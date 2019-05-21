SLIDESHOW: Limerick Junior Soccer end of season awards 2019

This is the third year of our Annual Junior Soccer Awards and once again the response has been superb across the board from Sponsors and nominators through to the whole soccer fraternity.

There was huge competition for places in the various Divisions and hopefully when the dust settles those deserving will have been recognised by their peers.

It is important to remind everyone that these awards were introduced initially to recognise the performances of the winners but also as a bit of fun.

No doubt some people well deserving of a place will have been overlooked. As I've stated before if you feel you or one of your team mates should have been named in the squad then you're probably correct.

It is possibly that the people who voted did not see enough of you during the season or not enough people who feel like you voted at all. That said anyone selected is also worthy of a place.

Regardless, the whole process should be treated in a light-hearted manner.

For the first time the Premier League has thrown up some real surprises.

A number of players who walk into the side year after year were hit with injuries that saw them miss a lot of the season prompting voters to look elsewhere.

However there were quite a few players whose omission will raise a few eyebrows.

The FAI runs of Regional and Aisling has drawn attention to a number of their players while some regular choices appear again.

A number of players were literally one or two votes away from making the cut with Ross Mann, Robbie Kelleher, Shane Walsh and Dave Donnan most unfortunate.

In the lower Leagues players who played with two sides were chosen in the grade they were signed.

Likewise in youth football we stuck as much as possible to players grades (i.e 17s with Under 17 teams and 18s with Youth teams)

Throughout all the Divisions, numbers forced us to alter formations accordingly. More Midfielders and Strikers lead to 3-4-3 formations and more Defenders forced a 5-3-2 line up etc. In some cases we had to create new formations!

The Player of the Season for each Division will be chosen from the various teams of the season.

Premier League Team of the Season 2018/19

Gary Neville Pike Rvs, Kennedy N'Dip Aisling, Jack Lynch Regional Utd, Conor Kavanagh Pike Rvs, AJ O'Connor Fairview Rgs, Colin Daly Pike Rvs, Niall Hanley Janesboro, Kieran O'Connell Regional Utd, Steve McGann Pike Rvs, Jon Grant Pike Rvs, Shane Clarke Janesboro, Reserves, John Mulready Janesboro, Clyde O'Connell Regional Utd, Ken Meehan Ballynanty Rvs, Jason Lipper Aisling, Ryan Doherty Janesboro

Division 1A Team of the Season 2018/19

Gearóid Slattery Coonagh Utd, Conor Myers Mungret Reg, Joey Sheehan Coonagh Utd, Brian Cotter Mungret Reg, Eoin Ryan Mungret Reg, Eoin Martin Coonagh Utd, Conor Madden Fairview Rgs, Adam Storan Mungret Reg, Tony Burke Holycross, Christian Kerley Athlunkard Villa, Craig Collopy-Duggan Moyross, Reserves Kian Barry Mungret Reg, Anthony McInerney Moyross, Gerard Myles Coonagh Utd, Aaron Long Fairview Rgs, Seamus Finucane Athlunkard Villa

Division 1B Team of the Season 2018/19

Cian O Grady Kilfrush, Christy O'Connor Newport, David Corbett Hill Celtic, Fionn Murphy Kilfrush, Mick Lipper Hill Celtic, Brendan O'Dwyer Shelbourne, Dean Mitchell Hill Celtic, Bradley McNamara Kilfrush, Brian O'Sullivan Newport, Aaron Dawson Hill Celtic, Christy Doyle Newport, Reserves John Tierney Knockainey, Elliot Slattery Newport, Alex Purcell Hill Celtic, Sean Ryan Newport, Paudie Wixted Kilfrush

Division 2A Team of the Season 2018/19

Ronan Power Hyde Rgs, Mark Whelan Hyde Rgs, Jordan Guerin Star Rvs, Jonathan Somers Hyde Rgs, Alan Lyons Star Rvs, Gavin Hehir Hyde Rgs, Mick McDonnell Star Rvs, Richard Benn Hyde Rgs, Kevin Slattery Hyde Rgs, Brian Purcell Star Rvs, Evan Shine Hyde Rgs, Reserves; Ger Nash Hyde Rgs, Ciaran Rainsford Hyde Rgs, Adam McInerney Star Rvs, Aidan O'Brien Hyde Rgs, Ben Kennedy Hyde Rgs

Division 2B Team of the Season 2018/19

Declan O'Connor Pallasgreen, James Fitzgerald Mungret Reg, Micky Gammell Pallasgreen, Diarmuid Greene Pallasgreen, Luke Butler Parkville, Paul O'Riordan Athlunkard Villa, Stephen Carroll Newport, Nathan Hartigan Newport, Seamus Mulcahy Pallasgreen, Vinny Ryan Pallasgreen, Jakub Cieloch Mungret Reg, Reserves, Odhran Brett Newport, Andrew Hartigan Pallasgreen, Cian Davis Mungret Reg, Ray Harrison Mungret Reg, Duane O'Carroll Pallasgreen

