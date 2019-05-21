Limerick's Oisin O'Callaghan claims second in HSBC British national Downhill Series

Ardpatrick's Oisin O'Callaghan continues to race downhill overseas as Round 2 of the HSBC British national Downhill Series took place at the iconic World cup venue of Fort William Scotland last weekend.

Despite a good start to the season O'Callaghan, unfortunately missed Round 1 at Rheola in Wales with a suspected Scaphoid injury and due to the type of injury, the Limerick youngster also decided not to race Ixs in Maribor.

This led to a longer build up to the Fort William race, the roughest race venue on the circuit.

As anyone who has ridden Fort William will say, it has so many corners that vary from rock gardens to flat dusty gravely corners so knowing each corners limit is key.

With no seeding race taking place on Sunday morning, Oisin described his race run as 'unusually anxious' with the concern about his wrist injury. Add 40km/hr gusts in to the equation and it was an anxious race run with a few variables out of Oisin's control.

Thankfully O'Callaghan stayed on the bike and managed to get second place to a worthy athlete and winner Denis Luffman from FMD Transition racing .

All in all a fantastic week on the bikes and again a step closer to racing World Cups in 2020