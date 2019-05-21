WATCH: Janesboro claim third Limerick Junior Soccer crown in a row

Janesboro claimed their third Fran Mullally title in a row this evening with a 2-0 win over Ballynanty at LIT. The opening goal came 15 minutes when Shane Clarke struck a brilliant free kick around the wall hitting the post and bouncing in. The second was a long free kick by Thomas Clarke which caught the 'Balla' defence allowing Kevin Barry to cross for Adrian Power to finish.

The win sees Janesboro take the title by one single point from Pike Rovers. See full table below. For more see this Thursday's Limerick Leader sports section.