIDESHOW: U13 West Camogie Development Team

The focus of a new U13 West Camogie Development initiative was to ensure that best practice was followed in developing these talented U13 girls across West Limerick. It consisted of a training programme over a 6 week period for 32 girls from clubs across the West.

The girls learned invaluable skills and gained some first class insight into what it takes to compete at the highest level of camogie. The development initiative included a wide variety of skill development activities and a series of blitz which provided girls with learning experiences in an environment of fun & enjoyment.

This initiative was spearheaded by Olive Sheahan, West Camogie Development Officer and lead by team management and coaches of Miriam Magner Flynn, Maureen O'Gorman, Christy Ring and Padraig Kiely and Kathy O'Connor, Medical Officer.



The U13 West Camogie Development Panel of Players were Emma Mullan, Rachel Irwin, Tierna Ward, Maeve Lenihan, Eimear Dore, Rachel Molyneaux, Emma O’Shea, Molly Finn, Daisy Doody, Bethan Storin, Brid Hunt, Eabha Collins

Jodie O’Connor, Aebhinn Houlihan, Erin Joyce, Lola Kiely, Lilly Heelan, Mikayla Ring, Kate O’Gorman, Faye Murphy, Ella Schasser, Kathy Crowley, Louise Sheahan

Aoife O’Connell, Emma Meehan, Emma Hanly, Rebecca Lynch, Maeve Kelly, Caoimhe Magner Flynn, Emily Frost, Cliodhna Shanahan and Eimear Kelly.