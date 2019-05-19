SLIDESHOW: UL hosts Senior and Junior Track and Field

The University of Limerick was the venue for the juvenile and senior Track and Field finals on Sunday.



Senior

Highlights included victories for Susan Murnane of Limerick AC in the 3000m with Fiona Burke of West Limerick AC in second and Karen Raine in third. Aisling Ahern of An Brú was the 200m winner. Bilboa’s John Kinsella won a competitive men’s 3000m in 9:27 with Mark Guerin of Limerick AC in second. Mark Carmody of An Brú took the 200m title, while Cormac Downes of Dooneen won the 800m.



Juvenile

Hundreds of young athletes from various clubs took part in a day of events which started at 10am and finished at 5pm that evening. A range of events were on offer including javelin, long jump shot put, high jump, sprints, hurdles and middle distance. The relays proved very popular too.



U9 & U10 Boys and Girls

In the U9 group, Leyna Cussen won the sprint and 300m final. Aimee Sweeney won gold in the turbo javelin and silver in the 60m and 300m final.

Sophie O’Donnell won the long jump and was third in the 300m. Jake Barkley won the boys 60m final and was third in the 300m.

Darragh Whelan won the 300m and long jump events. Sean Moriarty won the turbo javelin. In the U10 age group, Ellen Goggin won the 60m and 300m finals and won bronze in the turbo javelin. Sarah Creedon took silver in the a number of events. Lilly Ann Cremin won the long jump and Emma Murphy won the turbo javelin.

Alex Smiechowski won the 60m final and was third in the long jump, Freddie Brommell won the 500m race, Robert McCutcheon won gold in the turbo javelin, silver in the long jump and bronze in the 500m. Ruan Kelliher won the long jump.

U11 & U12 Boys and Girls

Destiny Lawel won the 60m sprint and 300m final. Lily McMahon won silver in the sprint and bronze in the long jump. Emer Purtill won silver in three events and bronze in the 60m sprints.

Aine Frawley won the long jump and Sienna Gorski won the turbo javelin. Gavin O’Brien won the turbo and was second in the long jump. In the U12, Evan Ekoua won the sprint and Diarmuid Crowe won the 600m.

Eoghan Murnane won the long jump. Meabh Purtill won the sprint and shot put and was second in the high jump. Abby Yelverton won the high jump, long jump and took silver in the 80m and 600m final. Rosie Hickey won the 600m final.

U13 & U14 Boys and Girls

Vivienne Amaze won the sprint final and was second in the 200m. Orla O’Shaughnessy won the 200m, 600m, high jump and long jump. Aoife Grimes won the hurdles and long jump.

Natasha Smiechowska won the shot put. Stuart Tobin won the 80m and 600m final. Luke Calitz won the 200m and was second in the 80m. Ollie Tierney won the 600m final and Malachy McKenna won the long jump and high jump. In the U14, Leagh Moloney won gold in the hurdles, 200m, high jump and long jump. Anna Campbell won the 800m final. Angel Alfred won the 80m sprint and Alice Joy O’Regan won the shot put.

Josh Boland won the hurdles and 200m finals. Alan McCutcheon won the 800m and the high jump and took silver in the shot put and bronze in the hurdles. Denis Matthews won the 80m final. Jayden Carmody was second in the 60m, 200m and gold in the long jump. Alan Gladz also performed well winning the shot put and silver medals in a variety of races.



U15 & U16 Boys and Girls

Debbie Lawel won the 100m and 200m finals. Aimee Ryan won silver in the 100m and bronze in the 200m. Molly Quirke won the long jump and bronze in the 100m. Eimear Galvin won the hurdles, shot put and was second in the 200m final and the long jump. Harry Condon won the 100m and 200m finals.

Aaron O’Connor won the hurdles, long jump and took silver in the both sprint finals. Conor Kennedy won the 800m. Sarah Butler won the 800m, 100m and was second in the 200m final. Emma Moroney won the 200m final and was second in the 100m.

Ciara Reidy won the hurdles and long jump and Eva Kitschner won the shot put. Kelvin O’Carroll won the 800m and Geoffrey Joy O’Regan won the high jump and shot putt.



Junior

Dharma Griffin won the 200m and long jump. Anna Joy O’Regan won the high jump and shot put. David Okake won the 100m and 200m races. Sean Kirschner won the high jump and long jump. Lorcan Ryans won the shot put