Limerick sides reach last four of FAI Junior Cup, as semi final draw is confirmed

Limerick club duo Regional United and Aisling Annacotty have reached the last 4 of the FAI Junior Cup. Regional staged a late comeback, 3-2, to defeat favourites Sheriff YC, while Aisling Annacotty won 2-1 AET on in the road in Westport. The draw has also been made for the semi final, where both Limerick sides will face eachother. While in the other side, St Michael's will face Glengad. More to follow