Division 3A Team of the Season 2018/19

Ger McInerney Meanus, David Barry Kilmallock, Eoghan O'Connell Wembley Rvs, Alan Sheehan Janesboro, Jimmy McCarthy Castle Utd, Mark Heffernan Kilmallock, Jack Maguire Kilmallock, Diarmuid O'Callaghan Wembley Rvs, Mike Punch Meanus, Thomas Fitzgibbon Castle Utd, Dave Ryan Murroe, Reserves, Mike Aherne Aisling, Jamie Cross Janesboro, Ger Kelly Kilmallock, Joe Hay Castle Utd, Brian Sexton Meanus

Division 3B Team of Season 2018/19

James Van Beaven Herbertstown, Andrew Meehan Hyde Rgs, Gary Ryan Northside, Ken O'Loughlin Herbertstown, Mike Leahy Herbertstown, Ray McMahon Northside, Ian Stewart Weston Villa, Joe Fogarty Herbertstown, Keith Somers Hyde Rgs, Billy Connors Coonagh, Ken Griffin Northside, Reserves, Domhnall Organ Coonagh, Cathal Callinan Hyde Rgs, Dylan O'Connor Herbertstown, Eric Conroy Cappamore, Adam O'Neill Hyde Rgs

Division 4 Team of Season 2018/19

Ronan Pickford Lisnagry, Jakub Jastrzebski Lisnagry, Shane Madden Fairview, Kieran O'Malley Lisnagry, Jamie Collins Lisnagry, Darren Roche Fairview, Wayne Lee Fairview, Jason Roche Fairview, Ralph Leonard Coonagh, Jordan Clancy Lisnagry, Keegan Park Parkville, Reserves,Tommy Quinlivan Lisnagry, Craig Reddan Fairview, Darren McNamara Parkville, Jason Keane Lisnagry, Eoghan Flanagan Shelbourne B

Youth Div One Team of the Season 2018/19

Kevin Walsh Regional Utd, Frankie Hehir Kilfrush, James Whyte Aisling, Kyle Duhig Fairview Rgs, Ewan O'Brien Regional Utd, Jorge Gustavo Charleville, Tyrique Leamy Kilfrush, Jamie Greaves Regional Utd, Tommy Canty Aisling, AJ Moloney Charleville, Paudie Hartigan Regional Utd, Reserves; David O'Connell Regional Utd, Joey Herbert Charleville, David Parajnak Charleville, Sean Ezekannagha Mungret Reg, Sean Erasamus Regional Utd

Youth Div Two Team of the Season 2018/19

Damon Lee Caherdavin, Rhys Dunne Caherdavin, Jack Noble Newport, Craig Carew Caledonians, Darren Collins Newport, Anthony McNamara Caledonians, Alex Fitzgerald Caledonians, Stephen O'Halloran Caherdavin, Jack O'Carroll Newport, Evan Fahy Caledonians, Sean Hartney Shelbourne, Reserves; Vincent Browne Caledonians, Colin Coleman Newport, Alan Neill Caherdavin, Killian O'Malley Newport, Karl Buckley Shelbourne

Youth Div Three Team of the Season 2018/19

Jeffery O Callaghan, Carew Park, Jeffery Dore, Carew Park, Niall McGrath Lisnagry, Daire Ryan Lisnagry, Denis Brophy Carew Park, Aidan Carroll Lisnagry, Adam Dore Carew Park, Wassiou Ayawe Carew Park, Lee Park Lisnagry, Donal Dillon Carew

Park, Chris Jastrzebski Lisnagry, Reserves; David Power Carew Park, Caolan Dignam Lisnagry, Keith Fitzgerald Carew Park, Mark Donnelly Lisnagry, David Healy Lawlor Carew Park

Under 17 Div One Team of the Season 2018/19

Andrew Kearns Fairview, Ronan O'Dwyer Aisling Annacotty, Sean Byrnes Fairview, Shay McCarthy Fairview, Scott Kirwin Fairview, Cian Fitzgerald Aisling Annacotty, Mark Collins Asiling Annacotty, Jack O'Carroll Newport, Caiman Ayers Aisling Annacotty, Eoin Duff Fairview, Zak Sheehan Fairview, Reserves, Ethan O' Sulivan Fairview, Jay Ryan Newport, Dean McNamarra Fairview, Paul Brennan Aisling Annacotty, James O'Connor Fairview

Under 17 Div Two Team of the Season 2018/19

Dylan O'Sullivan Kilfrush, Jordan Dineen Kilfrush, Adam Koyce Caherdavin Celtic, Mark Moylan Caherdavin Celtic, Oisin Brown Kilfrush, Shane O'Donoghue Kilfrush, Danny Daly Caherdavin Celtic, Steven O'Donnell Kilfrush , Ben O'Shaughnessy, Geraldines, Conor O'Shaughnessy Caherdavin Celtic, Ben Frost Caherdavin Celtic, Reserves; Jack Rice Shelbourne, Ethan Hannon Corbally Utd, Kane Connolly Caherdavin Celtic, Ben Dillon Geraldines, Robert Sampson Kilfrush