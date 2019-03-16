SLIDESHOW: Limerick Ladies Footballers keep league hopes alive with win over depleted Kilkenny

LIMERICK kept alive their push for promotion from the Lidl Ladies National Football Division 4 with a more then comfortable win (Limerick 7-21 Kilkenny 1-3) over a depleted Kilkenny side in Askeaton on Saturday afternoon.

The outcome of this Round 5 league game was decided well before it began, as Martin Dowd’s visiting side arrived in a rain-soaked Askeaton with just 11 players.

Limerick, who agreed to start the game 13 players, completely outclassed the Division 4 basement side, as those who braved the difficult conditions got more than their monies worth.

In truth, the scoreline could easily have been considerably larger but credit to a hapless Kilkenny, the young side fought right to the end.

Indeed, John Ryan side’s numerical advantage was clear to see from the get-go and Limerick had three goals and six points to their name with just 15 minutes on the clock.

Limerick made sure to use the space in midfield to their benefit and their third point of the afternoon was a prime example of this.

The in-form Eimear Quinn linked up well with her half-back partner Cathy Mee who did well to find Andrea O’Sullivan in space before Orlaith O’Donoghue slotted over.

First-half goals from Siofra Keane, Eimear Quinn and two from Orlaith O’Donoghue gave the hosts an extremely comfortable 4-12 to 0-2 lead at the interval.

This rain-threatened bizarre clash didn’t fail to entertain in the second-half as three further goals and nine points for Limerick ensured a resounding result for the All-Ireland junior champions.

The Munster girls grabbed their fifth and sixth goals of the game when Siofra Keane found the net on either side of a well-worked Cathy Mee point.

It was seventh heaven for the rampant hosts when the impressive Kristy Carroll put 32 points between the two sides midway through the second-half.

Limerick weren’t done here and added a further six consecutive pointed scores before Kilkenny were duly rewarded for their efforts with a goal of their own as the game entered stoppage time.

Blathnaid Galway found space and eased past a stretched Limerick defence to grab a mere consolation but it was the hosts who ran out convincing winners in peculiar circumstances.

Second-placed Limerick travel to take on Derry in Round 6 of the National Football League Division 4 on Sunday, March 24, before hosting Leitrim in their final divisional game.

SCORERS:LIMERICK: Katie Heelan 0-3, Orlaith O’Donoghue 2-7, Siofra Keane 3-1, Kristy Carroll 1-4, Eimear Quinn 1-1, Andrea O’Sullivan 0-2, Cathy Mee 0-1, Grannie Cronin 0-1, Cliodhna Ni Cheallaigh 0-1.

KILKENNY: Blathnaid Galway 1-0, Hannah McGuirk 0-2, Lenika Artini 0-1 (1 free).

TEAMS:LIMERICK: Maire Lyons; Jenny O’Malley, Shelley Walsh, Kristine Reidy; Eimear Quinn, Cathy Mee (capt.); Megan O’Shea; Siofra Keane, Andrea O’Sullivan, Katie Heelan; Grainne Cronin, Kristy Carroll, Orlaith O’Donoghue.

KILKENNY: Niamh Sheedy; Aobha O’Gorman, Aoife Bergin, Rebecca Brennan; Ciara Coone (capt.), Aoife Naddy; Emily McCarthy, Lenika Artini; Blathnaid Galway, Hannah Scott, Hannah McGurik.

Referee: PJ Ahern