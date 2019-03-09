SLIDESHOW: Limerick club stars help Ireland 20s win Six Nations title

Young Munster Loosehead prop Josh Wycherley scored two tries and was named man of the match, as Garryowen's Ben Healy kicked 16 points to see the Ireland Under-20s defeat France in a thrilling 31-29 victory last night in Irish Independent Park. Other Limerick club to win a Six Nations title (and chase a Grand Slam next weekend in Wales) were Craig Casey of Shannon and formerly of Ardscoil Ris and Jake Flannery of Shannon RFC

The match drew a sell-out 8,008 crowd and the result confirmed Noel McNamara's Ireland as U-20 Six Nations champions with a game to spare.

IRELAND U-20: Jake Flannery (Shannon/Munster); Angus Kernohan (Queen’s University/Ulster), Liam Turner (Dublin University/Leinster), Sean French (Cork Constitution/Munster), Jonathan Wren (Cork Constitution/Munster); Ben Healy (Garryowen/Munster), Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster); Josh Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster), Dylan Tierney-Martin (Corinthians/Connacht), Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster), Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster) (capt), Niall Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht), Martin Moloney (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Scott Penny (UCD/Leinster), John Hodnett (UCC/Munster).

Replacements used: Callum Reid (Banbridge/Ulster) for Wycherley (38 mins-half-time, blood sub), Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster) for Murray (52), John McKee (Old Belvedere/Leinster) for Tierney-Martin, Reid for Wycherley, Rob Russell (Dublin University/Leinster) for Flannery (all 66), Cormac Foley (St. Mary's College/Leinster) for Casey (68), Flannery for Kernohan (73). Not used: Ryan Lomas (Galwegians/Connacht), David McCann (Banbridge/Ulster), James McCarthy (UL Bohemians/Munster).

FRANCE U-20: Alexandre de Nardi (Stade Montois); Vincent Pinto (Section Paloise), Arthur Vincent (Montpellier RC) (capt), Julien Delbouis (Stade Francais Paris), Matthis Lebel (Stade Toulousain); Louis Carbonel (RC Toulon), Quentin Delord (Lyon OU); Jean-Baptiste Gros (RC Toulon), Rayne Barka (Section Paloise), Alex Burin (SU Agen), Gauthier Maravat (SU Agen), Florent Vanverberghe (RC Toulon), Paul Boudehent (Stade Rochelais), Sacha Zegueur (US Oyonnax), Jordan Joseph (Racing 92).

Replacements used: Maxence Lemardelet (AS Clermont Auvergne) for Boudehent (46 mins), Eli Eglaine (FC Grenoble) for Gros, Giorgi Beria (AS Clermont Auvergne) for Burin (both 54), Loris Zarantonello (US Montauban) for Barka, Mathieu Smaili (RC Toulon) for Delbouis, Adrien Warion (Provence Rugby) for Vanverberghe (all 66), Kevin Viallard (AS Clermont Auvergne) for Delord (75). Not used: Ethan Dumortier (Lyon OU).

Referee: Adam Leal (England)