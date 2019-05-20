SLIDESHOW: Thomond RFC awards night 2019

Thomond R.F.C annual underage awards where held in Liam Fitzgerald Park on Wednesday May 8. Congratulations to all the boys and girls on a great season and the club is already looking forward to welcoming everyone back for the season ahead.

Every year there is an award giving to a member that goes above and beyond for services to club this year Anthony Rice was awarded club person for season 2018/2019, congratulations Anthony on a well deserved award.