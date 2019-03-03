SLIDESHOW: Limerick Youths win over Dublin as Lawson Cup takes centre stage at home

Inter County Youth Cup

Limerick DL 10 North Dublin Schoolboy League 0

Limerick District League’s youth side made light work of reaching the semi finals of the tournament with a facile 10-0 win over their Dublin rivals on Sunday afternoon.

The miserable weather conditions made life miserable for both sides but Limerick coped better and ran out easy winners.

Scott Kirwin gave Limerick the lead and Tyrique Leamy dusted himself down to score the resultant spot kick to double the advantage.

Before the break Donal O’Connell headed home to give Limerick a three goal advantage going in at the break.

On the turnover Limerick ran riot to hit double figures.

Tyrique Leamy scored a second half hat trick to bring his tally to four while Ewan O’Brien, Shane McCarthy, Sean Erasmus and Paudie Hartigan also got on the score sheet.

Limerick now go into the hat for this weeks semi final draw along with Waterford, Wexford and Inishowen.

Limerick DL; Kevin Walsh (Regional), Darren Collins (Newport), Craig Carew (Caledonians), Frankie Hehir (Kilfrush), Scott Kirwin (Fairview), David O’Connell(Regional), Kyle Duhig (Fairview), Ewan O’Brien (Regional), Tommy Canty (Aisling Annacotty), Jamie Greaves (Regional), Tyrique Leamy (Kilfrush), Subs David Parajnak( Charleville), Shay McCarthy (Fairview), Sean Erasamus(Regional), Paudie Hartigan (Regional), Jorge Gustavo(Charleville) and ,Jack Noble (Newport), Anthony McNamara(Caledonians), Ronan O’Dwyer (Aisling Annacotty)

League Games

Kilmallock 4 Carew Park 0

Kilmallock put an end to Carew Park’s long run in the Premier League when their 4-0 win confirmed the visitors relegation.

Again, Carew fielded team and subs, despite the battering they have taken over the last few months and are determined to see out the season.

Goals from Tommy Heffernan, Eoin Burchill, Paul Doona and Killian Lyons were enough to win the game.

Kilmallock: Brian Murphy; John Heffernan; Dave Todd; Jason Heffernan; Evan Hudner; Anthony Punch; Tommy Heffernan; Killian Lyons; Killian Hayes; Paul Doona; Eoin Burchill, Subs: Kieran Stubbins

Carew Park: Jeffery O'Callaghan; Robert Curtin; David Power; William Moran; Noel Higgins; Adam Fitzgerald; Wassiou; Dave Healy; Adam Dore; Reece Moran; Lawlor, sub: Kieran O'Byrne

Nenagh AFC 1 Geraldines 2

Geraldines got the perfect preparation for next weekends MFA clash with Ballynanty Rvs with a 2-1 win on their trip to Nenagh.

Ross Mitchell’s goal gave the visitors a half time lead but after the restart Craig Connolly levelled for Nenagh.

With the game evenly poised Shane Cox’s sweet delivery was headed home by Shane Byrne to seal the win.

Nenagh AFC: Aaron Savage; Eoin Coffey; Declan O'Meara; Bryan McGee; Mark McKenna; Jack Daly; Dan Butler; Roy Creagh; Craig Connolly; Ryan Gilmartin; Thomas Shepard, Subs: Luke Kennedy; Jaspreet Singh; Tommy Martin; Jack Dunne

Geraldines: Evan Moloney; Clifton Carey; Shane Cox; Thomas O'Grady; Bobby Tier; Eddie Lee; Morgan Clancy; Donie Curtin; Shane Byrne; George Daffy; Ross Mitchell, Subs: Ben O'Shaughnessy; Will O'Neill; Christy O'Neill

Lawson Cup

Ballynanty Rovers 2 Regional Utd 0

Ballynanty Rvs showed once again when it comes to the Lawson Cup they always prove a formidable opposition.

On Sunday morning in dire conditions at LIT, the home side withstood a first half onslaught by Regional to turn the game around in the second half to reach the quarter finals.

Few who watched the opening 45 minutes would have given Balla any chance such was the dominance of the visitors but they stuck to their task admirably and were rewarded for their efforts.

Not for the first time Regional were unable to convert their possession into goals, even clear cut chances were few and far between.

The Dooradoyle side had a strong wind at their backs in the opening 45 minutes and Balla were unable to stem the tide. A long range effort from Clyde O’Connell was well held by Stephen McNamara and minutes later Andy Cowpar was inches away from finishing to the net from a corner.

Ross Fitzgerald tried his luck from range but McNamara was hardly worried.

After the break Regional continued their insistence on trying to thread the ball through the heart of the Balla defence but the no nonsense defending of Dara Hughes and Ken Meehan’s meant they could find no way through.

The turning point in the game came midway through the second half when the influential Clyde O’Connell was red carded and within minutes Regional paid the price when Ken Meehan headed home unmarked from a corner, an area where the missing defender had been dominant.

The visitors had to chase the tie thereafter and had chances from Kieran O’Connell and twice from Pat McDonagh but the Balla goal remained intact.

