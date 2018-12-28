SLIDESHOW: Ladies Day at Limerick Races a hit for Festival goers

THE style stakes were high at Limerick Racecourse today as ladies gathered at Limerick Racecourse for the Sunway Holidays Most Stylish Ladies competition.



Carita Conway from Castleconnell, Co. Limerick walked away with a holiday for two people to Lanzarote including flights and 7 nights accommodation

Carita, an Office Manager, wowed in a black and gold suit from Willow Boutique in Galway. Her black headpiece was by Marc Millinery and her look was accessorized with a fur from Dunnes Stores, shoes by Penneys and gloves by Ted Baker.

An impressive 9,107 racegoers passed through the turnstiles at Greenmount Park on the third day of the Mr Binman Limerick Christmas Racing Festival. The attendance over the opening three days of the four-day Festival stands at 35,000.

Bookmaker turnover at the track on December 28 reached €154,738, while the betting turnover with the Tote came to €180,710.

Meanwhile, Emer Kilroy, a solicitor from Athlone, Co. Westmeath came second in the Most Stylish Ladies competition, winning a luxury overnight stay for two people in a Junior Suite in The Savoy Hotel Limerick to include dinner and a bottle of Veuve Cliquot Champagne.

Emer wore a purple dress coat by Marion Murphy Cooney, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary complete with a headpiece by Laura Hanlon design.

Paula McCormack, a nurse from Thurles, Co. Tipperary came third, winning a VIP day at Limerick Racecourse for four people in 2019. Paula wore a black velvet suit by Marks and Spencers, a cream blouse and an eye catching red cape and a black top hat which she borrowed.



Ten finalists each received a €50 voucher for stylish Phoenix V Boutique. The ten finalists included Marie O’Toole, Kilkenny, Eva Quinn, Carrigadrohid, Co. Cork, Mary O’Sullivan, Beara, Co. Cork, Jordana Lambadarios, Templeglantine, Co. Limerick, Stephanie Weimer, Boston, USA, Aoife O’Hanlon, Galway and Faith Amond from Carlow.



All ladies who registered for the Sunway Holidays Most Stylish Ladies competition enjoyed a prosecco reception and had their image taken by the Ladies Day team.



Judge Asta Lee, a model, agent and a director of the Holman Lee Agency in Limerick said “I thoroughly enjoyed by day as judge of the Sunway Holidays Most Stylish Lady. It was a tough decision to even pick a top ten, never mind a top three. I was very impressed with the style and the effort that the ladies made, well done to all! Congratulations to Carita Conway on winning."

On the track, Espoir D'allen was the impressive winner of the feature race on Day 3 of the Festival, the €34,000 Grade Three Irish Independent Hurdle for trainer Gavin Cromwell.