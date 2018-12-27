SLIDESHOW: Hospital-Herbertstown GAA host successful road hurling event

Hospital-Herbertstown had a great turn out for their first Road Hurling Event on Sunday December 23 at Ballycahill.

Eleven teams started and made it through to the end of the course which was just over 4 km. Congrats to the winning team of Tadgh Leddin, Simon Divilly and Jack O'Mahony and to Tadgh Leddin won the longest puc.

The club would like to thank all who took part, their supporters, the stewards, the drivers, the residents of Ballycahill, Hospital Tennis Club, Scobys Bar and the O'Conor Family and Conor Reale and Kevin O'Conor who presented the prizes to the winners.



Medal Presentation:

For the U21 team won the County Hurling and South JAFL and South JAFC teams took place after the Road Hurling Event. Well done to all involved.



Bord na nÓg:

For Sale: Hoodies size 10-11 €29 & size 13 €36. Immediate collection, brand new contact Geraldine.

Lotto Draw:

No Winner of last Monday’s Club Lotto Draw on 17th December 2018. Numbers drawn: 5,6,12,30. Lucky dips €20: Kay Torpey & Paddy Ryan, Christy Cronin, Eamon O'Neill, Ann McCarthy, Gerry Ryan, Mamie Ryan, PJ Walsh, Colin Murphy, Louise Ryan, Miriam Deegan. Sellers Prize: Tina Deegan & O'Donoghues. Next week’s draw takes place in Scobys on Monday 7th January 2019. Jackpot: €1,600. Buy your tickets from any club member or online at: www.klubfunder.com/Clubs/Hospital_Herbertstown_GAA_Club/lotto Thank you for your continued support. Wishing you all best wishes for 2019.