Not surprisingly with Regional throwing caution to the win they were caught near full time when Dermot Fitzgerald gathered on halfway, played inside to Eddie Byrnes who in turn fed Arron Murphy wide on the right and when he delivered across goal Fitzgerald was on hand to finish the move he started.

Balla will now meet the winners of Prospect and Pike Rvs in the last eight.

Ballynanty Rovers: Stephen McNamara; Ger Higgins; Dan Lucey; Dara Hughes; Ken Meehan; Michael Guerin; Eddie Byrnes; Ronan Ryan; Dermot Fitzgerald; Barry Harnett; Kevin Nolan, Subs: Sean Madigan; Arron Nunan

Regional Utd: Rob Shier; Martin Madden; Andrew Cowpar; Clyde O'Connell; Jack Lynch; Ross Fitzgerald; Pat McDonagh; Kieran O'Connell; Stephen Keeley; Ciaran O'Reilly; Alan Murphy, Subs: Evan Cusack; Darren Butler; Declan Cusack

Fairview Rgs 3 Holycross 0

Fairview Rgs qualified for the last four of the prestigious Lawson Cup with a 3-0 win over Holycross on Sunday.

The Premier side lost their last couple of games to Janesboro and Pike Rvs despite having plenty of chances to have won both so Sunday’s result was a relief to the Blues who will now meet Janesboro for a place in the final.

Scoreless at the break, the home side upped the tempo after the restart and the in-form Robbie Kelleher struck with a brace for the winners with Ross Mann also getting on the score sheet.

Fairview Rgs: Barry Ryan; Liam Byrnes; Jamie Enright; John Mullane; Brian Fitzgerald; AJ O'Connor; Jeffery Judge; Conor McCormack; Thomas Byrnes; Robbie Kelleher; Ross Mann, Subs Adam Frahill, Josh O’Rahilly.

Holycross; Adam O’Doherty, Kyle Dillon, paddy Moloney, Barry Kirby, Pappy Kelly, Gary McInerney, Simon Delaney, Tony Burke, Niall O’Riordan, Ryan Glynn. Subs, Conor Hayes, John Carew

Janesboro 5 Aisling Annacotty 1

Janesboro were back to their best on Sunday turning on the style to reach the semi finals of the Lawson Cup.

The current holders showed they have no intention of letting their grip on the famous trophy go when they hit Aisling for five in Pearse Stadium.

The returning Niall Hanley put the winners on their way and a goal from Dylan Kelly Higgins gave the home side a 2-0 half time lead.

‘Boro continued in the same vein after the restart and goals from Adrian Power, Niall Hanley with a second and Aaron Grant saw the home side ease through.

Jason Lipper scored a late consolation for an off colour Aisling side.

Janesboro: John Mulready; Danny O'Neill; Ryan O'Doherty; Lee O'Mara; Tom Clarke; Adrian Power; Steven Bradley; Aidan Hurley; Dylan Kelly Higgins; Niall Hanley; Shane Clarke, Subs: Conor Lynch; Aaron Grant; Darragh Carroll

Aisling Annacotty: Stephen Walsh; Kennedy N'dip; Fionn Hurley; Nathan O'Callaghan; Steven Daly; Shane Donegan; Ben Banaghan; Dylan Sheehan; Brian Butler; Jason Lipper, Subs, Paul Brennan Killian Moloney Graham Bourke Darren Harrington and James Cleary

Roundup

Coonagh Utd and Mungret opened a slight gap on the chasing pack in the promotion race from Division 1A.

Coonagh recorded an exciting 5-4 win over Cappamore. Mark McGrath bagged a hat trick with Billy Connors netting twice for the winners.

Mungret Reg won 3-1 at home to Murroe. Goals from Colm Barrett, Kian Barry and Cian McNicholas secured the win. Dan Ryan replied for Murroe.

Athlunkard Villa and Moyross lost ground when the sides finished 1-1 in Lee Estate. Christian Kerley (Villa) and Craig Collopy (Moyross) were on the mark.

Goals from Stephen Gibbons, Marcus Kiely, Shane Power and Byron Fitzgerald gave Summerville a vital win over Castle Rvs for whom Ronan Sherlock and Adrian Finnan were on target.

In Division 1B Hill Celtic moved three points behind leaders Kilfrush with a 5-0 win over Geraldines.

The Southill side are on a superb run of form and Sunday was no different as they brushed aside a strong Dines XI.

Aaron Dawson scored twice with Adrian Mitchell, Dean Mitchell and Alex Purcell also getting in on the act.

In the Divisional Calvert Cup Newport progressed with a 4-0 win over Granville. Brian O’Sullivan scored a hat trick for the second week running with Paul Ryan also netting.

Hyde Rgs bounced back after losing their 100% League record last weekend to Patrickswell. On Sunday the sides met again in the Divisional Lipper Cup and a couple of goals from the evergreen Ger Nash secured Hyde’s semi final berth and goals from Eric Conroy and Paddy Byrnes saw Cappamore B past Coonagh B.

In Youth Div 1 Charleville beat Kilfrush 801 with AJ Moloney scoring six goals while in the Under 17;s Geraldines put six past Corbally Utd B.

Ben O’Shaughnessy scored three, Gerard O'Sullivan, Jon Moran and Shaban Mohammad made up the tally while Nathan Keogh netted for Corbally. .