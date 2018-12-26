SLIDESHOW: The opening day of Mr Binman Christmas Racing festival in pictures

A BUMPER attendance of 13,982 thronged the enclosures at Greenmount Park on St Stephen’s Day, the opening day of the four-day Mr Binman Limerick Christmas Racing Festival

The mild and dry weather resulted in an increase on the 13,808 who turned out on the opening day of the 2017 Festival.

Twelve-time Irish champion jockey Ruby Walsh made his first St Stephen’s Day visit to Limerick Racecourse in 22 years, but he was out of luck in the first ever Grade 1 contest to be staged at the venue, when his mount, odds-on shot Getabird, was beaten into second place in a dramatic running of the €100,000 Matchbook Betting Exchange Novice Chase.

Getabird, who went off the 8/15 favourite, made a mistake at the last fence which allowed the Gordon Elliott-trained Hardline to prevail by half a length at odds of 9/2.